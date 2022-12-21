CEE MARKETS-Czech crown steady ahead of interest rate decision

By 0930 GMT, the crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% lower against the euro at 24.2140, while Prague's blue chip index .PX was 0.2% firmer on the day.
Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 402.1500.
Hungarian policymakers left their base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, and, with no signs of inflation slowing, pledged to maintain tight monetary policy for a prolonged period and use instruments to shore up the currency.
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note they continued "to see upside risks to the rates outlook as the NBH might have to remain patient for longer in the face of the more hawkish ECB rates outlook."
But ING analysts said the central bank pledges were positive for the currency, which they expected to test a 400 level per euro in coming days.
"In addition, falling gas prices have once again driven FX in the CEE region in recent days, and given that Hungary is the most energy-dependent country in the region, this is translating positively into a strengthening forint," ING said in a note.
Meanwhile, brokerage Equilor said "yesterday's central bank messages did not really move the rate, we are still under 405 and there is a good chance that the 400 level is going to be tested soon."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1034 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2140
24.1840
-0.12%
+2.72%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
402.1500
401.9500
-0.05%
-8.15%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6705
4.6735
+0.06%
-1.70%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9055
4.9060
+0.01%
+0.87%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5390
7.5425
+0.05%
-0.29%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3450
+0.06%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1179.11
1176.0600
+0.26%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
45473.36
45481.08
-0.02%
-10.35%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1763.51
1763.20
+0.02%
-22.21%
Bucharest
.BETI
12248.86
12199.83
+0.40%
-6.22%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1054.76
1058.84
-0.39%
-15.99%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1947.55
1944.87
+0.14%
-6.34%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.95
808.95
+0.00%
-1.44%
Sofia
.SOFIX
598.43
597.75
+0.11%
-5.86%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6190
-0.0820
+312bps
-7bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1320
-0.0060
+283bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9650
-0.0060
+268bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8100
-0.0500
+431bps
-4bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8500
0.0050
+455bps
+4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7750
-0.0130
+449bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.18
6.99
6.58
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.82
14.28
13.15
16.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.19
7.26
7.03
7.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.