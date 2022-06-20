CEE MARKETS-Czech utility company CEZ gains on ministry's dividend counter-proposal
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Czech majority state-owned utility company CEZ rose more than 2% on Monday, outpacing gains in the wider Prague index, after the finance ministry submitted a counter-proposal on dividend ahead of a June 28 general shareholder meeting.
CEZ's shares were up 2.29% by 0914 GMT, and have gained 89% in the past year as electricity prices rise and boost the profit outlook.
The government has been laying plans to offer people a discounted energy rate, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday that CEZ dividends would help pay for that, although he did not mention any extraordinary dividend.
Prague's stock index .PX was up 0.6% on Monday. Equities elsewhere in the region were up, with Budapest .BUX 0.78% stronger and Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.34%. Bucharest .BETI gained 1.21%.
Currencies in central Europe were rangebound in thin turnover on Monday as trade volumes were low due to U.S. markets being closed for a holiday.
"The forint is trading near the psychologically important level of 400, but there is nothing notable happening. Liquidity is so tight that even a smaller flow can swing the rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint EURHUF= hovered at 399.90 per euro, a touch stronger than the record low of 403 it touched last week, pressured by a global negative market mood which added to local factors.
The latter includes soaring inflation, a row with the EU over recovery funds, the slowing of the central bank's rate hikes, a high budget deficit and a series of recently announced windfall taxes on banks and certain companies.
Hungary's government could keep its new windfall tax on airlines levied on departing passengers from July beyond its currently planned two-year lifetime, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said on Monday.
Nagy also said that the government has decided to extend a favourable credit programme offered to small businesses at interest rates of up to 3.5%, well below current market rates, until the end of the year to avoid a credit squeeze.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little moved, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.55% and was trading at 4.6620 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7200
24.7490
+0.12%
+0.61%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.9000
400.3000
+0.10%
-7.63%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6620
4.6875
+0.55%
-1.52%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9441
-0.02%
+0.06%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5130
7.5165
+0.05%
+0.06%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3500
117.4000
+0.04%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1298.37
1290.6700
+0.60%
Budapest
.BUX
39604.71
39299.75
+0.78%
-21.92%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1682.30
1676.67
+0.34%
-25.79%
Bucharest
.BETI
12290.17
12142.91
+1.21%
-5.90%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1146.60
1149.78
-0.28%
-8.67%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1997.91
2003.67
-0.29%
-3.92%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
815.01
819.51
-0.55%
-0.70%
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.64
612.79
-0.02%
-3.62%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.6920
0.0700
+565bps
+11bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.2130
0.1230
+479bps
+16bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.6840
-0.0140
+405bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.9830
-0.0150
+694bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.2390
-0.0530
+682bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.9450
0.0420
+631bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.72
7.91
7.84
6.57
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.39
10.04
10.03
7.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.31
8.45
8.45
6.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
