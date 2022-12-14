CEE MARKETS-EU funds deal lifts forint to two-week high

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as traders found comfort in a deal over EU funds that paved the way for Budapest to get approval for spending 5.8 billion euros ($6.18 billion) of recovery funds, subject to conditions.

In Poland, the government was also looking to unlock contested EU funds, giving some support to the zloty as central Europe's currencies moved largely sideways.

The forint was the biggest mover in the region, erasing some of its heavy losses seen in 2022.

As part of the EU deal late on Monday, EU governments also agreed to reduce to 6.3 billion euros, from 7.5 billion euros, the amount of funds for Hungary that the European Commission wanted frozen over concerns about the rule of law and corruption in the country.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.2% higher at 409.0 per euro at 0934 GMT, a day after a 1.5% jump.

"The European Council still needs to approve the deal and after that Hungary needs to sign the partnership agreement with the European Commission as well, which can cause a surprise, but these will most probably only be formalities because the agreement was unanimous," Takarekbank said.

"Nevertheless, the signing of the document can lead to less risk priced in for the forint's rate, which could lead to further forint strengthening."

Budapest stocks climbed for a second day, leading peers in the region. Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 edged higher.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.1% to 4.69 to the euro, holding in its recent range.

Poland will submit draft amendments to a law on its Supreme Court to parliament this week to fulfil its requirements to receive EU recovery funds, Polish European Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Tuesday.

"The Polish currency is supported by further reports about the government's legislative offensive aimed at achieving the so-called milestones to unlock EU funds under the National Recovery Plan," Bank Millennium said.

Central Europe's currencies have seen pressure in the latter half of the year as global central banks hike interest rates while the region's policymakers shift into rate stability after their own sharp hikes, drawing some investors away.

The crown EURCZK= was steady on Wednesday, stuck around 24.290 to the euro. Czech central banker Karina Kubelkova told daily E15 interest rates would stay relatively high for a period of time and a further hike could not be excluded.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1034 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2860

24.2850

-0.00%

+2.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

409.0000

410.0000

+0.24%

-9.68%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6900

4.6860

-0.09%

-2.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9280

4.9285

+0.01%

+0.41%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5410

7.5425

+0.02%

-0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1176.50

1180.2400

-0.32%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45242.74

44928.04

+0.70%

-10.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1785.98

1784.67

+0.07%

-21.22%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11975.49

12107.95

-1.09%

-8.31%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1074.18

1074.37

-0.02%

-14.44%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1934.41

1932.98

+0.07%

-6.97%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

806.56

810.28

-0.46%

-1.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.93

601.58

+0.22%

-5.15%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5460

0.0070

+339bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8870

-0.0460

+293bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6420

-0.0690

+268bps

-13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7280

-0.0520

+458bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.4510

-0.1080

+449bps

-15bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4330

-0.0550

+447bps

-11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.77

6.27

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.08

13.75

12.68

16.29

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.12

7.10

6.77

7.10

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9380 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

