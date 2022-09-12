CEE MARKETS-EU deal hopes boost forint, slowing inflation sends Czech rate bets down

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Monday and government bond yields retreated from 10-year highs on hope over Budapest unlocking European Union funds, while Czech inflation eased for the first time in a year and sent rate markets falling.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.25% to trade at 395.55 per euro, outperforming central European peerswhich fell on Monday.

"The final decision (on EU funds) should be published by the European Commission next week on Thursday and we expect a positive outcome ... a positive tone from the European Commission should help the forint settle below the 400 EUR/HUF level," ING analysts said.

The forint has been hammered this year, but analysts say the government ending a long-running dispute with the EU executive to unlock funds being held up could take a weight off the currency.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 10-15 basis points lower than peaks hits Friday, when investors priced in increasing interbank market rates and worries about stubborn inflation.

"The forint's rate and optimism about EU talks are both supportive," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. "Trade volumes are still very low, as investors don't really want to commit to anything before they hear from Brussels."

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 9.25%.

The Czech crown EURCZK=was little moved after data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in August for the first time since the central bank began a hefty policy tightening cycle in June 2021.

The drop in the inflation rate raised chances a peak was being hit.

Rate markets fell up to 25 basis points, and 3x6 and 6x9 forward rate agreements traded below the interbank Pribor rate with the appearance of the first bets that interest rates could begin falling next year.

Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.

Data showed Romanian inflation reaching 15.3% in August, above expectations. The leu EURRON=, though, traded 0.3% lower at 4.915 versus the euro, retreating more from recent highs.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.2% to trade at 4.71 per euro, even as rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1343 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5500 24.5450 -0.02% +1.31% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 395.5500 396.5500 +0.25% -6.61% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7100 4.7025 -0.16% -2.53% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9150 4.9000 -0.31% +0.68% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5198 7.5245 +0.06% -0.03% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3000 117.3500 +0.04% +0.24% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1216.79 1199.2700 +1.46% #VALUE! .BUX Budapest .BUX 41204.85 40910.81 +0.72% -18.76% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1549.50 1534.68 +0.97% -31.65% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11895.46 11876.73 +0.16% -8.93% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1085.31 1067.72 +1.65% -13.55% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1986.25 1983.11 +0.16% -4.48% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 847.43 847.97 -0.06% +3.25% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 612.82 605.20 +1.26% -3.60% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.0030 -0.2610 +472bps -23bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.0810 -0.2130 +360bps -16bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4900 -0.3150 +284bps -26bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.5790 -0.0810 +530bps -5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.2760 -0.1270 +480bps -7bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.9020 -0.1130 +425bps -6bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.25 7.14 6.66 7.26 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.23 14.04 13.80 12.85 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.26 7.20 6.98 7.15 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Chizu Nomiyama) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

