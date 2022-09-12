CEE MARKETS-EU deal hopes boost forint, slowing inflation sends Czech rate bets down
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Monday and government bond yields retreated from 10-year highs on hope over Budapest unlocking European Union funds, while Czech inflation eased for the first time in a year and sent rate markets falling.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.25% to trade at 395.55 per euro, outperforming central European peerswhich fell on Monday.
"The final decision (on EU funds) should be published by the European Commission next week on Thursday and we expect a positive outcome ... a positive tone from the European Commission should help the forint settle below the 400 EUR/HUF level," ING analysts said.
The forint has been hammered this year, but analysts say the government ending a long-running dispute with the EU executive to unlock funds being held up could take a weight off the currency.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 10-15 basis points lower than peaks hits Friday, when investors priced in increasing interbank market rates and worries about stubborn inflation.
"The forint's rate and optimism about EU talks are both supportive," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. "Trade volumes are still very low, as investors don't really want to commit to anything before they hear from Brussels."
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 9.25%.
The Czech crown EURCZK=was little moved after data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in August for the first time since the central bank began a hefty policy tightening cycle in June 2021.
The drop in the inflation rate raised chances a peak was being hit.
Rate markets fell up to 25 basis points, and 3x6 and 6x9 forward rate agreements traded below the interbank Pribor rate with the appearance of the first bets that interest rates could begin falling next year.
Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.
Data showed Romanian inflation reaching 15.3% in August, above expectations. The leu EURRON=, though, traded 0.3% lower at 4.915 versus the euro, retreating more from recent highs.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.2% to trade at 4.71 per euro, even as rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1343 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5500
24.5450
-0.02%
+1.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.5500
396.5500
+0.25%
-6.61%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7100
4.7025
-0.16%
-2.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9150
4.9000
-0.31%
+0.68%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5198
7.5245
+0.06%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3500
+0.04%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1216.79
1199.2700
+1.46%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41204.85
40910.81
+0.72%
-18.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1549.50
1534.68
+0.97%
-31.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11895.46
11876.73
+0.16%
-8.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1085.31
1067.72
+1.65%
-13.55%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1986.25
1983.11
+0.16%
-4.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
847.43
847.97
-0.06%
+3.25%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.82
605.20
+1.26%
-3.60%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0030
-0.2610
+472bps
-23bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0810
-0.2130
+360bps
-16bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4900
-0.3150
+284bps
-26bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5790
-0.0810
+530bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2760
-0.1270
+480bps
-7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9020
-0.1130
+425bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.25
7.14
6.66
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.23
14.04
13.80
12.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.26
7.20
6.98
7.15
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Chizu Nomiyama)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.