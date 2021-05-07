CEE MARKETS-Czech markets price in rate hike for August after hawkish cenbank message

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Czech markets increasingly bet an interest rate hike may come sooner rather than later, with the crown steadying on Friday following a big jump after the central bank governor signalled an increase in borrowing costs was certain this year.

Other central European currencies eased a touch, while the Czech crown EURCZK= held onto its gains that came after central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the bank could already begin a debate on tightening policy at its June meeting.

Forward rate agreements in three months' time have climbed since Thursday, now indicating chances the bank is likely to deliver on a rate hike - becoming the first in the region to do so - in August, when new staff forecasts will be available.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was hovering around its 200-day moving average near 358 per euro.

"I don't expect the forint to significantly move in either direction today because investors are waiting for CPI data to be published next Tuesday, which could trigger bigger moves," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

The central bank expects headline inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter, driven by fuel prices and tax changes, overshooting its 2%-4% target range.

The bank pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation at its rate-setting meeting last week.

The zloty edged lower EURPLN= on Friday after steep losses in the middle of the week. The currency has been under pressure ahead of a Supreme Court ruling due on May 11 concerning FX mortgages, which could result in major losses for banks.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains.

Prague .PX added 0.7%. Shares in MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR climbed over 3% after the bank said it agreed with its biggest shareholder, PPF Group, on terms to combine their Czech lending assets in a 25.9 billion crown deal.

Budapest's equities .BUX rose 0.22%. Oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU added 2.6% by 0835 GMT after posting better-than expected first-quarter results.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1123 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7310

25.7290

-0.01%

+1.94%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.3500

358.3100

-0.01%

+1.22%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5825

4.5750

-0.16%

-0.51%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9265

4.9265

+0.00%

-1.25%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5320

-0.03%

+0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6250

+0.11%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1104.24

1096.5100

+0.70%

+7.51%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44569.27

44472.71

+0.22%

+5.85%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2078.33

2046.67

+1.55%

+4.76%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11562.66

11505.08

+0.50%

+17.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1070.29

1064.86

+0.51%

+18.81%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1933.63

1930.65

+0.15%

+11.17%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

755.80

755.89

-0.01%

+0.96%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

518.76

522.74

-0.76%

+15.92%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4980

-0.0440

+118bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3700

0.0250

+196bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7860

-0.0090

+200bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1130

0.0060

+080bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9360

-0.0140

+153bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6970

0.0040

+192bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.58

0.88

1.20

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.96

1.13

1.30

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.28

0.32

0.41

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapes and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

