CEE MARKETS-Czech utility company CEZ gains on ministry's dividend counter-proposal

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Czech majority state-owned utility company CEZ rose more than 2% on Monday, outpacing gains in the wider Prague index, after the finance ministry submitted a counter-proposal on dividend ahead of a June 28 general shareholder meeting.

CEZ's shares were up 2.29% by 0914 GMT, and have gained 89% in the past year as electricity prices rise and boost the profit outlook.

The government has been laying plans to offer people a discounted energy rate, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday that CEZ dividends would help pay for that, although he did not mention any extraordinary dividend.

Prague's stock index .PX was up 0.6% on Monday. Equities elsewhere in the region were up, with Budapest .BUX 0.78% stronger and Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.34%. Bucharest .BETI gained 1.21%.

Currencies in central Europe were rangebound in thin turnover on Monday as trade volumes were low due to U.S. markets being closed for a holiday.

"The forint is trading near the psychologically important level of 400, but there is nothing notable happening. Liquidity is so tight that even a smaller flow can swing the rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint EURHUF= hovered at 399.90 per euro, a touch stronger than the record low of 403 it touched last week, pressured by a global negative market mood which added to local factors.

The latter includes soaring inflation, a row with the EU over recovery funds, the slowing of the central bank's rate hikes, a high budget deficit and a series of recently announced windfall taxes on banks and certain companies.

Hungary's government could keep its new windfall tax on airlines levied on departing passengers from July beyond its currently planned two-year lifetime, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said on Monday.

Nagy also said that the government has decided to extend a favourable credit programme offered to small businesses at interest rates of up to 3.5%, well below current market rates, until the end of the year to avoid a credit squeeze.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little moved, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.55% and was trading at 4.6620 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7200

24.7490

+0.12%

+0.61%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.9000

400.3000

+0.10%

-7.63%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6620

4.6875

+0.55%

-1.52%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9441

-0.02%

+0.06%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5130

7.5165

+0.05%

+0.06%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3500

117.4000

+0.04%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1298.37

1290.6700

+0.60%

Budapest

.BUX

39604.71

39299.75

+0.78%

-21.92%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1682.30

1676.67

+0.34%

-25.79%

Bucharest

.BETI

12290.17

12142.91

+1.21%

-5.90%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1146.60

1149.78

-0.28%

-8.67%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1997.91

2003.67

-0.29%

-3.92%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

815.01

819.51

-0.55%

-0.70%

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.64

612.79

-0.02%

-3.62%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.6920

0.0700

+565bps

+11bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.2130

0.1230

+479bps

+16bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.6840

-0.0140

+405bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.9830

-0.0150

+694bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.2390

-0.0530

+682bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.9450

0.0420

+631bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.72

7.91

7.84

6.57

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.39

10.04

10.03

7.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.31

8.45

8.45

6.88

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

