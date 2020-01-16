CEE MARKETS-Czech crown pulls back from 7-year high

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= retreated from a seven-year high in early trade on Thursday, as it approached a new resistance level after a blistering start to the year.

The crown has been the region's best-performing currency so far this year, boosted by speculation that rates could rise in the face of stronger inflation. On Wednesday it hit an intraday high of 25.056, its strongest in seven years.

At 0853 GMT the crown was down 0.08% on the day against the euro at 25.102. A trader said the quick move had attracted some euro buyers at the current levels.

Analysts say a break on Wednesday of the crown's previous high of 25.120 - touched after the central bank ended in 2017 an intervention regime that had kept the crown artificially weak - opened space for a possible test of the psychological 25 level.

"The crown continues to be driven by a wave of falling risk aversion," CSOB said, adding that its rate differential over the euro zone was also boosting it, especially amid growing expectations of possible further Czech rate hikes this year.

It added, though, that the crown's strength was already helping to tighten monetary policy, which could lead to rate stability this year.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gave up 0.24% to be bid 333.4 against the euro, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.10% to 4.2329 while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.7785.

A Warsaw-based currency trader attributed the move in the zloty to profit-taking following a strong run in anticipation of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal.

Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 up 0.38%, while Prague's PX .PX index slipped 0.36% and stocks in Budapest .BUX were little changed.

While the signing of the eagerly awaited Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China has provided some relief to global equity markets, investors remain wary as a number of issues remain unresolved.

In Hungary, the debt agency was due to offer 20-year bonds for the first time as part of a government strategy to lengthen the maturity of outstanding debt.

A Budapest fixed income trader said it was difficult to assess the yield level where the new bond could be sold, but based on their expectations, the auction yield could be around 3%, looking at the closest maturity benchmark bond, the 15-year paper.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1105 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1200

25.0985

-0.09%

+1.24%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

333.8000

332.9750

-0.25%

-0.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2340

4.2295

-0.11%

+0.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7800

4.7795

-0.01%

+0.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4440

7.4440

+0.00%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5200

+0.03%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1127.52

1133.0900

-0.49%

+1.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44582.33

44565.03

+0.04%

-3.26%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2168.40

2165.08

+0.15%

+0.85%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10090.10

10082.00

+0.08%

+1.13%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

961.31

973.79

-1.28%

+3.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2044.65

2048.45

-0.19%

+1.35%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

783.24

803.31

-2.50%

-2.30%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.26

581.34

-0.01%

+2.31%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7520

-0.0160

+235bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5390

-0.0210

+205bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7140

-0.0080

+193bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5150

-0.0040

+211bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.9510

0.0140

+247bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2570

0.0200

+247bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.28

2.28

2.26

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.38

0.46

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.75

1.75

1.79

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.