CEE MARKETS-Czech crown off 22-month high, other CEE currencies ease

Central Europe's currencies started the final trading week of 2021 on softer footing, as worries over the economic impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on global assets, pushing the Czech crown off a 22-month high.

PRAGUE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies started the final trading week of 2021 on softer footing, as worries over the economic impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on global assets, pushing the Czech crown off a 22-month high.

The crown had pierced the psychological 25 per euro level — the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - in thin holiday trade on Friday in the wake of the Czech central bank delivering a third straight hefty interest rate hike last week.

It retreated on Monday with rest of central Europe as local markets got back into action.

With the Czech central bank leaving scope for further hikes, though, analysts see another test of the 25-level in sight before the year-end.

"It is likely the crown will again test 25," CSOB said, adding a real break of that level was possible in the new year.

"The rate differential and easing of the pandemic is currently playing into this."

Coronavirus infections have eased in the past few weeks in central Europe although the region has yet to really face a spike on Omicron cases like in western Europe.

The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive among central Europe's rate setters this year as the region has turned to sharp policy tightening to tackle soaring inflation at multi-year highs.

The crown, in turn, has been the region's biggest gainer, up over 4.5% since the start of the year. It was down 0.3% at 25.08 to the euro at 0952 GMT.

Hungary's forint has dropped this year despite rising interest rates, with a six-month freeze of retail mortgage rates the latest concern for investors, adding to ongoing risks like Budapest's disputes with the European Union.

On Monday, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.3% to 371.19 to the euro, just off an all-time low of 372.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also slipped 0.1%.

Stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down half a percent and Prague .PX a touch in the red, while Budapest .BUX inched up.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.0800

25.0075

-0.29%

+4.58%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.1900

369.9400

-0.34%

-2.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6250

4.6201

-0.11%

-1.42%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9498

+0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5060

7.5125

+0.09%

+0.55%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1423.73

1425.2600

-0.11%

+38.61%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49803.23

49762.24

+0.08%

+18.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2215.85

2225.80

-0.45%

+11.69%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12671.49

12591.82

+0.63%

+29.23%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1250.29

1236.74

+1.10%

+38.79%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2047.79

2042.76

+0.25%

+17.74%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

827.43

828.20

-0.09%

+10.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

633.31

633.31

+0.00%

+41.51%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7140

0.0230

+436bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2870

0.0090

+378bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9710

0.0230

+320bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1870

-0.0060

+383bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.8740

-0.0120

+437bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.5530

0.0490

+378bps

+3bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.61

4.13

3.99

4.05

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.06

5.18

5.19

4.03

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.64

3.91

3.92

2.45

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

