CEE MARKETS-Czech crown on back foot as markets eye rate cut

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was slightly weaker in Friday morning trade as markets looked ahead to a central bank meeting next week after two top policymakers voiced support for a bigger rate cut than the one delivered in December.

The market has expected a debate on Feb. 8 for either a 25- or 50-basis-point reduction in the main interest rate, which the bank first cut by 25 basis points to 6.75% last month.

Deputy Governor Jan Frait told Reuters in an interview that he was prepared to back at least a 50-basis-point cut at the bank board's policy meeting and may favour an even larger move.

Meanwhile, Czech National Bank (CNB) board member Tomas Holub told Bloomberg that policymakers could consider accelerating the pace of interest rate cuts as inflation ebbs to "relatively standard" levels.

At 0946 GMT, the crown was 0.11% weaker against the euro at 24.883.

"The Czech crown weakened during this week, as two top officials from the CNB... declared their support for an interest rate cut of 50 basis points," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

"The Czech currency may remain a bit nervous in the days before the CNB interest rate decision, which will be the key event in the Czech market during the next week."

Elsewhere, currencies were moving sideways as markets looked ahead to payrolls data from the United States that could shed light on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.06% weaker at 4.3135 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.04% stronger at 382.60.

Economists expect the U.S. economy added 180,000 new jobs in January, which would be a slowdown from December and perhaps begin to make a case for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts sooner rather than later.

"We have a recovery in expectations for Fed rate cuts and this is generally positive for CEE currencies, I expect this to be the driving factor for the whole CEE space in the coming days," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski.

Stock markets were higher, with Poland's WIG 20 .WIG20 index rising 1.49% and Prague's PX index rising 0.14% to its highest since February 2022.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8830

24.8560

-0.11%

-0.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.6000

382.7500

+0.04%

+0.15%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3135

4.3110

-0.06%

+0.72%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9725

4.9706

-0.04%

+0.04%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0900

117.1800

+0.08%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1460.46

1458.3600

+0.14%

+3.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65311.76

65320.88

-0.01%

+7.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2340.37

2306.07

+1.49%

-0.11%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15698.66

15621.43

+0.49%

+2.13%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8390

0.1100

+135bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5570

-0.0230

+146bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6880

-0.0570

+151bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8920

0.0050

+240bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.9830

0.0270

+289bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1610

0.0200

+299bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.43

4.22

3.46

6.55

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.29

5.71

5.25

9.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.67

5.28

4.93

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Christina Fincher)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

