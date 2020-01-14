CEE MARKETS-Czech crown, Prague stocks close to two-year highs

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown gained past a key level against the euro on Tuesday to touch a 23-month high as markets priced in rising chances of an interest rate increase this year. Prague stocks also traded at their highest in nearly two years.
Other central European currencies strengthened as well, led by the Hungarian forint's EURHUF= 0.5% rise after stronger-than-expected inflation data showed price growth hitting a seven-year high of 4.0%.
"Investors, foreign ones especially, took the rise in inflation as a clue that the central bank may tighten monetary conditions," a dealer said, adding tightening by the Hungarian central bank, viewed as the most dovish in the region, was still unlikely.
The Hungarian central bank lowered its own inflation gauge on Tuesday and has said it was committed to an accommodative, loose monetary policy.
Stock markets gave back some of their recent gains won so far this year on improving global sentiment as the United States and China moved closer to a trade deal.
Prague's market .PX climbed to its highest since February 2018 in early Tuesday trade, at 1,141.13 points, It was up 0.2% by mid-morning.
The crown EURCZK= retreated by 0955 GMT and was steady at 25.215 to the euro, with a dealer saying the move stronger was helped by lower liquidity and better sentiment in the region but that the 25.18 level was showing resistance.
The Czech National Bank has kept the main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI unchanged at its last five monetary policy meetings, balancing domestic inflationary pressures with uncertainties abroad affecting the export-reliant Czech economy.
In recent months, Czech markets have priced out chances of a rate cut in the next year. They now are starting to price in higher chances of a rate increase this year after inflation came in above the upper end of the bank's tolerance band around its 2% target the past two months.
Central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora said late on Monday he saw stable or mildly higher interest rates this year as the most likely.
"For me, if the indications of a revival abroad remain, and developments abroad tend towards optimistic, then I could imagine myself leaning again towards raising interest rates," Mora told Czech Television.
Analysts said the crown's gains might help keep the central bank's hand steady. "The stronger the crown, the weaker the chance the central bank will tighten ... That is always the dilemma for markets," ING economist Jakub Seidler said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2150
25.2200
+0.02%
+0.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
332.6000
334.1050
+0.45%
-0.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2320
4.2371
+0.12%
+0.58%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7790
4.7782
-0.02%
+0.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4435
7.4440
+0.01%
+0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.6700
+0.19%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1139.45
1137.4100
+0.18%
+2.14%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45336.74
45447.52
-0.24%
-1.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2182.75
2194.42
-0.53%
+1.52%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10033.11
10023.95
+0.09%
+0.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
979.32
980.08
-0.08%
+5.77%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2044.45
2043.13
+0.06%
+1.34%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.25
802.68
-0.05%
+0.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
577.67
578.16
-0.08%
+1.68%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7240
0.0080
+230bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4680
-0.0530
+195bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7130
0.0280
+192bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5170
-0.0560
+210bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9980
-0.0270
+248bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.3300
-0.0210
+253bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.29
2.31
2.31
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.34
0.43
0.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.77
1.79
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Czech rate expectationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2tX0cc9
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Marton Dunai in Budapest, Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King)
