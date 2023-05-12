CEE MARKETS-Czech crown slips on lower chances of rate hikes

By 1101 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= had dropped 0.29% to 23.6170 per euro, retreating a touch further from the 15-year highs hit last month.
"The CZK weakening seen in the past two days can be attributed to a lower-than-expected Czech inflation data for April and also to the fiscal consolidation package presented by the Czech government," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.
Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.20% to 4.5350 from Thursday's correction, hovering off a 15-month high hit on Wednesday and heading for an eighth straight week of gains.
"The zloty is really stabilising. These last two days were quite exciting, but also exhausting for the market," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.16% to 370.6000 per euro. The forint continues to be supported by Hungary's high interest rates and the relatively benign international environment, analysts at MHB Bank said in a note.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1301 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6170
23.5490
-0.29%
+2.29%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
370.6000
371.2000
+0.16%
+7.78%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5350
4.5440
+0.20%
+3.41%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9320
4.9309
-0.02%
+0.21%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.2700
+0.03%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1375.78
1387.6700
-0.86%
+14.48%
Budapest
.BUX
46376.28
46073.98
+0.66%
+5.90%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1947.80
1918.71
+1.52%
+8.69%
Bucharest
.BETI
12062.62
12136.91
-0.61%
+3.42%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1218.82
1213.22
+0.46%
+16.21%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2258.30
2257.74
+0.02%
+759.42%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
914.43
915.58
-0.13%
+10.89%
Sofia
.SOFIX
629.82
631.43
-0.25%
+4.71%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6880
0.1640
+307bps
+13bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8310
-0.0870
+263bps
-13bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3940
-0.0060
+214bps
-4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7530
-0.0870
+314bps
-12bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7120
-0.0070
+351bps
-5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7710
0.0120
+352bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.20
6.72
5.96
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.54
12.87
11.68
16.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.83
6.52
6.15
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.