CEE MARKETS-Fed's rate pause signal props up CEE currencies

By Karol Badohal
Warsaw, March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led Central Europe's currency gains on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled a likely pause on rate hikes, weakening the dollar and boosting appetite for riskier assets.
In a widely expected move, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but recast its outlook to a more cautious stance after the collapse of two regional banks in the United States stoked fears of a banking sector crisis.
The Fed shift would align more with central Europe, where policymakers having been holding steady on policy since last year after sharp hiking cycles started earlier than global peers like the Fed or ECB.
A widening rate differential has put some pressure on currencies.
Markets see rates in the Czech Republic and Hungary staying unchanged at policy meetings next week as rate setters there show no willingness at the moment to hurry into rate cuts even as their economies tipped into recession at the end of 2022.
"We expect central banks in Czechia and Hungary to stick with relatively hawkish messaging at their meetings next week, which may be a further positive for CEE FX too," said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist for Capital Economics.
"That said, the outlook for CEE currencies hinges in large part on what happens to global risk appetite," he added.
A US recession would put CEE currencies on the back foot, while a re-escalation of concerns about the health of the global banking system could lead to a sharp weakening of capital inflows to emerging markets, leaving CEE currencies heavily exposed, Farr noted.
Currencies have rebounded from sharp losses seen at the start of the week in the wake of Credit Suisse's takeover by Swiss rival UBS.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up almost 1% at 384.05 per euro by 1047 GMT on Thursday. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.15%.
"There was a decent boost overnight (after the Fed) but it is getting calmer now," a Prague-based FX trader said.
Noble Securities analysts wrote in a note that worse economic data or first-quarter corporate earnings could become "an argument for a 'cold shower'" for the zloty later.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= has trailed gains of main CEE movers the forint and crown this year, and was up a touch at 4.682 to the euro, holding roughly steady so far in 2023.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1147 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6760
23.7110
+0.15%
+2.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.0500
387.7500
+0.96%
+4.01%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6820
4.6865
+0.10%
+0.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9210
4.9186
-0.05%
+0.44%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.3000
+0.02%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1316.42
1328.6800
-0.92%
+9.54%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42196.52
41962.45
+0.56%
-3.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1688.08
1707.29
-1.13%
-5.80%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12077.83
12042.03
+0.30%
+3.55%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1188.01
1186.36
+0.14%
+13.27%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
895.65
894.64
+0.11%
+8.61%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.76
607.58
-0.13%
+0.88%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3990
0.0530
+278bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8150
-0.0420
+252bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5680
-0.0220
+230bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9180
-0.0730
+330bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9240
-0.0270
+363bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9750
-0.0340
+370bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.10
6.73
6.10
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.46
12.65
11.69
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.80
6.59
6.17
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.