CEE MARKETS-Forint adds to gains on Hungary's deferred gas payments deal
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Tuesday, while long-term government bond yields dropped after a deal that allowed Hungary to defer payments for Russian gas, while a positive global mood also supported assets in Central Europe.
The forint EURHUF= added 0.84% to 416.70 per euro, firming more than 2% from a record low of 426 it hit in the previous session, as the agreement eases the burden on the budget and the current account.
Hungary's state-owned energy group MVM and Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM agreed to defer payments exceeding a certain threshold value, allowing payment for the gas over three years if prices surge, which could narrow this year's current account deficit, traders and analysts have said.
MVM will also have 30 days to buy the needed euros on the market to pay for the gas instead of the previous five days.
"With the low liquidity we have seen recently, it helps the forint a great deal that MVM does not need to buy huge amounts of euros on the market within a short time," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Long-term government bond yields dropped about 30 basis points since the agreement on gas payments on Monday, as the bond market was also supported by the global risk-on mood, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 9.52%.
Elsewhere, markets were eyeing central bank rate meetings in Poland and Romania scheduled for Wednesday after central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic signalled an end to rate hikes as their economies slowed.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.75% to 4.7925 per euro ahead of the meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% as inflation keeps rising.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Equities in the region were higher, tracking global rallies, with Prague .PX leading gains by adding 4.05%.
Shares in Komercni Banka BKOM.PR rose 8% in Prague after the Czech lender proposed paying out 55.5 crowns a share from earnings retained amid restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5300
24.5400
+0.04%
+1.39%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
416.7000
420.2000
+0.84%
-11.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7925
4.8285
+0.75%
-4.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9485
+0.00%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5245
+0.02%
-0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3250
+0.06%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1165.94
1120.5700
+4.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39316.50
38420.33
+2.33%
-22.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1424.27
1386.96
+2.69%
-37.17%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10952.56
10803.16
+1.38%
-16.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
963.55
952.25
+1.19%
-23.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1900.98
1895.28
+0.30%
-8.58%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.65
825.65
+0.00%
+0.59%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
575.62
570.94
+0.82%
-9.45%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0240
-0.0790
+453bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3560
-0.1330
+371bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0770
-0.1150
+325bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.4180
-0.0250
+593bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1950
-0.0800
+555bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9040
-0.0920
+508bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.27
7.12
6.72
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.25
14.02
13.83
13.42
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.69
7.75
7.63
7.28
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.