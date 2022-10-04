PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint adds to gains on Hungary's deferred gas payments deal

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint extended gains on Tuesday, while long-term government bond yields dropped after a deal that allowed Hungary to defer payments for Russian gas, while a positive global mood also supported assets in Central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= added 0.84% to 416.70 per euro, firming more than 2% from a record low of 426 it hit in the previous session, as the agreement eases the burden on the budget and the current account.

Hungary's state-owned energy group MVM and Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM agreed to defer payments exceeding a certain threshold value, allowing payment for the gas over three years if prices surge, which could narrow this year's current account deficit, traders and analysts have said.

MVM will also have 30 days to buy the needed euros on the market to pay for the gas instead of the previous five days.

"With the low liquidity we have seen recently, it helps the forint a great deal that MVM does not need to buy huge amounts of euros on the market within a short time," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Long-term government bond yields dropped about 30 basis points since the agreement on gas payments on Monday, as the bond market was also supported by the global risk-on mood, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 9.52%.

Elsewhere, markets were eyeing central bank rate meetings in Poland and Romania scheduled for Wednesday after central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic signalled an end to rate hikes as their economies slowed.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.75% to 4.7925 per euro ahead of the meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% as inflation keeps rising.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Equities in the region were higher, tracking global rallies, with Prague .PX leading gains by adding 4.05%.

Shares in Komercni Banka BKOM.PR rose 8% in Prague after the Czech lender proposed paying out 55.5 crowns a share from earnings retained amid restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1020 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5300

24.5400

+0.04%

+1.39%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

416.7000

420.2000

+0.84%

-11.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7925

4.8285

+0.75%

-4.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9485

+0.00%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5245

+0.02%

-0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3250

+0.06%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1165.94

1120.5700

+4.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39316.50

38420.33

+2.33%

-22.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1424.27

1386.96

+2.69%

-37.17%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10952.56

10803.16

+1.38%

-16.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

963.55

952.25

+1.19%

-23.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1900.98

1895.28

+0.30%

-8.58%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.65

825.65

+0.00%

+0.59%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

575.62

570.94

+0.82%

-9.45%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0240

-0.0790

+453bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3560

-0.1330

+371bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0770

-0.1150

+325bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.4180

-0.0250

+593bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1950

-0.0800

+555bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9040

-0.0920

+508bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.27

7.12

6.72

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.25

14.02

13.83

13.42

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.69

7.75

7.63

7.28

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

