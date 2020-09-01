CEE MARKETS-Dollar weakness gives currencies a boost

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday, as FX markets paid little attention to regional manufacturing surveys and focused on the weakening dollar instead.

The dollar has been hit by fears about the pace of economic recovery and uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. The Federal Reserve's new approach to focus more on average inflation and higher employment has also encouraged traders to sell the greenback.

"EUR/USD is close to 1.20, but other risky currencies are also benefiting from the outflow of capital from the safe haven of dollars," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said in a note.

"The appetite for risk reigns supreme."

At 0923 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.27% stronger against the euro at 26.192, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.11% firmer at 355.15 and the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.09% firmer at 4.392. The Romanian leu EURRON= leu was little changed at 4.8395.

In Prague, a dealer said the gains were mainly a correction from end-of-month weakening.

PMI data showed a mixed picture of the region's recovery, with Czech manufacturing sentiment improving more than expected but remaining in contraction, while in Hungary, the PMI rose, with most components of the business survey showing modest increases.

In Poland the reading showed the recovery in the country's manufacturing sector slowing.

"We had PMI data, lower than the market expected but so far the impact on the zloty was limited," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

Polish 10-year yields fell just over 1 basis point to 1.381%. On Monday, the Polish Finance Ministry announced that it will hold two switch tenders in September, at which it will buy back bonds due in 2020 and 2021.

"This shows that in a situation of high overliquidity (the Ministry of Finance has accumulated 125 billion zlotys on the central account), the priority will be to pre-finance next year's borrowing needs," PKO BP analysts said in a note.

In the Czech Republic, 10-year yields were little changed at 1.113%.

Stocks were lower, in contrast to the broader European market which posted gains, with the Stoxx 600 .STOXX rising around 0.2%.

At 0923 GMT the main index in Budapest .BUX was down 0.45% and Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 0.73%.

"Since yesterday, and in fact since last week, our stock market is significantly weaker than foreign markets, especially core markets," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, adding that Tuesday's lower-than-expected Polish PMI could be a factor.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1123 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1920

26.2630

+0.27%

-2.90%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.1500

355.5300

+0.11%

-6.76%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3920

4.3958

+0.09%

-3.09%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8395

4.8392

-0.01%

-1.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5285

+0.01%

-1.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

903.85

903.4900

+0.04%

-18.98%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34694.26

34851.29

-0.45%

-24.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1787.04

1800.21

-0.73%

-16.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9008.98

8997.28

+0.13%

-9.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

846.38

848.89

-0.30%

-8.58%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1623.13

1617.09

+0.37%

-19.54%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

690.70

693.80

-0.45%

-13.84%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.49

434.21

+0.06%

-23.52%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1510

-0.0200

+080bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6880

-0.0450

+131bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1130

0.0020

+149bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1480

0.0000

+080bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7400

-0.0150

+136bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3810

-0.0110

+176bps

-3bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.39

0.43

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.87

0.93

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.24

0.25

0.23

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

