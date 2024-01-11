CEE MARKETS-Czech crown slips as inflation dip shortens rate cut odds

By 1000 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.3% against the euro at 24.6580, erasing what remained of gains made so far this week.
"One could interpret it as a response to the weaker than expected inflation data for December, as the lower inflation may fuel speculation for more rate cuts by the CNB," Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said.
He added that market expectations for "quite substantial" interest rate cuts this year should already be reflected in the crown's exchange rate and that the slightly firming safe-haven dollar was souring sentiment for riskier assets and pressuring Central European currencies on Thursday morning.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= slipped 0.4% to 379.55 per euro, with thinner trading at the start of the year behind the larger swing according to a Budapest-based trader.
"Traders are waiting for U.S. CPI data scheduled to come put later on the day, which, if it deviates from expectations, has the ability to swing the forint through the euro-dollar exchange rate," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.
They were also waiting for Hungary's December inflation data on Friday, which could influence the currency by moving rate cut expectations, he added.
Meanwhile in Poland the zloty EURPLN= drifted 0.1% lower to 4.35 per euro, following its peers and trading within its range since late November.
"This is probably due to the fact that we started the year very optimistically, many investors entered our region in currencies and nothing is happening, so some are trimming these positions," a Warsaw-based trader said.
"I'm under the impression that our local political turmoil, is being ignored by the market for now."
On Tuesday, Police entered Poland's presidential palace to detain two of their former bosses, executing a court order to take the ex-interior minister and his former deputy to prison and escalating a row between the head of state and the new government. On Wednesday the ex-ministers began a hunger strike.
Also on Wednesday Poland's central bank governor signalled stable rates pending more data coming in March, after rate-setters opted for no change earlier this week.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6580
24.5940
-0.26%
+0.18%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.5500
378.1000
-0.38%
+0.96%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3500
4.3440
-0.14%
-0.13%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9720
4.9729
+0.02%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.2200
+0.01%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1456.37
1451.3400
+0.35%
+3.00%
Budapest
.BUX
63000.76
62804.52
+0.31%
+3.93%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2266.89
2270.82
-0.17%
-3.25%
Bucharest
.BETI
15729.07
15682.37
+0.30%
+2.33%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2520
-0.1980
+161bps
-19bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7170
-0.1090
+157bps
-9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7970
-0.0880
+161bps
-6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8880
-0.0100
+224bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8890
-0.0580
+274bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0670
-0.1350
+288bps
-11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.78
4.61
3.78
6.69
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.74
6.09
5.31
9.84
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.55
5.16
4.78
5.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori And Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
