CEE MARKETS-Czech stocks test two-year high, forint hits seven-week low

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly rose on Friday as the Prague market tested a two-year high while currencies fell, led by Hungary's forint touching a seven-week low.
Stocks got a boost with global peers after China's growth data, despite showing its weakest expansion in nearly three decades, reinforced recent signs of an improvement in Chinese business confidence.
In the region, Prague has been one of the better performing stock markets, rising 2.0% since the start of 2020. On Friday it rebounded from a two-day losing streak to within a whisker of the two-year high it reached on Tuesday.
The rise has been driven largely by gains for central Europe's largest listed utility CEZ CEZP.PR, which was up 0.5% on the day and has risen 2.1% since the start of 2020 as defensive energy stocks return to the spotlight.
In currency markets, the Czech crown has also stood out, but on Friday it retreated further from a seven-year high hit this week. Its rise has been propelled by data on Monday showing a rise in inflation to 3.2%, outside the upper end of the central bank's tolerance range for a second month.
The increase fuelled expectations that an interest rate hike could come this year, causing interest rate swap markets and the crown to rise.
However, rates have corrected in the past few sessions with comments from central bankers signalling no imminent hike, which has also weighed on the crown. It was bid down less than 0.1% at 25.17 to the euro by 0923 GMT.
"The main factor is the slight correction in market interest rates and the likely drop in attractiveness for investors," Komercni Banka said in a trade note.
Other analysts said if global sentiment continued positive following the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, the crown could still test the 25 per euro level it neared this week.
A Reuters poll at the end last week, when the crown stood at 25.24 per euro, forecast a gradual weakening back to 25.500 over the next three months. https://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/Apps/fx-polls
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= retreated 0.4% to 335.60 to the euro, hitting its lowest since the end of November. Poland's zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.1% and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, holding on the strong side of 4.78 to the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1023 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1700
25.1610
-0.04%
+1.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
335.6000
334.3550
-0.37%
-1.33%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2360
4.2323
-0.09%
+0.48%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7785
4.7785
+0.00%
+0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4380
7.4423
+0.06%
+0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5400
+0.01%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1137.96
1133.2600
+0.41%
+2.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44369.78
44350.39
+0.04%
-3.72%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2166.06
2173.74
-0.35%
+0.74%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10114.42
10074.80
+0.39%
+1.37%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
954.06
960.54
-0.67%
+3.05%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2045.28
2042.47
+0.14%
+1.38%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.06
804.50
-0.30%
+0.05%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
579.93
581.81
-0.32%
+2.08%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7430
0.0020
+234bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5710
-0.0170
+209bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7300
0.0030
+194bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5650
0.0060
+216bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9740
0.0160
+249bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2830
-0.0130
+249bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.27
2.27
2.26
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.35
0.45
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.75
1.78
1.79
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by John Stonestreet)
