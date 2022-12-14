CEE MARKETS-EU funds deal lifts forint to two-week high

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as traders found comfort in a deal over EU funds that paved the way for Budapest to get approval for spending 5.8 billion euros ($6.18 billion) of recovery funds, subject to conditions.
In Poland, the government was also looking to unlock contested EU funds, giving some support to the zloty as central Europe's currencies moved largely sideways.
The forint was the biggest mover in the region, erasing some of its heavy losses seen in 2022.
As part of the EU deal late on Monday, EU governments also agreed to reduce to 6.3 billion euros, from 7.5 billion euros, the amount of funds for Hungary that the European Commission wanted frozen over concerns about the rule of law and corruption in the country.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.2% higher at 409.0 per euro at 0934 GMT, a day after a 1.5% jump.
"The European Council still needs to approve the deal and after that Hungary needs to sign the partnership agreement with the European Commission as well, which can cause a surprise, but these will most probably only be formalities because the agreement was unanimous," Takarekbank said.
"Nevertheless, the signing of the document can lead to less risk priced in for the forint's rate, which could lead to further forint strengthening."
Budapest stocks climbed for a second day, leading peers in the region. Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 edged higher.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.1% to 4.69 to the euro, holding in its recent range.
Poland will submit draft amendments to a law on its Supreme Court to parliament this week to fulfil its requirements to receive EU recovery funds, Polish European Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Tuesday.
"The Polish currency is supported by further reports about the government's legislative offensive aimed at achieving the so-called milestones to unlock EU funds under the National Recovery Plan," Bank Millennium said.
Central Europe's currencies have seen pressure in the latter half of the year as global central banks hike interest rates while the region's policymakers shift into rate stability after their own sharp hikes, drawing some investors away.
The crown EURCZK= was steady on Wednesday, stuck around 24.290 to the euro. Czech central banker Karina Kubelkova told daily E15 interest rates would stay relatively high for a period of time and a further hike could not be excluded.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1034 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2860
24.2850
-0.00%
+2.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.0000
410.0000
+0.24%
-9.68%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6900
4.6860
-0.09%
-2.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9280
4.9285
+0.01%
+0.41%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5410
7.5425
+0.02%
-0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1176.50
1180.2400
-0.32%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45242.74
44928.04
+0.70%
-10.80%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1785.98
1784.67
+0.07%
-21.22%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11975.49
12107.95
-1.09%
-8.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1074.18
1074.37
-0.02%
-14.44%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1934.41
1932.98
+0.07%
-6.97%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
806.56
810.28
-0.46%
-1.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.93
601.58
+0.22%
-5.15%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5460
0.0070
+339bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8870
-0.0460
+293bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6420
-0.0690
+268bps
-13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7280
-0.0520
+458bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.4510
-0.1080
+449bps
-15bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4330
-0.0550
+447bps
-11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.77
6.27
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.08
13.75
12.68
16.29
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.12
7.10
6.77
7.10
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.