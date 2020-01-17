CEE MARKETS-Czech stocks test two-year high, forint hits seven-week low

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly rose on Friday as the Prague market tested a two-year high while currencies fell, led by Hungary's forint touching a seven-week low.

Stocks got a boost with global peers after China's growth data, despite showing its weakest expansion in nearly three decades, reinforced recent signs of an improvement in Chinese business confidence.

In the region, Prague has been one of the better performing stock markets, rising 2.0% since the start of 2020. On Friday it rebounded from a two-day losing streak to within a whisker of the two-year high it reached on Tuesday.

The rise has been driven largely by gains for central Europe's largest listed utility CEZ CEZP.PR, which was up 0.5% on the day and has risen 2.1% since the start of 2020 as defensive energy stocks return to the spotlight.

In currency markets, the Czech crown has also stood out, but on Friday it retreated further from a seven-year high hit this week. Its rise has been propelled by data on Monday showing a rise in inflation to 3.2%, outside the upper end of the central bank's tolerance range for a second month.

The increase fuelled expectations that an interest rate hike could come this year, causing interest rate swap markets and the crown to rise.

However, rates have corrected in the past few sessions with comments from central bankers signalling no imminent hike, which has also weighed on the crown. It was bid down less than 0.1% at 25.17 to the euro by 0923 GMT.

"The main factor is the slight correction in market interest rates and the likely drop in attractiveness for investors," Komercni Banka said in a trade note.

Other analysts said if global sentiment continued positive following the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, the crown could still test the 25 per euro level it neared this week.

A Reuters poll at the end last week, when the crown stood at 25.24 per euro, forecast a gradual weakening back to 25.500 over the next three months. https://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/Apps/fx-polls

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= retreated 0.4% to 335.60 to the euro, hitting its lowest since the end of November. Poland's zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.1% and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, holding on the strong side of 4.78 to the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1023 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1700

25.1610

-0.04%

+1.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

335.6000

334.3550

-0.37%

-1.33%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2360

4.2323

-0.09%

+0.48%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7785

4.7785

+0.00%

+0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4380

7.4423

+0.06%

+0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5400

+0.01%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1137.96

1133.2600

+0.41%

+2.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44369.78

44350.39

+0.04%

-3.72%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2166.06

2173.74

-0.35%

+0.74%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10114.42

10074.80

+0.39%

+1.37%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

954.06

960.54

-0.67%

+3.05%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2045.28

2042.47

+0.14%

+1.38%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

802.06

804.50

-0.30%

+0.05%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

579.93

581.81

-0.32%

+2.08%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7430

0.0020

+234bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5710

-0.0170

+209bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7300

0.0030

+194bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5650

0.0060

+216bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.9740

0.0160

+249bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2830

-0.0130

+249bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.27

2.27

2.26

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.35

0.45

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.75

1.78

1.79

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by John Stonestreet)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.