CEE MARKETS-Czech markets price in rate hike for August after hawkish cenbank message
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Czech markets increasingly bet an interest rate hike may come sooner rather than later, with the crown steadying on Friday following a big jump after the central bank governor signalled an increase in borrowing costs was certain this year.
Other central European currencies eased a touch, while the Czech crown EURCZK= held onto its gains that came after central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the bank could already begin a debate on tightening policy at its June meeting.
Forward rate agreements in three months' time have climbed since Thursday, now indicating chances the bank is likely to deliver on a rate hike - becoming the first in the region to do so - in August, when new staff forecasts will be available.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was hovering around its 200-day moving average near 358 per euro.
"I don't expect the forint to significantly move in either direction today because investors are waiting for CPI data to be published next Tuesday, which could trigger bigger moves," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
The central bank expects headline inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter, driven by fuel prices and tax changes, overshooting its 2%-4% target range.
The bank pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation at its rate-setting meeting last week.
The zloty edged lower EURPLN= on Friday after steep losses in the middle of the week. The currency has been under pressure ahead of a Supreme Court ruling due on May 11 concerning FX mortgages, which could result in major losses for banks.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains.
Prague .PX added 0.7%. Shares in MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR climbed over 3% after the bank said it agreed with its biggest shareholder, PPF Group, on terms to combine their Czech lending assets in a 25.9 billion crown deal.
Budapest's equities .BUX rose 0.22%. Oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU added 2.6% by 0835 GMT after posting better-than expected first-quarter results.
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapes and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.