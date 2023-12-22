News & Insights

US Markets
PX

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown stabilises, forint weakens ahead of holidays

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

December 22, 2023 — 05:59 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown was stable on Friday, a day after Czech rate-setters kicked off policy easing, while other central European currencies were a touch weaker in slow pre-holiday trading.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75%, the first reduction in more than three years amid slowing inflation and a sagging economy.

The Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 24.55 per euro by 1047 GMT.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.3% lower at 382.40 after the Hungarian central bank also cut rates earlier this week, when it eased to 385.65 on Wednesday.

"The forint has positively corrected, a cautious forint strengthening continued yesterday, and an important support was briefly broken at 382.50," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

"The next support level would be the 50-day moving average at 380.65 to the euro."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was a touch down at 4.33 per euro with no local events planned. Investors will be watching U.S. inflation data later in the day.

"We expect the EUR/PLN to stabilise around 4.33, especially considering lower investor activity in the pre-Christmas period," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a report.

Markets in the region will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for Christmas.

(Reporting Krisztina Than in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.