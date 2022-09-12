PX

CEE MARKETS-EU deal hopes boost forint, slowing inflation sends Czech rate bets down

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Monday and government bond yields retreated from 10-year highs on hope over Budapest unlocking European Union funds, while Czech inflation eased for the first time in a year and sent rate markets falling.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.25% to trade at 395.55 per euro, outperforming central European peerswhich fell on Monday.

"The final decision (on EU funds) should be published by the European Commission next week on Thursday and we expect a positive outcome ... a positive tone from the European Commission should help the forint settle below the 400 EUR/HUF level," ING analysts said.

The forint has been hammered this year, but analysts say the government ending a long-running dispute with the EU executive to unlock funds being held up could take a weight off the currency.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 10-15 basis points lower than peaks hits Friday, when investors priced in increasing interbank market rates and worries about stubborn inflation.

"The forint's rate and optimism about EU talks are both supportive," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. "Trade volumes are still very low, as investors don't really want to commit to anything before they hear from Brussels."

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 9.25%.

The Czech crown EURCZK=was little moved after data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in August for the first time since the central bank began a hefty policy tightening cycle in June 2021.

The drop in the inflation rate raised chances a peak was being hit.

Rate markets fell up to 25 basis points, and 3x6 and 6x9 forward rate agreements traded below the interbank Pribor rate with the appearance of the first bets that interest rates could begin falling next year.

Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.

Data showed Romanian inflation reaching 15.3% in August, above expectations. The leu EURRON=, though, traded 0.3% lower at 4.915 versus the euro, retreating more from recent highs.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.2% to trade at 4.71 per euro, even as rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1343 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5500

24.5450

-0.02%

+1.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.5500

396.5500

+0.25%

-6.61%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7100

4.7025

-0.16%

-2.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9150

4.9000

-0.31%

+0.68%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5198

7.5245

+0.06%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3500

+0.04%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1216.79

1199.2700

+1.46%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41204.85

40910.81

+0.72%

-18.76%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1549.50

1534.68

+0.97%

-31.65%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11895.46

11876.73

+0.16%

-8.93%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1085.31

1067.72

+1.65%

-13.55%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1986.25

1983.11

+0.16%

-4.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

847.43

847.97

-0.06%

+3.25%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.82

605.20

+1.26%

-3.60%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0030

-0.2610

+472bps

-23bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0810

-0.2130

+360bps

-16bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4900

-0.3150

+284bps

-26bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.5790

-0.0810

+530bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.2760

-0.1270

+480bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9020

-0.1130

+425bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.25

7.14

6.66

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.23

14.04

13.80

12.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.26

7.20

6.98

7.15

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

