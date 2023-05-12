News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown slips on lower chances of rate hikes

May 12, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

By Karol Badohal, Jason Hovet, Krisztina Than for Reuters

By 1101 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= had dropped 0.29% to 23.6170 per euro, retreating a touch further from the 15-year highs hit last month.

"The CZK weakening seen in the past two days can be attributed to a lower-than-expected Czech inflation data for April and also to the fiscal consolidation package presented by the Czech government," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.20% to 4.5350 from Thursday's correction, hovering off a 15-month high hit on Wednesday and heading for an eighth straight week of gains.

"The zloty is really stabilising. These last two days were quite exciting, but also exhausting for the market," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.16% to 370.6000 per euro. The forint continues to be supported by Hungary's high interest rates and the relatively benign international environment, analysts at MHB Bank said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1301 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6170

23.5490

-0.29%

+2.29%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

370.6000

371.2000

+0.16%

+7.78%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5350

4.5440

+0.20%

+3.41%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9320

4.9309

-0.02%

+0.21%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.2700

+0.03%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1375.78

1387.6700

-0.86%

+14.48%

Budapest

.BUX

46376.28

46073.98

+0.66%

+5.90%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1947.80

1918.71

+1.52%

+8.69%

Bucharest

.BETI

12062.62

12136.91

-0.61%

+3.42%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1218.82

1213.22

+0.46%

+16.21%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2258.30

2257.74

+0.02%

+759.42%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

914.43

915.58

-0.13%

+10.89%

Sofia

.SOFIX

629.82

631.43

-0.25%

+4.71%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6880

0.1640

+307bps

+13bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8310

-0.0870

+263bps

-13bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3940

-0.0060

+214bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7530

-0.0870

+314bps

-12bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7120

-0.0070

+351bps

-5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7710

0.0120

+352bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.20

6.72

5.96

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.54

12.87

11.68

16.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.83

6.52

6.15

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

