CEE MARKETS-Czech crown steady ahead of interest rate decision

By 0930 GMT, the crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% lower against the euro at 24.2140, while Prague's blue chip index .PX was 0.2% firmer on the day.

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 402.1500.

Hungarian policymakers left their base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, and, with no signs of inflation slowing, pledged to maintain tight monetary policy for a prolonged period and use instruments to shore up the currency.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note they continued "to see upside risks to the rates outlook as the NBH might have to remain patient for longer in the face of the more hawkish ECB rates outlook."

But ING analysts said the central bank pledges were positive for the currency, which they expected to test a 400 level per euro in coming days.

"In addition, falling gas prices have once again driven FX in the CEE region in recent days, and given that Hungary is the most energy-dependent country in the region, this is translating positively into a strengthening forint," ING said in a note.

Meanwhile, brokerage Equilor said "yesterday's central bank messages did not really move the rate, we are still under 405 and there is a good chance that the 400 level is going to be tested soon."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1034 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2140

24.1840

-0.12%

+2.72%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

402.1500

401.9500

-0.05%

-8.15%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6705

4.6735

+0.06%

-1.70%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9055

4.9060

+0.01%

+0.87%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5390

7.5425

+0.05%

-0.29%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3450

+0.06%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1179.11

1176.0600

+0.26%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

45473.36

45481.08

-0.02%

-10.35%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1763.51

1763.20

+0.02%

-22.21%

Bucharest

.BETI

12248.86

12199.83

+0.40%

-6.22%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1054.76

1058.84

-0.39%

-15.99%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1947.55

1944.87

+0.14%

-6.34%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.95

808.95

+0.00%

-1.44%

Sofia

.SOFIX

598.43

597.75

+0.11%

-5.86%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6190

-0.0820

+312bps

-7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1320

-0.0060

+283bps

+3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9650

-0.0060

+268bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8100

-0.0500

+431bps

-4bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8500

0.0050

+455bps

+4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7750

-0.0130

+449bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.18

6.99

6.58

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.82

14.28

13.15

16.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.19

7.26

7.03

7.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

