CEE MARKETS-Czech crown weakest since July on spike in virus cases

WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was at its weakest level against the euro in over two months on Tuesday, as a spike in the number of coronavirus infections in the country spooked investors.

The Czech Republic has seen one of Europe's largest surges in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, and on Tuesday the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (UZIS) said the reproduction 'R' number of COVID-19 infections had risen to 1.59.

"It is still the same story: the market doesn't seem to like the increasing COVID-19 cases. Longer-dated rates are on the way down the last couple of days, so this is also playing in favour of a negative move on the crown," said a Prague-based trader.

At 0907 GMT, the crown was 0.31% softer against the euro on the day at 26.75.

The region's other currencies also fell ahead of an interest rate decision in Poland on Tuesday and as the U.S. Federal Reserve started a two-day policy meeting, the first since unveiling a landmark shift to a more tolerant stance on inflation in August.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% weaker at 4.4512 and the Hungarian forint slipped 0.16% to 357.75.

"The FOMC press release and the subsequent Fed chairman's press conference are always a surprise risk," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said in a note.

"Investors' caution also means that the readings from the euro zone and the U.S. scheduled for today may not be fully discounted - nobody wants to aggressively engage in positions that the Fed may later send into the abyss of stop losses."

Analysts expect Poland's central bank to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged at the record-low level of 0.1%.

"It is hard to imagine, in the light of the recent comments of the NBP governor and the macro data, that the Council would significantly modify its rhetoric," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.

Stocks were mixed, with Prague's PX index rising 0.37% while the main indexes in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell 1.14% and 0.55% respectively.

BDM analyst Adrian Gorniak said one factor behind the drop in Poland could be funds selling shares in order to be able to invest in the upcoming IPO of Polish commerce platform Allegro.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were flat at 1.367% while Czech 10-year yields fell over 3 basis points to 1.044%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1107 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7500

26.6665

-0.31%

-4.93%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.7500

357.1650

-0.16%

-7.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4512

4.4462

-0.11%

-4.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8555

4.8560

+0.01%

-1.38%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5355

7.5365

+0.01%

-1.20%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

902.07

898.7000

+0.37%

-19.14%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34606.10

35004.24

-1.14%

-24.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1749.05

1758.65

-0.55%

-18.65%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9337.36

9368.12

-0.33%

-6.41%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

844.68

844.24

+0.05%

-8.77%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1613.08

1608.78

+0.27%

-20.04%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

690.70

690.55

+0.02%

-13.84%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

430.80

430.91

-0.03%

-24.17%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1960

-0.0200

+089bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5980

-0.0940

+128bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0440

-0.0360

+152bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0630

-0.0340

+075bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6900

-0.0150

+137bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3670

0.0000

+184bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.36

0.39

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.84

0.89

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.20

0.20

0.23

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

