CEE MARKETS-Czech crown weakens as central banker backs bolder rate cut

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Czech crown weakened on Wednesday afternoon after the central bank vice governor said he was ready to back a bolder rate cut, while other central European currencies rose, led by the Hungarian forint.

Senior Czech central banker Jan Frait said he was prepared to back at least a 50-basis-point cut next week and may favour an even larger move, raising the prospect of the bank discussing bolder monetary easing than market predictions.

A rates trader said the comments helped push the rates markets lower.

"We were down a bit already before the comments, as core rates have been driving rates globally lower, then Frait on the domestic side brought the decisive move," he said.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.5% at 24.8760 per euro at 1357 GMT, extending losses from earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Hungary's forint firmed, benefiting from a smaller-than-expected rate cut from the Hungarian central bank on Tuesday, as well as perceptions of easing tensions between Brussels and Budapest ahead of an EU summit.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 384.3 to the euro, up 0.65% but still leading losses among regional peers so far in 2024.

"The forint firmed due to the smaller-than-expected rate cut yesterday and the more conciliatory stance of the government ahead of the EU summit," a Budapest-based trader said.

The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 75 basis points to 10% on Tuesday, holding off on larger cuts amid a rise in market risks since its mid-January guidance that a faster-than-expected fall in inflation could help accelerate easing.

A senior EU official denied on Monday that member states were discussing financial coercion to get Hungary to agree to financing for Ukraine at a summit this week, also giving a boost to the forint.

The statement came in response to a story in the Financial Times, which said that the European Union would sabotage Hungary's economy if Budapest blocked fresh aid to Ukraine at a summit this week, according to a confidential plan.

"It seems the markets understood that the plan which the Financial Times reported late last week did not come from that high above," the Budapest-based trader added.

EU leaders will meet on Thursday to try to agree on extending 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in aid to Ukraine through 2027, with Hungary's reluctance adding further volatility to the forint, despite Budapest having signalled readiness for compromise.

Talks between EU countries aimed at agreeing on more aid for Ukraine later this week remain "difficult", a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.4% on the day at 4.33 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable at 4.9758 as markets await a Federal Reserve rates decision and press conference later in the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1457 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8760

24.7600

-0.47%

-0.70%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.3000

386.8000

+0.65%

-0.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3300

4.3490

+0.44%

+0.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9758

4.9762

+0.01%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1452.21

1450.4900

+0.12%

+2.70%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

63957.37

63213.55

+1.18%

+5.51%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2263.30

2235.83

+1.23%

-3.40%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15483.76

15376.62

+0.70%

+0.73%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.0410

-0.1560

+154bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6120

-0.1250

+148bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8060

-0.1020

+157bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8870

-0.0590

+239bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0510

-0.1030

+292bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2700

-0.1130

+304bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.61

4.46

3.62

6.56

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.24

5.66

5.44

9.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.67

5.34

5.00

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldisar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.