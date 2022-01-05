CEE MARKETS-Forint and crown continue early-2022 charge

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown extended their gains on Wednesday as central European currencies make a strong start to 2022, boosted by interest rate hike expectations and fresh positioning.

The forint has led the charge, rising over 2% so far in 2022 as it gained a further 0.1% in morning trading on Wednesday. The zloty, fresh off a Polish central bank rate hike that was in line with expectations on Tuesday, pulled back a touch.

Analysts see gains for the region's currencies in 2022 as central banks continue tightening policy to battle inflation that has surged to multi-year highs.

However, with attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve also hiking rates this year, a strong dollar could be a drag, which was evident on Wednesday as the U.S. currency sat just below two-week peaks before the release of Fed meeting minutes.

"If the National Bank of Hungary keeps raising rates as it promised and we reach a positive interest rate territory in a few months, that could put the forint on a firming path this year," a Budapest trader said.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 4% last Thursday, extending a series of interest rate hikes. It raised the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier in December.

Poland's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points, to 2.25%, on Tuesday and suggested further tightening was on the horizon as it saw inflation peaking above 8% by mid-year.

The zloty EURPLN= had dipped 0.1% to near 4.57 per euro by 0936 GMT, while the forint EURHUF= added a similar amount and traded at 362.10, at a 1-month high.

The crown EURCZK= rose 0.2% to 24.61 after quickly passing two psychological levels at 25.00 and 24.70 in the past two weeks, bolstered by strong rate hikes.

The crown has gained over 1% already in 2022 following a region-leading 5.5% rise in 2021.

"In our new outlook, we expect faster gains for the Czech currency at the beginning of the year when Czech market rates rise and reach peaks," said bank CSOB, adding the interest rate differential with the euro zone would continue to attract investors.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6100

24.6575

+0.19%

+1.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

362.0100

362.4550

+0.12%

+2.04%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5698

4.5635

-0.14%

+0.46%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9476

-0.01%

+0.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5165

+0.01%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5800

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1435.33

1437.0400

-0.12%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51825.89

51785.29

+0.08%

+2.18%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2298.21

2300.68

-0.11%

+1.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13199.94

13141.85

+0.44%

+1.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1283.99

1280.31

+0.29%

+2.27%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2127.50

2131.60

-0.19%

+2.32%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.18

825.04

+0.02%

+0.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

635.54

634.82

+0.11%

-0.02%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8200

0.0970

+444bps

+10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4300

-0.0460

+386bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0420

-0.0130

+317bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5370

-0.0130

+416bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0310

-0.0680

+446bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9040

-0.0480

+404bps

-5bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.14

5.05

4.82

4.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.51

5.66

5.70

4.23

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.99

4.25

4.19

2.59

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.