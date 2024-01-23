CEE MARKETS-Forint at 2024 low on lending rate plans, crown off recent lows

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint retreated to its weakest level of 2024 on Tuesday, sliding more as investors sold shares in top Hungarian lender OTP Bank OTPB.BU on a media report of government reforms to local borrowing rates.

OTP shares fell nearly 3% in morning trade afterfinancial newswebsite portfolio.hu reported citing unnamed sources that Hungary's government was considering applying Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for retail loans.

That followed a proposal by Economy Ministry officials, who on Monday floated the idea of using Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for corporate loans to cut borrowing costs and revive the economy from last year's recession.

The forint EURHUF= fell to as low as 384.4 to the euro and was down 0.2% at 384.25 at 0950 GMT. It has lost almost 1.8% since Jan. 8, when it started slipping.

The forint has also come under pressure from chances of more aggressive policy easing by Hungary's central bank.

"Investors' expectations of a bigger rate cut combined with the selling wave of OTP shares negatively influenced the forint," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said, citing Tuesday's media report as the reason behind falls in OTP shares.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was also down, losing 0.2% to 4.37 per euro, but analysts expected it to stabilise around that level.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, hovered off of 20-month lows beyond 24.80 that it hit last week.

Markets have also anticipated stronger interest rate cuts from the Czech National Bank, pushing market rates lower. Investors will focus on central banker comments in the run-up to their next policy meeting in February, along with a European Central Bank sitting this week where more clues on the start of euro zone rate cuts could come.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7850

24.7940

+0.04%

-0.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.2500

383.5500

-0.18%

-0.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3700

4.3630

-0.16%

-0.58%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9770

4.9775

+0.01%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.2200

+0.12%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1441.67

1441.5900

+0.01%

+1.96%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

63801.06

64709.34

-1.40%

+5.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2183.96

2205.03

-0.96%

-6.79%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15323.24

15492.47

-1.09%

-0.31%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.4860

0.2530

+180bps

+26bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7340

-0.0040

+151bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8830

0.0280

+158bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0000

-0.0470

+231bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0700

-0.0080

+284bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3080

0.0030

+300bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.65

4.60

3.71

6.60

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.15

5.72

5.15

9.53

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.70

5.34

4.94

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

