CEE MARKETS-Czech crown retreats from highs, other FX inch upward

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday to give up recent gains that took it to a 10-month high as other central European currencies firmed amid better global sentiment.
The crown reversed a day after the Czech central bank held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting, but said it would be ready to hike interest rates further if demand pressures rose.
The crown EURCZK= was down 0.29% to 24.240 per euro.
Czech Governor Ales Michl said on Thursday rates were at a level that was dampening demand pressures and would remain high for some time as the bank was determined to bring double-digit inflation back to its 2% target.
The bank, like others in the region, was keeping an eye on wage pressures going forward and impacts of government spending to ease the burden of soaring energy prices.
"Should inflation move up again closer to 20% in 1Q23, risks are that the Czech National Bank might have to deliver a 50bp rate hike to speed up the disinflation process, as we previously thought," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
"On the other hand, favourable base effects create risks that inflation will come out lower than the CNB's expectations in January and could make the central bank consider an earlier phasing out of the FX interventions regime and also a start to the easing cycle sooner than we currently expect."
Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.07% to trade at 401.60 per euro in low pre-holiday liquidity, holding on to gains seen since Hungary struck a deal with the European Union (EU) over funds under dispute.
The central bank's pledge on Tuesday to maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged period and to continue to meet foreign currency liquidity needs to reach market balance related to the energy account was important support for the forint as well, Erste Bank said.
The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, the highest in the EU.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.11% on the day, trading at 4.6575 per euro after firming to its strongest level since mid-August in the previous session.
This was, however, neither the effect of core market moves or local data releases, Bank Millennium wrote. "It is possible, however, that this is the effect of pre-Christmas, low liquidity of the market."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1035 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2400
24.1700
-0.29%
+2.61%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
401.6000
401.9000
+0.07%
-8.02%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6575
4.6625
+0.11%
-1.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8940
4.8955
+0.03%
+1.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5375
7.5425
+0.07%
-0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3000
+0.04%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1191.72
1183.0600
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45471.27
45589.30
-0.26%
-10.35%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1786.50
1786.10
+0.02%
-21.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12253.88
12261.02
-0.06%
-6.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1063.12
1063.67
-0.05%
-15.32%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1961.03
1961.01
+0.00%
-5.69%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.38
808.92
+0.18%
-1.27%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
599.56
600.68
-0.19%
-5.68%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6180
0.0070
+309bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0920
-0.0240
+274bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9740
0.0160
+267bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6820
-0.0020
+415bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6620
-0.0250
+431bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5780
-0.0300
+427bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.92
6.52
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.60
14.35
13.23
16.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.08
7.13
6.93
7.05
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
