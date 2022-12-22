CEE MARKETS-Czech crown retreats from highs, other FX inch upward

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday to give up recent gains that took it to a 10-month high as other central European currencies firmed amid better global sentiment.

The crown reversed a day after the Czech central bank held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting, but said it would be ready to hike interest rates further if demand pressures rose.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.29% to 24.240 per euro.

Czech Governor Ales Michl said on Thursday rates were at a level that was dampening demand pressures and would remain high for some time as the bank was determined to bring double-digit inflation back to its 2% target.

The bank, like others in the region, was keeping an eye on wage pressures going forward and impacts of government spending to ease the burden of soaring energy prices.

"Should inflation move up again closer to 20% in 1Q23, risks are that the Czech National Bank might have to deliver a 50bp rate hike to speed up the disinflation process, as we previously thought," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"On the other hand, favourable base effects create risks that inflation will come out lower than the CNB's expectations in January and could make the central bank consider an earlier phasing out of the FX interventions regime and also a start to the easing cycle sooner than we currently expect."

Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.07% to trade at 401.60 per euro in low pre-holiday liquidity, holding on to gains seen since Hungary struck a deal with the European Union (EU) over funds under dispute.

The central bank's pledge on Tuesday to maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged period and to continue to meet foreign currency liquidity needs to reach market balance related to the energy account was important support for the forint as well, Erste Bank said.

The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, the highest in the EU.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.11% on the day, trading at 4.6575 per euro after firming to its strongest level since mid-August in the previous session.

This was, however, neither the effect of core market moves or local data releases, Bank Millennium wrote. "It is possible, however, that this is the effect of pre-Christmas, low liquidity of the market."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1035 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2400

24.1700

-0.29%

+2.61%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

401.6000

401.9000

+0.07%

-8.02%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6575

4.6625

+0.11%

-1.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8940

4.8955

+0.03%

+1.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5375

7.5425

+0.07%

-0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3000

+0.04%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1191.72

1183.0600

+0.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45471.27

45589.30

-0.26%

-10.35%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1786.50

1786.10

+0.02%

-21.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12253.88

12261.02

-0.06%

-6.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1063.12

1063.67

-0.05%

-15.32%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1961.03

1961.01

+0.00%

-5.69%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.38

808.92

+0.18%

-1.27%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

599.56

600.68

-0.19%

-5.68%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6180

0.0070

+309bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0920

-0.0240

+274bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9740

0.0160

+267bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6820

-0.0020

+415bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6620

-0.0250

+431bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5780

-0.0300

+427bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.92

6.52

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.60

14.35

13.23

16.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.08

7.13

6.93

7.05

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

