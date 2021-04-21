CEE MARKETS-Czech FX, bonds in vogue despite escalating spy row

By Anita Komuves and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets were mixed on Wednesday morning as global investors braced for a new challenge from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Czech assets successfully weathering a diplomatic storm with Russia.
The crown EURCZK= was narrowly stronger in morning trading while other currencies slid or treaded water.
Czech bonds were welcomed by investors, helping Prague pre-finance 2021 targets. The Finance Ministry will auction two bonds after already hitting more than half of its 2021 borrowing target.
"In today's auction, we expect very strong demand as (an) oversupply story seems rather worn... spreads have narrowed off their highs and the bids have been much stronger," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.
The market confidence comes amid an escalating row between the Czech Republic and Russia over alleged spying from Moscow.
The Czech Republic will ask allies to follow Prague and expel Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.
In Poland, stronger-than-expected wage and industry output growth left markets largely unfazed.
"The EUR/PLN exchange rate will probably fluctuate around 4.55, awaiting impulses in the coming days," Bank Millennium said in a note to clients.
Elsewhere on emerging markets, stocks and currencies fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns over spiking coronavirus cases rekindled doubts about the speed and strength of a global economic recovery.
"Markets have been risk-averse in the past two days, U.S. stocks indices are down, and FX markets have started to price that in as well," a Budapest-based trader said, noting the slight underperformance of the forint was unremarkable.
Regional stocks also slid, although Hungary's equities outperformed the region slightly, with drug maker Richter leading the way with a 1.8% gain.
"Richter has pulled the market since Tuesday with no real news to fuel the gains, but the overall index bounced back from technical levels even as Richter continued to gain," a trader said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1037 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8900
25.9300
+0.15%
+1.31%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.0000
361.0600
-0.26%
+0.20%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5530
4.5503
-0.06%
+0.14%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9269
4.9275
+0.01%
-1.26%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5755
7.5755
+0.00%
-0.37%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1097.69
1102.2200
-0.41%
+6.87%
Budapest
.BUX
42733.39
42597.26
+0.32%
+1.49%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1973.27
1987.76
-0.73%
-0.54%
Bucharest
.BETI
11152.25
11137.75
+0.13%
+13.73%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1052.74
1051.49
+0.12%
+16.86%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1879.28
1879.46
-0.01%
+8.05%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
769.93
768.42
+0.20%
+2.85%
Sofia
.SOFIX
518.84
521.54
-0.52%
+15.93%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6550
0.0270
+135bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3950
-0.0440
+200bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8070
-0.0570
+206bps
-6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1260
0.0090
+082bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9300
-0.0010
+153bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5790
0.0250
+183bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.42
0.62
0.89
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.98
1.11
1.23
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.43
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
