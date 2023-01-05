CEE MARKETS-Czech crown retreats past 24/euro, forint stays hot

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Czech crown retreated beyond the psychological 24 per euro level on Thursday, pulling back from a 12-year high, while Hungary's forint continued to test four-month peaks as central European currencies stayed positive to start the new year.

Stock markets also rose on Thursday, adding to 2%-4% gains posted so far in the first week of 2023.

In international bond markets, Hungary issued a total of $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

In Poland, the zloty waited on central bank Governor Adam Glapinski's news conference after the monetary policy council left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with expectations of inflation soon slowing.

Markets have had a hot start to begin 2023 as easing gas prices and China's emergence from its strict "zero-COVID" rules boost investor sentiment.

The crown EURCZK= on Wednesday breached 24 to the euro for the first time since early 2011, but it pulled back on Thursday, with some dealers thinking there is shrinking space for gains with a looming recession.

It traded at 24.008, down 0.1% on the day, at 0946 GMT.

"Economic factors - current account development, an economy likely in a mild recession, an expected drop in interest rates already this year - should not be acting in this direction for the crown," Erste Group Bank said, adding early-year positioning in the past also led to gains that could not be held.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= traded at 395.25 to the euro, up 0.2% and gaining already 1% in 2023, after falling the most in central Europe in 2022.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= fell 0.2% to 4.674 per euro.

Polish central bank arguments for stable interest rates were bolstered by preliminary inflation data from December on Thursday showing a headline rate of 16.6%, below a forecast of 17.3%.

But analysts said more attention was being paid to U.S. monetary policy after Federal Reserve minutes.

"Theglobal marketis partially influenced by the description from the last Fed meeting, which reiterated that U.S. central bankers do not expect interest rate cuts in 2023," Bank Millennium said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0080

23.9750

-0.14%

+0.62%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.2500

396.0000

+0.19%

+1.06%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6740

4.6645

-0.20%

+0.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9300

4.9302

+0.00%

+0.25%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3500

+0.08%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1235.79

1230.0600

+0.47%

+2.83%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45168.88

44937.01

+0.52%

+3.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1879.95

1855.05

+1.34%

+4.91%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12145.40

12065.04

+0.67%

+4.13%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1061.61

1057.48

+0.39%

+1.22%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.61

824.61

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.24

603.42

-0.03%

+0.29%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5630

-0.0010

+294bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0950

-0.0650

+276bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9110

-0.0470

+261bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1190

-0.2830

+349bps

-32bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0880

-0.2190

+375bps

-25bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1780

-0.2090

+388bps

-23bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.08

6.85

6.43

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.32

12.77

11.32

16.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.91

6.97

6.54

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

