CEE MARKETS-Dollar's strength pushes currencies to weakest levels this year
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Central and eastern European currencies fell to their weakest levels so far this year on Friday, as the dollar strengthened and bond yields rose further after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to stick to an easy monetary policy.
Powell on Thursday repeated his pledge to keep credit loose and flowing until Americans are back to work, rebutting investors who have openly doubted he can stick to that promise once the pandemic passes and the economy surges on its own.
"Jerome Powell's words yesterday did not calm down the markets which led to a strengthening of the dollar and that is putting pressure on emerging markets," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
At 0928 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was at its weakest point since November, slipping 0.40% against the euro at 366.20.
The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were both at their weakest so far this year. The crown was 0.30% softer at 26.31 versus the euro and the zloty EURPLN= was 0.32% weaker at 4.5715.
Concerns that adding large-scale government spending to a fast-recovering U.S. economy would push inflation above the Federal Reserve's target sooner than anticipated have driven a global spike in bond yields and sent stock markets lower.
A recent spike in coronavirus cases and the renewed tightening of lockdown measures in response was also putting pressure on CEE markets.
Benchmark 10-year Polish bond yields PL10YT=RR were 6 basis points higher at 1.65% and Czech 10 year yields CZ10YT=RR were 2.7 basis points lower at 1.755%, after having risen to 1.802% earlier in the session.
The region's main stock indices were 0.15-0.86% lower.
In Poland, investors were also looking ahead to a press conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski scheduled for 1300 GMT.
"We've got today's NBP governor press conference which should sound dovish... and Adam Glapinski should again say that FX interventions are still possible, which is of course negative for the zloty" said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
"The third local risk for the zloty is the FX credit conversion."
Investors in Poland are eyeing the possibility that a plan for banks to offer out-of-court settlements to clients with mortgages in Swiss francs will weaken the zloty as banks are forced to close FX positions.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3100
26.2300
-0.30%
-0.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.2000
364.7500
-0.40%
-0.95%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5715
4.5570
-0.32%
-0.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8820
4.8795
-0.05%
-0.35%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5740
7.5875
+0.18%
-0.35%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5850
+0.06%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1056.92
1058.4700
-0.15%
+2.90%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42562.92
42932.61
-0.86%
+1.08%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1937.67
1944.86
-0.37%
-2.33%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10401.65
10340.80
+0.59%
+6.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
983.97
983.56
+0.04%
+9.23%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1831.81
1845.41
-0.74%
+5.32%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
743.56
744.49
-0.12%
-0.67%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
494.10
495.18
-0.22%
+10.41%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4950
-0.1340
+116bps
-15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2960
-0.0380
+191bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7550
-0.0270
+205bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1710
0.0170
+084bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9310
0.0320
+154bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6500
0.0600
+194bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.62
0.86
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
1.14
1.29
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.27
0.32
0.46
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
