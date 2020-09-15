CEE MARKETS-Czech crown weakest since July on spike in virus cases

WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was at its weakest level against the euro in over two months on Tuesday, as a spike in the number of coronavirus infections in the country spooked investors.
The Czech Republic has seen one of Europe's largest surges in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, and on Tuesday the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (UZIS) said the reproduction 'R' number of COVID-19 infections had risen to 1.59.
"It is still the same story: the market doesn't seem to like the increasing COVID-19 cases. Longer-dated rates are on the way down the last couple of days, so this is also playing in favour of a negative move on the crown," said a Prague-based trader.
At 0907 GMT, the crown was 0.31% softer against the euro on the day at 26.75.
The region's other currencies also fell ahead of an interest rate decision in Poland on Tuesday and as the U.S. Federal Reserve started a two-day policy meeting, the first since unveiling a landmark shift to a more tolerant stance on inflation in August.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% weaker at 4.4512 and the Hungarian forint slipped 0.16% to 357.75.
"The FOMC press release and the subsequent Fed chairman's press conference are always a surprise risk," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said in a note.
"Investors' caution also means that the readings from the euro zone and the U.S. scheduled for today may not be fully discounted - nobody wants to aggressively engage in positions that the Fed may later send into the abyss of stop losses."
Analysts expect Poland's central bank to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged at the record-low level of 0.1%.
"It is hard to imagine, in the light of the recent comments of the NBP governor and the macro data, that the Council would significantly modify its rhetoric," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.
Stocks were mixed, with Prague's PX index rising 0.37% while the main indexes in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell 1.14% and 0.55% respectively.
BDM analyst Adrian Gorniak said one factor behind the drop in Poland could be funds selling shares in order to be able to invest in the upcoming IPO of Polish commerce platform Allegro.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were flat at 1.367% while Czech 10-year yields fell over 3 basis points to 1.044%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1107 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7500
26.6665
-0.31%
-4.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.7500
357.1650
-0.16%
-7.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4512
4.4462
-0.11%
-4.38%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8555
4.8560
+0.01%
-1.38%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5355
7.5365
+0.01%
-1.20%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
902.07
898.7000
+0.37%
-19.14%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34606.10
35004.24
-1.14%
-24.90%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1749.05
1758.65
-0.55%
-18.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9337.36
9368.12
-0.33%
-6.41%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
844.68
844.24
+0.05%
-8.77%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1613.08
1608.78
+0.27%
-20.04%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
690.70
690.55
+0.02%
-13.84%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
430.80
430.91
-0.03%
-24.17%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1960
-0.0200
+089bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5980
-0.0940
+128bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0440
-0.0360
+152bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0630
-0.0340
+075bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6900
-0.0150
+137bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3670
0.0000
+184bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.39
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.84
0.89
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.20
0.20
0.23
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.