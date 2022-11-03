CEE MARKETS-Czech crown stronger after cenbank's pledge to continue FX interventions

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday after the central bank decided to keep its main policy rate unchanged, as expected, and said it would continue to intervene in currency markets to stop excessive crown weakening.

The crown EURCZK= recouped its earlier losses and was up 0.2% on the day to trade at 24.468 per euro after the Czech National Bank's decision and press conference.

The CNB kept its main rate at 7%, as expected. Governor Ales Michl said the bank decided to keep its rates on hold despite a new staff economic forecast implying a hike.

The crown is largely stuck in a range of 24.40-24.80 to the euro since May, when the central bank first launched market interventions.

Pressure on the currency has eased in the past month, and with souring economic indicators most analysts have said the bank will avoid further rate hikes before turning to rate cuts, possibly in 2023.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint regained their losses from earlier in the day when they were pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point rate hike to 4% on Wednesday.

The zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% higher and trading at 4.6960 per euro, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.2% to 406.10.

"As long as the central bank keeps its most important rate at 18%, it will not significantly ease," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Hungarian central bank introduced a quick deposit tool at an 18% rate in mid-October to shore up the forint after it fell to a record low at around 434 per euro last month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1717 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4680

24.5180

+0.20%

+1.65%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

406.1000

406.9000

+0.20%

-9.04%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6960

4.7035

+0.16%

-2.24%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9010

4.9050

+0.08%

+0.96%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5370

7.5355

-0.02%

-0.26%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.2800

+0.04%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1189.68

1185.4200

+0.36%

Budapest

.BUX

41768.70

41414.05

+0.86%

-17.65%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1559.55

1573.97

-0.92%

-31.20%

Bucharest

.BETI

10829.82

10875.83

-0.42%

-17.08%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1006.44

1016.24

-0.96%

-19.84%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1895.96

1914.37

-0.96%

-8.82%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

779.84

788.17

-1.06%

-4.99%

Sofia

.SOFIX

593.83

590.91

+0.49%

-6.58%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.4730

0.2610

+439bps

+15bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.1980

0.0950

+406bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.9040

0.0300

+366bps

-8bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.4810

-0.1360

+639bps

-25bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.6180

0.0170

+648bps

-10bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.3620

0.0070

+611bps

-10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.44

7.39

7.20

7.31

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

16.63

15.85

14.81

16.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.95

8.18

8.14

7.53

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

