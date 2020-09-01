CEE MARKETS-Dollar weakness gives currencies a boost

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday, as FX markets paid little attention to regional manufacturing surveys and focused on the weakening dollar instead.
The dollar has been hit by fears about the pace of economic recovery and uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. The Federal Reserve's new approach to focus more on average inflation and higher employment has also encouraged traders to sell the greenback.
"EUR/USD is close to 1.20, but other risky currencies are also benefiting from the outflow of capital from the safe haven of dollars," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said in a note.
"The appetite for risk reigns supreme."
At 0923 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.27% stronger against the euro at 26.192, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.11% firmer at 355.15 and the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.09% firmer at 4.392. The Romanian leu EURRON= leu was little changed at 4.8395.
In Prague, a dealer said the gains were mainly a correction from end-of-month weakening.
PMI data showed a mixed picture of the region's recovery, with Czech manufacturing sentiment improving more than expected but remaining in contraction, while in Hungary, the PMI rose, with most components of the business survey showing modest increases.
In Poland the reading showed the recovery in the country's manufacturing sector slowing.
"We had PMI data, lower than the market expected but so far the impact on the zloty was limited," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
Polish 10-year yields fell just over 1 basis point to 1.381%. On Monday, the Polish Finance Ministry announced that it will hold two switch tenders in September, at which it will buy back bonds due in 2020 and 2021.
"This shows that in a situation of high overliquidity (the Ministry of Finance has accumulated 125 billion zlotys on the central account), the priority will be to pre-finance next year's borrowing needs," PKO BP analysts said in a note.
In the Czech Republic, 10-year yields were little changed at 1.113%.
Stocks were lower, in contrast to the broader European market which posted gains, with the Stoxx 600 .STOXX rising around 0.2%.
At 0923 GMT the main index in Budapest .BUX was down 0.45% and Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 0.73%.
"Since yesterday, and in fact since last week, our stock market is significantly weaker than foreign markets, especially core markets," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, adding that Tuesday's lower-than-expected Polish PMI could be a factor.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1123 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1920
26.2630
+0.27%
-2.90%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.1500
355.5300
+0.11%
-6.76%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3920
4.3958
+0.09%
-3.09%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8395
4.8392
-0.01%
-1.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5285
+0.01%
-1.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
903.85
903.4900
+0.04%
-18.98%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34694.26
34851.29
-0.45%
-24.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1787.04
1800.21
-0.73%
-16.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9008.98
8997.28
+0.13%
-9.71%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
846.38
848.89
-0.30%
-8.58%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1623.13
1617.09
+0.37%
-19.54%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
690.70
693.80
-0.45%
-13.84%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.49
434.21
+0.06%
-23.52%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1510
-0.0200
+080bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6880
-0.0450
+131bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1130
0.0020
+149bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1480
0.0000
+080bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7400
-0.0150
+136bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3810
-0.0110
+176bps
-3bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.39
0.43
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.87
0.93
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.24
0.25
0.23
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
