CEE MARKETS-Czech crown retreats, zloty settles in for government building

By 1021 GMT, the crown EURCZK= had fallen 0.4% to 24.5720 per euro.
ING said it expects weaker economic data and new bets on a rate cut in December to lead the crown weaker.
"At the same time, the interest rate differential hasn't changed much since the CNB meeting and therefore we don't see a justification for (stronger) levels at the moment," it said.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.2%, hovering off late-July peaks.
The zloty, meanwhile, was stable as Polish rate-setters began a two-day policy meeting where a strong majority of analysts expect another 25 basis point cut.
Bank Millennium analysts said global factors will influence the zloty until the rate decision on Wednesday.
"The shape of monetary policy next year remains an uncertainty factor," they said in a note, "especially in the face of a likely change in the ruling coalition."
Polish President Andrzej Duda announced late on Monday he would give current Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the first shot at forming a government after his nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won last month's election.
But it lacks a majority, and an alliance of pro-European Union opposition parties are waiting for their turn, which is still weeks away.
The zloty had jumped last month on chances of a change in government that could soothe EU disputes that have held up funds from the bloc.
The zloty EURPLN= is 0.8% higher than pre-election levels, trading up on the day on Tuesday at 4.454 per euro. But it is around 1% down from its October high.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5920
24.4940
-0.40%
-1.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.3000
379.1000
+0.21%
+5.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4535
4.4565
+0.07%
+5.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9691
4.9661
-0.06%
-0.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2000
+0.09%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1374.20
1381.5400
-0.53%
+14.35%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57210.75
57400.67
-0.33%
+30.64%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2174.21
2186.01
-0.54%
+21.33%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14671.67
14576.97
+0.65%
+25.79%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7690
-0.2110
+168bps
-20bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2440
-0.0900
+164bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4800
-0.0210
+178bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1480
-0.0440
+206bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1470
-0.0500
+254bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4870
-0.0480
+279bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.41
5.24
4.38
7.05
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.17
8.80
7.83
11.32
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.25
4.88
4.62
5.64
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Kim Coghill)
