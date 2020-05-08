CEE MARKETS-Forint and stocks gain, Richter shares outperform on Q1 earnings

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed, outperforming its regional peers, while Central European stock markets strengthened on Friday, helped by a global risk-on mood on hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China were easing.

The forint EURHUF= gained 0.25% and was trading at 349.45 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.04% to 4.552 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

Regional currencies have suffered significant losses since the lockdown measures aiming to stop the spread of the coronavirus brought economic activity to a halt.

For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: https://reut.rs/3exsJHO

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that economies in the region will contract by 3-7% this year due to the pandemic.

Helped by policy tightening by the previously ultra-dovish Hungarian central bank, the forint has outperformed its peers and regained a significant share of its losses since April 1 when it hit a record low near 370 to the euro.

The forint has lost 5.2% of its value to the euro this year while the zloty and the Czech crown are more than 6% down each in 2020.

"The forint has been outperforming its peers recently because interest rates have been going up, and because several foreign studies suggest that Hungary will come out better from the coronavirus pandemic than other countries in the region," a Budapest-based trader said.

Hungarian headline inflation was at an annual 2.4% in April after a 3.9% annual reading in March, while core inflation stayed near a seven-year high, at an annual 4.3%, data showed on Friday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday, the third in a series of big reductions, as it seeks to soften the economic blow of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move took the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 0.25%. Markets had largely expected a 50 basis point cut. The rate cut sent the crown to the week's lowest levels on Thursday.

"The CZK did not take the deeper cut well, which now makes it the lowest-yielding currency in the region," Morgan Stanley said in a morning note.

"Despite the weakness on the day, we remain more constructive. The market was already pricing for the repo rate to go to 0%, so one can argue that there will be less pressure on the currency in the future on that front. Risk premia remains one of the highest across all EM currencies."

Equities in Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest .BETI were up more than 1.4% by 1039 GMT. Markets in Prague were closed for a holiday.

Budapest's blue chip index .BUX firmed 0.82%. Hungarian pharma company Richter GDRB.BU reported a net profit of 29 billion forints in the first quarter, above forecasts, and its shares were up 1.9% at 1046 GMT, outperforming the wider market.

OTP Bank OTPB.BU posted a net loss of 4 billion forints in the first quarter as risk costs soared to record high due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its shares were up 0.1%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1239 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.3050

27.2200

-0.31%

-6.86%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.4500

350.3400

+0.25%

-5.24%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5520

4.5500

-0.04%

-6.49%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8285

4.8297

+0.02%

-0.83%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5620

7.5660

+0.05%

-1.54%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6100

+0.07%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Budapest

.BUX

34897.02

34613.57

+0.82%

-24.27%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1610.07

1587.35

+1.43%

-25.12%

Bucharest

.BETI

8310.70

8192.20

+1.45%

-16.70%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

797.60

797.54

+0.01%

-13.85%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1538.10

1528.11

+0.65%

-23.76%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

661.60

662.02

-0.06%

-17.47%

Sofia

.SOFIX

446.63

446.95

-0.07%

-21.39%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3290

-0.0210

+111bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5950

-0.0110

+135bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1190

0.0060

+167bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5610

-0.0030

+134bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0780

0.0100

+184bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5480

0.0030

+210bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.30

0.30

0.87

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.14

1.11

1.07

1.08

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.28

0.31

0.34

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

CEE economic outlookhttps://reut.rs/3exsJHO

Central Europe bracing for a rough 2020 pnghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bbH3Dc

