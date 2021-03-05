CEE MARKETS-Dollar's strength pushes currencies to weakest levels this year

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Central and eastern European currencies fell to their weakest levels so far this year on Friday, as the dollar strengthened and bond yields rose further after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to stick to an easy monetary policy.

Powell on Thursday repeated his pledge to keep credit loose and flowing until Americans are back to work, rebutting investors who have openly doubted he can stick to that promise once the pandemic passes and the economy surges on its own.

"Jerome Powell's words yesterday did not calm down the markets which led to a strengthening of the dollar and that is putting pressure on emerging markets," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

At 0928 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was at its weakest point since November, slipping 0.40% against the euro at 366.20.

The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were both at their weakest so far this year. The crown was 0.30% softer at 26.31 versus the euro and the zloty EURPLN= was 0.32% weaker at 4.5715.

Concerns that adding large-scale government spending to a fast-recovering U.S. economy would push inflation above the Federal Reserve's target sooner than anticipated have driven a global spike in bond yields and sent stock markets lower.

A recent spike in coronavirus cases and the renewed tightening of lockdown measures in response was also putting pressure on CEE markets.

Benchmark 10-year Polish bond yields PL10YT=RR were 6 basis points higher at 1.65% and Czech 10 year yields CZ10YT=RR were 2.7 basis points lower at 1.755%, after having risen to 1.802% earlier in the session.

The region's main stock indices were 0.15-0.86% lower.

In Poland, investors were also looking ahead to a press conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski scheduled for 1300 GMT.

"We've got today's NBP governor press conference which should sound dovish... and Adam Glapinski should again say that FX interventions are still possible, which is of course negative for the zloty" said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

"The third local risk for the zloty is the FX credit conversion."

Investors in Poland are eyeing the possibility that a plan for banks to offer out-of-court settlements to clients with mortgages in Swiss francs will weaken the zloty as banks are forced to close FX positions.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3100

26.2300

-0.30%

-0.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.2000

364.7500

-0.40%

-0.95%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5715

4.5570

-0.32%

-0.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8820

4.8795

-0.05%

-0.35%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5740

7.5875

+0.18%

-0.35%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5850

+0.06%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1056.92

1058.4700

-0.15%

+2.90%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42562.92

42932.61

-0.86%

+1.08%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1937.67

1944.86

-0.37%

-2.33%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10401.65

10340.80

+0.59%

+6.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

983.97

983.56

+0.04%

+9.23%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1831.81

1845.41

-0.74%

+5.32%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

743.56

744.49

-0.12%

-0.67%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

494.10

495.18

-0.22%

+10.41%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4950

-0.1340

+116bps

-15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2960

-0.0380

+191bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7550

-0.0270

+205bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1710

0.0170

+084bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9310

0.0320

+154bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6500

0.0600

+194bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.43

0.62

0.86

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

1.14

1.29

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.27

0.32

0.46

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

