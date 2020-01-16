CEE MARKETS-Czech crown pulls back from 7-year high

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= retreated from a seven-year high in early trade on Thursday, as it approached a new resistance level after a blistering start to the year.
The crown has been the region's best-performing currency so far this year, boosted by speculation that rates could rise in the face of stronger inflation. On Wednesday it hit an intraday high of 25.056, its strongest in seven years.
At 0853 GMT the crown was down 0.08% on the day against the euro at 25.102. A trader said the quick move had attracted some euro buyers at the current levels.
Analysts say a break on Wednesday of the crown's previous high of 25.120 - touched after the central bank ended in 2017 an intervention regime that had kept the crown artificially weak - opened space for a possible test of the psychological 25 level.
"The crown continues to be driven by a wave of falling risk aversion," CSOB said, adding that its rate differential over the euro zone was also boosting it, especially amid growing expectations of possible further Czech rate hikes this year.
It added, though, that the crown's strength was already helping to tighten monetary policy, which could lead to rate stability this year.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gave up 0.24% to be bid 333.4 against the euro, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.10% to 4.2329 while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.7785.
A Warsaw-based currency trader attributed the move in the zloty to profit-taking following a strong run in anticipation of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal.
Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 up 0.38%, while Prague's PX .PX index slipped 0.36% and stocks in Budapest .BUX were little changed.
While the signing of the eagerly awaited Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China has provided some relief to global equity markets, investors remain wary as a number of issues remain unresolved.
In Hungary, the debt agency was due to offer 20-year bonds for the first time as part of a government strategy to lengthen the maturity of outstanding debt.
A Budapest fixed income trader said it was difficult to assess the yield level where the new bond could be sold, but based on their expectations, the auction yield could be around 3%, looking at the closest maturity benchmark bond, the 15-year paper.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1105 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1200
25.0985
-0.09%
+1.24%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.8000
332.9750
-0.25%
-0.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2340
4.2295
-0.11%
+0.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7800
4.7795
-0.01%
+0.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4440
7.4440
+0.00%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5200
+0.03%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1127.52
1133.0900
-0.49%
+1.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44582.33
44565.03
+0.04%
-3.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2168.40
2165.08
+0.15%
+0.85%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10090.10
10082.00
+0.08%
+1.13%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
961.31
973.79
-1.28%
+3.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2044.65
2048.45
-0.19%
+1.35%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
783.24
803.31
-2.50%
-2.30%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.26
581.34
-0.01%
+2.31%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7520
-0.0160
+235bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5390
-0.0210
+205bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7140
-0.0080
+193bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5150
-0.0040
+211bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9510
0.0140
+247bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2570
0.0200
+247bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.28
2.28
2.26
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.38
0.46
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.75
1.75
1.79
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest Editing by Gareth Jones)
