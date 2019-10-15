CEE MARKETS-Forint and zloty down, crown unmoved by central bank comments

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was the biggest faller in central Europe on Tuesday while the Polish zloty pulled back from an 11-week high as uncertainty over a possible Brexit deal and U.S.-China trade talks kept investors cautious.
The zloty was down a touch after Poland's headline inflation rate last month was confirmed at 2.6%, lending further weight to the view that the central bank would be unlikely to cut rates even as global policymakers turn to easing measures.
Central European policymakers are caught between solid domestic economies where low unemployment and rising wages are fuelling growth and inflation and weakness in major euro zone economies such a Germany, which is flirting with recession.
Faced with a mixed backdrop, central banks in the region have left interest rates on hold for now and, in the case of the Czech Republic, are even debating whether tighter monetary policy is needed.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.298 against the euro at 1047 GMT and the forint EURHUF= lost 0.2% to 332.40.
"(The Polish) MPC is aware that global central banks are lowering their rates, (so it) is not the best situation to increase interest rates," Piotr Bielski, head of research at Santander, said after the inflation report.
"But there is also no atmosphere for interest rate cuts, neither for rate hikes, so stabilization of monetary policy will be maintained," he said.
Markets were watching whether Britain could move closer on Tuesday to clinching a deal to leave the European Union. Hopes were also slightly dimmer for a trade deal between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.
"It's uncertainty all around," a trader in Budapest said.
The Czech crown was a touch higher at 25.81 per euro but was unmoved by comments from rate setter Vojtech Benda who said he still saw room for tighter policy. He was one of two central bank board members who backed a rate rise at a September meeting when the bank ultimately voted to leave rates on hold.
Benda's comments were tempered by another bank board member, Tomas Holub, who said continued signs of a dampening external growth outlook may spill over into the Czech economy.
The crown was seen remaining in tight ranges although some analysts said it could weaken to 26 by the end of the year. For now, it is hugging the 25.80 per euro level.
"When it goes lower, it is buy euro and when it goes higher it is sell," one trader said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1247 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8100
25.8285
+0.07%
-0.40%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
332.4000
331.7000
-0.21%
-3.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2975
4.2934
-0.10%
-0.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7535
4.7532
-0.01%
-2.09%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4340
7.4303
-0.05%
-0.32%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3500
117.4200
+0.06%
+0.81%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1015.87
1019.5200
-0.36%
+2.97%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40588.00
40733.70
-0.36%
+3.70%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2152.53
2148.53
+0.19%
-5.45%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9538.67
9517.82
+0.22%
+29.19%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
873.41
872.15
+0.14%
+8.60%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1995.15
1986.31
+0.45%
+14.09%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
743.03
745.78
-0.37%
-2.45%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
560.88
561.77
-0.16%
-5.65%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2690
-0.0030
+196bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0390
0.0140
+174bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2900
-0.0130
+176bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5080
-0.0070
+220bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7360
-0.0180
+244bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9580
-0.0330
+242bps
-2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.26
2.23
2.15
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.67
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by David Clarke)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))
