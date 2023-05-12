CEE MARKETS-Czech crown slips on lower chances of rate hikes

By 1101 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= had dropped 0.29% to 23.6170 per euro, retreating a touch further from the 15-year highs hit last month.

"The CZK weakening seen in the past two days can be attributed to a lower-than-expected Czech inflation data for April and also to the fiscal consolidation package presented by the Czech government," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.20% to 4.5350 from Thursday's correction, hovering off a 15-month high hit on Wednesday and heading for an eighth straight week of gains.

"The zloty is really stabilising. These last two days were quite exciting, but also exhausting for the market," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.16% to 370.6000 per euro. The forint continues to be supported by Hungary's high interest rates and the relatively benign international environment, analysts at MHB Bank said in a note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1301 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 Czech crown EURCZK= 23.6170 23.5490 -0.29% +2.29% Hungary forint EURHUF= 370.6000 371.2000 +0.16% +7.78% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5350 4.5440 +0.20% +3.41% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9320 4.9309 -0.02% +0.21% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2300 117.2700 +0.03% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 Prague .PX 1375.78 1387.6700 -0.86% +14.48% Budapest .BUX 46376.28 46073.98 +0.66% +5.90% Warsaw .WIG20 1947.80 1918.71 +1.52% +8.69% Bucharest .BETI 12062.62 12136.91 -0.61% +3.42% Ljubljana .SBITOP 1218.82 1213.22 +0.46% +16.21% Zagreb .CRBEX 2258.30 2257.74 +0.02% +759.42% Belgrade .BELEX15 914.43 915.58 -0.13% +10.89% Sofia .SOFIX 629.82 631.43 -0.25% +4.71% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.6880 0.1640 +307bps +13bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.8310 -0.0870 +263bps -13bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.3940 -0.0060 +214bps -4bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.7530 -0.0870 +314bps -12bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.7120 -0.0070 +351bps -5bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.7710 0.0120 +352bps -2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.20 6.72 5.96 7.18 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.54 12.87 11.68 16.19 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.83 6.52 6.15 6.90 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Sohini Goswami) ((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

