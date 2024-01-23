CEE MARKETS-Forint at 2024 low on lending rate plans, crown off recent lows

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint retreated to its weakest level of 2024 on Tuesday, sliding more as investors sold shares in top Hungarian lender OTP Bank OTPB.BU on a media report of government reforms to local borrowing rates.
OTP shares fell nearly 3% in morning trade afterfinancial newswebsite portfolio.hu reported citing unnamed sources that Hungary's government was considering applying Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for retail loans.
That followed a proposal by Economy Ministry officials, who on Monday floated the idea of using Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for corporate loans to cut borrowing costs and revive the economy from last year's recession.
The forint EURHUF= fell to as low as 384.4 to the euro and was down 0.2% at 384.25 at 0950 GMT. It has lost almost 1.8% since Jan. 8, when it started slipping.
The forint has also come under pressure from chances of more aggressive policy easing by Hungary's central bank.
"Investors' expectations of a bigger rate cut combined with the selling wave of OTP shares negatively influenced the forint," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said, citing Tuesday's media report as the reason behind falls in OTP shares.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was also down, losing 0.2% to 4.37 per euro, but analysts expected it to stabilise around that level.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, hovered off of 20-month lows beyond 24.80 that it hit last week.
Markets have also anticipated stronger interest rate cuts from the Czech National Bank, pushing market rates lower. Investors will focus on central banker comments in the run-up to their next policy meeting in February, along with a European Central Bank sitting this week where more clues on the start of euro zone rate cuts could come.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7850
24.7940
+0.04%
-0.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.2500
383.5500
-0.18%
-0.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3700
4.3630
-0.16%
-0.58%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9770
4.9775
+0.01%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.2200
+0.12%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1441.67
1441.5900
+0.01%
+1.96%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
63801.06
64709.34
-1.40%
+5.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2183.96
2205.03
-0.96%
-6.79%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15323.24
15492.47
-1.09%
-0.31%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.4860
0.2530
+180bps
+26bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7340
-0.0040
+151bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8830
0.0280
+158bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0000
-0.0470
+231bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0700
-0.0080
+284bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3080
0.0030
+300bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.65
4.60
3.71
6.60
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.15
5.72
5.15
9.53
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.70
5.34
4.94
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
