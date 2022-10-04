CEE MARKETS-Forint adds to gains on Hungary's deferred gas payments deal

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Tuesday, while long-term government bond yields dropped after a deal that allowed Hungary to defer payments for Russian gas, while a positive global mood also supported assets in Central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= added 0.84% to 416.70 per euro, firming more than 2% from a record low of 426 it hit in the previous session, as the agreement eases the burden on the budget and the current account.

Hungary's state-owned energy group MVM and Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM agreed to defer payments exceeding a certain threshold value, allowing payment for the gas over three years if prices surge, which could narrow this year's current account deficit, traders and analysts have said.

MVM will also have 30 days to buy the needed euros on the market to pay for the gas instead of the previous five days.

"With the low liquidity we have seen recently, it helps the forint a great deal that MVM does not need to buy huge amounts of euros on the market within a short time," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Long-term government bond yields dropped about 30 basis points since the agreement on gas payments on Monday, as the bond market was also supported by the global risk-on mood, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 9.52%.

Elsewhere, markets were eyeing central bank rate meetings in Poland and Romania scheduled for Wednesday after central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic signalled an end to rate hikes as their economies slowed.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.75% to 4.7925 per euro ahead of the meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% as inflation keeps rising.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Equities in the region were higher, tracking global rallies, with Prague .PX leading gains by adding 4.05%.

Shares in Komercni Banka BKOM.PR rose 8% in Prague after the Czech lender proposed paying out 55.5 crowns a share from earnings retained amid restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5300 24.5400 +0.04% +1.39% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 416.7000 420.2000 +0.84% -11.35% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7925 4.8285 +0.75% -4.20% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9485 4.9485 +0.00% -0.01% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5230 7.5245 +0.02% -0.07% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2500 117.3250 +0.06% +0.28% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1165.94 1120.5700 +4.05% .BUX Budapest .BUX 39316.50 38420.33 +2.33% -22.48% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1424.27 1386.96 +2.69% -37.17% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10952.56 10803.16 +1.38% -16.15% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 963.55 952.25 +1.19% -23.25% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1900.98 1895.28 +0.30% -8.58% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 825.65 825.65 +0.00% +0.59% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 575.62 570.94 +0.82% -9.45% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.0240 -0.0790 +453bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.3560 -0.1330 +371bps -3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 5.0770 -0.1150 +325bps -5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 7.4180 -0.0250 +593bps +8bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 7.1950 -0.0800 +555bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.9040 -0.0920 +508bps -3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.27 7.12 6.72 7.25 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.25 14.02 13.83 13.42 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.69 7.75 7.63 7.28 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

