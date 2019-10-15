CEE MARKETS-Forint and zloty down, crown unmoved by central bank comments

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was the biggest faller in central Europe on Tuesday while the Polish zloty pulled back from an 11-week high as uncertainty over a possible Brexit deal and U.S.-China trade talks kept investors cautious.

The zloty was down a touch after Poland's headline inflation rate last month was confirmed at 2.6%, lending further weight to the view that the central bank would be unlikely to cut rates even as global policymakers turn to easing measures.

Central European policymakers are caught between solid domestic economies where low unemployment and rising wages are fuelling growth and inflation and weakness in major euro zone economies such a Germany, which is flirting with recession.

Faced with a mixed backdrop, central banks in the region have left interest rates on hold for now and, in the case of the Czech Republic, are even debating whether tighter monetary policy is needed.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.298 against the euro at 1047 GMT and the forint EURHUF= lost 0.2% to 332.40.

"(The Polish) MPC is aware that global central banks are lowering their rates, (so it) is not the best situation to increase interest rates," Piotr Bielski, head of research at Santander, said after the inflation report.

"But there is also no atmosphere for interest rate cuts, neither for rate hikes, so stabilization of monetary policy will be maintained," he said.

Markets were watching whether Britain could move closer on Tuesday to clinching a deal to leave the European Union. Hopes were also slightly dimmer for a trade deal between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

"It's uncertainty all around," a trader in Budapest said.

The Czech crown was a touch higher at 25.81 per euro but was unmoved by comments from rate setter Vojtech Benda who said he still saw room for tighter policy. He was one of two central bank board members who backed a rate rise at a September meeting when the bank ultimately voted to leave rates on hold.

Benda's comments were tempered by another bank board member, Tomas Holub, who said continued signs of a dampening external growth outlook may spill over into the Czech economy.

The crown was seen remaining in tight ranges although some analysts said it could weaken to 26 by the end of the year. For now, it is hugging the 25.80 per euro level.

"When it goes lower, it is buy euro and when it goes higher it is sell," one trader said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1247 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8100

25.8285

+0.07%

-0.40%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

332.4000

331.7000

-0.21%

-3.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2975

4.2934

-0.10%

-0.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7535

4.7532

-0.01%

-2.09%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4340

7.4303

-0.05%

-0.32%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3500

117.4200

+0.06%

+0.81%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1015.87

1019.5200

-0.36%

+2.97%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40588.00

40733.70

-0.36%

+3.70%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2152.53

2148.53

+0.19%

-5.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9538.67

9517.82

+0.22%

+29.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

873.41

872.15

+0.14%

+8.60%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1995.15

1986.31

+0.45%

+14.09%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

743.03

745.78

-0.37%

-2.45%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

560.88

561.77

-0.16%

-5.65%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2690

-0.0030

+196bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0390

0.0140

+174bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2900

-0.0130

+176bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5080

-0.0070

+220bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7360

-0.0180

+244bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9580

-0.0330

+242bps

-2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.26

2.23

2.15

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.67

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by David Clarke)

