CEE MARKETS-Forint and crown continue early-2022 charge
PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown extended their gains on Wednesday as central European currencies make a strong start to 2022, boosted by interest rate hike expectations and fresh positioning.
The forint has led the charge, rising over 2% so far in 2022 as it gained a further 0.1% in morning trading on Wednesday. The zloty, fresh off a Polish central bank rate hike that was in line with expectations on Tuesday, pulled back a touch.
Analysts see gains for the region's currencies in 2022 as central banks continue tightening policy to battle inflation that has surged to multi-year highs.
However, with attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve also hiking rates this year, a strong dollar could be a drag, which was evident on Wednesday as the U.S. currency sat just below two-week peaks before the release of Fed meeting minutes.
"If the National Bank of Hungary keeps raising rates as it promised and we reach a positive interest rate territory in a few months, that could put the forint on a firming path this year," a Budapest trader said.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 4% last Thursday, extending a series of interest rate hikes. It raised the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier in December.
Poland's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points, to 2.25%, on Tuesday and suggested further tightening was on the horizon as it saw inflation peaking above 8% by mid-year.
The zloty EURPLN= had dipped 0.1% to near 4.57 per euro by 0936 GMT, while the forint EURHUF= added a similar amount and traded at 362.10, at a 1-month high.
The crown EURCZK= rose 0.2% to 24.61 after quickly passing two psychological levels at 25.00 and 24.70 in the past two weeks, bolstered by strong rate hikes.
The crown has gained over 1% already in 2022 following a region-leading 5.5% rise in 2021.
"In our new outlook, we expect faster gains for the Czech currency at the beginning of the year when Czech market rates rise and reach peaks," said bank CSOB, adding the interest rate differential with the euro zone would continue to attract investors.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6100
24.6575
+0.19%
+1.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.0100
362.4550
+0.12%
+2.04%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5698
4.5635
-0.14%
+0.46%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9476
-0.01%
+0.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5165
+0.01%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5800
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1435.33
1437.0400
-0.12%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51825.89
51785.29
+0.08%
+2.18%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2298.21
2300.68
-0.11%
+1.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13199.94
13141.85
+0.44%
+1.06%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1283.99
1280.31
+0.29%
+2.27%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2127.50
2131.60
-0.19%
+2.32%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.18
825.04
+0.02%
+0.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
635.54
634.82
+0.11%
-0.02%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8200
0.0970
+444bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4300
-0.0460
+386bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0420
-0.0130
+317bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5370
-0.0130
+416bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0310
-0.0680
+446bps
-7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9040
-0.0480
+404bps
-5bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.14
5.05
4.82
4.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.51
5.66
5.70
4.23
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.99
4.25
4.19
2.59
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.