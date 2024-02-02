CEE MARKETS-Czech crown on back foot as markets eye rate cut

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was slightly weaker in Friday morning trade as markets looked ahead to a central bank meeting next week after two top policymakers voiced support for a bigger rate cut than the one delivered in December.
The market has expected a debate on Feb. 8 for either a 25- or 50-basis-point reduction in the main interest rate, which the bank first cut by 25 basis points to 6.75% last month.
Deputy Governor Jan Frait told Reuters in an interview that he was prepared to back at least a 50-basis-point cut at the bank board's policy meeting and may favour an even larger move.
Meanwhile, Czech National Bank (CNB) board member Tomas Holub told Bloomberg that policymakers could consider accelerating the pace of interest rate cuts as inflation ebbs to "relatively standard" levels.
At 0946 GMT, the crown was 0.11% weaker against the euro at 24.883.
"The Czech crown weakened during this week, as two top officials from the CNB... declared their support for an interest rate cut of 50 basis points," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.
"The Czech currency may remain a bit nervous in the days before the CNB interest rate decision, which will be the key event in the Czech market during the next week."
Elsewhere, currencies were moving sideways as markets looked ahead to payrolls data from the United States that could shed light on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.06% weaker at 4.3135 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.04% stronger at 382.60.
Economists expect the U.S. economy added 180,000 new jobs in January, which would be a slowdown from December and perhaps begin to make a case for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts sooner rather than later.
"We have a recovery in expectations for Fed rate cuts and this is generally positive for CEE currencies, I expect this to be the driving factor for the whole CEE space in the coming days," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski.
Stock markets were higher, with Poland's WIG 20 .WIG20 index rising 1.49% and Prague's PX index rising 0.14% to its highest since February 2022.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8830
24.8560
-0.11%
-0.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.6000
382.7500
+0.04%
+0.15%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3135
4.3110
-0.06%
+0.72%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9725
4.9706
-0.04%
+0.04%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0900
117.1800
+0.08%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1460.46
1458.3600
+0.14%
+3.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65311.76
65320.88
-0.01%
+7.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2340.37
2306.07
+1.49%
-0.11%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15698.66
15621.43
+0.49%
+2.13%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8390
0.1100
+135bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5570
-0.0230
+146bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6880
-0.0570
+151bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8920
0.0050
+240bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.9830
0.0270
+289bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1610
0.0200
+299bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.43
4.22
3.46
6.55
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.29
5.71
5.25
9.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.67
5.28
4.93
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Christina Fincher)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
