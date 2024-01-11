CEE MARKETS-Czech crown slips as inflation dip shortens rate cut odds

By 1000 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.3% against the euro at 24.6580, erasing what remained of gains made so far this week.

"One could interpret it as a response to the weaker than expected inflation data for December, as the lower inflation may fuel speculation for more rate cuts by the CNB," Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said.

He added that market expectations for "quite substantial" interest rate cuts this year should already be reflected in the crown's exchange rate and that the slightly firming safe-haven dollar was souring sentiment for riskier assets and pressuring Central European currencies on Thursday morning.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= slipped 0.4% to 379.55 per euro, with thinner trading at the start of the year behind the larger swing according to a Budapest-based trader.

"Traders are waiting for U.S. CPI data scheduled to come put later on the day, which, if it deviates from expectations, has the ability to swing the forint through the euro-dollar exchange rate," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.

They were also waiting for Hungary's December inflation data on Friday, which could influence the currency by moving rate cut expectations, he added.

Meanwhile in Poland the zloty EURPLN= drifted 0.1% lower to 4.35 per euro, following its peers and trading within its range since late November.

"This is probably due to the fact that we started the year very optimistically, many investors entered our region in currencies and nothing is happening, so some are trimming these positions," a Warsaw-based trader said.

"I'm under the impression that our local political turmoil, is being ignored by the market for now."

On Tuesday, Police entered Poland's presidential palace to detain two of their former bosses, executing a court order to take the ex-interior minister and his former deputy to prison and escalating a row between the head of state and the new government. On Wednesday the ex-ministers began a hunger strike.

Also on Wednesday Poland's central bank governor signalled stable rates pending more data coming in March, after rate-setters opted for no change earlier this week.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6580

24.5940

-0.26%

+0.18%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.5500

378.1000

-0.38%

+0.96%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3500

4.3440

-0.14%

-0.13%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9720

4.9729

+0.02%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.2200

+0.01%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1456.37

1451.3400

+0.35%

+3.00%

Budapest

.BUX

63000.76

62804.52

+0.31%

+3.93%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2266.89

2270.82

-0.17%

-3.25%

Bucharest

.BETI

15729.07

15682.37

+0.30%

+2.33%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2520

-0.1980

+161bps

-19bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7170

-0.1090

+157bps

-9bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7970

-0.0880

+161bps

-6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8880

-0.0100

+224bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8890

-0.0580

+274bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0670

-0.1350

+288bps

-11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.78

4.61

3.78

6.69

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.74

6.09

5.31

9.84

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.55

5.16

4.78

5.88

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori And Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.