CEE MARKETS-Czech crown retreats, zloty settles in for government building

By 1021 GMT, the crown EURCZK= had fallen 0.4% to 24.5720 per euro.

ING said it expects weaker economic data and new bets on a rate cut in December to lead the crown weaker.

"At the same time, the interest rate differential hasn't changed much since the CNB meeting and therefore we don't see a justification for (stronger) levels at the moment," it said.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.2%, hovering off late-July peaks.

The zloty, meanwhile, was stable as Polish rate-setters began a two-day policy meeting where a strong majority of analysts expect another 25 basis point cut.

Bank Millennium analysts said global factors will influence the zloty until the rate decision on Wednesday.

"The shape of monetary policy next year remains an uncertainty factor," they said in a note, "especially in the face of a likely change in the ruling coalition."

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced late on Monday he would give current Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the first shot at forming a government after his nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won last month's election.

But it lacks a majority, and an alliance of pro-European Union opposition parties are waiting for their turn, which is still weeks away.

The zloty had jumped last month on chances of a change in government that could soothe EU disputes that have held up funds from the bloc.

The zloty EURPLN= is 0.8% higher than pre-election levels, trading up on the day on Tuesday at 4.454 per euro. But it is around 1% down from its October high.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5920

24.4940

-0.40%

-1.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.3000

379.1000

+0.21%

+5.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4535

4.4565

+0.07%

+5.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9691

4.9661

-0.06%

-0.54%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1374.20

1381.5400

-0.53%

+14.35%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57210.75

57400.67

-0.33%

+30.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2174.21

2186.01

-0.54%

+21.33%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14671.67

14576.97

+0.65%

+25.79%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7690

-0.2110

+168bps

-20bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2440

-0.0900

+164bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4800

-0.0210

+178bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1480

-0.0440

+206bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1470

-0.0500

+254bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4870

-0.0480

+279bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.41

5.24

4.38

7.05

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.17

8.80

7.83

11.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.25

4.88

4.62

5.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

