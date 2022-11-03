CEE MARKETS-Czech crown stronger after cenbank's pledge to continue FX interventions

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday after the central bank decided to keep its main policy rate unchanged, as expected, and said it would continue to intervene in currency markets to stop excessive crown weakening.
The crown EURCZK= recouped its earlier losses and was up 0.2% on the day to trade at 24.468 per euro after the Czech National Bank's decision and press conference.
The CNB kept its main rate at 7%, as expected. Governor Ales Michl said the bank decided to keep its rates on hold despite a new staff economic forecast implying a hike.
The crown is largely stuck in a range of 24.40-24.80 to the euro since May, when the central bank first launched market interventions.
Pressure on the currency has eased in the past month, and with souring economic indicators most analysts have said the bank will avoid further rate hikes before turning to rate cuts, possibly in 2023.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint regained their losses from earlier in the day when they were pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point rate hike to 4% on Wednesday.
The zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% higher and trading at 4.6960 per euro, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.2% to 406.10.
"As long as the central bank keeps its most important rate at 18%, it will not significantly ease," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Hungarian central bank introduced a quick deposit tool at an 18% rate in mid-October to shore up the forint after it fell to a record low at around 434 per euro last month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1717 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4680
24.5180
+0.20%
+1.65%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.1000
406.9000
+0.20%
-9.04%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6960
4.7035
+0.16%
-2.24%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9010
4.9050
+0.08%
+0.96%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5370
7.5355
-0.02%
-0.26%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.2800
+0.04%
+0.30%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1189.68
1185.4200
+0.36%
Budapest
.BUX
41768.70
41414.05
+0.86%
-17.65%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1559.55
1573.97
-0.92%
-31.20%
Bucharest
.BETI
10829.82
10875.83
-0.42%
-17.08%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1006.44
1016.24
-0.96%
-19.84%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1895.96
1914.37
-0.96%
-8.82%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
779.84
788.17
-1.06%
-4.99%
Sofia
.SOFIX
593.83
590.91
+0.49%
-6.58%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.4730
0.2610
+439bps
+15bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.1980
0.0950
+406bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.9040
0.0300
+366bps
-8bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.4810
-0.1360
+639bps
-25bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.6180
0.0170
+648bps
-10bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.3620
0.0070
+611bps
-10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.44
7.39
7.20
7.31
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
16.63
15.85
14.81
16.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.95
8.18
8.14
7.53
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)
