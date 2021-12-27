CEE MARKETS-Czech crown off 22-month high, other CEE currencies ease

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies started the final trading week of 2021 on softer footing, as worries over the economic impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on global assets, pushing the Czech crown off a 22-month high.

The crown had pierced the psychological 25 per euro level — the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - in thin holiday trade on Friday in the wake of the Czech central bank delivering a third straight hefty interest rate hike last week.

It retreated on Monday with rest of central Europe as local markets got back into action.

With the Czech central bank leaving scope for further hikes, though, analysts see another test of the 25-level in sight before the year-end.

"It is likely the crown will again test 25," CSOB said, adding a real break of that level was possible in the new year.

"The rate differential and easing of the pandemic is currently playing into this."

Coronavirus infections have eased in the past few weeks in central Europe although the region has yet to really face a spike on Omicron cases like in western Europe.

The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive among central Europe's rate setters this year as the region has turned to sharp policy tightening to tackle soaring inflation at multi-year highs.

The crown, in turn, has been the region's biggest gainer, up over 4.5% since the start of the year. It was down 0.3% at 25.08 to the euro at 0952 GMT.

Hungary's forint has dropped this year despite rising interest rates, with a six-month freeze of retail mortgage rates the latest concern for investors, adding to ongoing risks like Budapest's disputes with the European Union.

On Monday, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.3% to 371.19 to the euro, just off an all-time low of 372.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also slipped 0.1%.

Stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down half a percent and Prague .PX a touch in the red, while Budapest .BUX inched up.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1052 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.0800 25.0075 -0.29% +4.58% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 371.1900 369.9400 -0.34% -2.28% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6250 4.6201 -0.11% -1.42% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9495 4.9498 +0.01% -1.71% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5060 7.5125 +0.09% +0.55% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1423.73 1425.2600 -0.11% +38.61% .BUX Budapest .BUX 49803.23 49762.24 +0.08% +18.28% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2215.85 2225.80 -0.45% +11.69% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12671.49 12591.82 +0.63% +29.23% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1250.29 1236.74 +1.10% +38.79% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2047.79 2042.76 +0.25% +17.74% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 827.43 828.20 -0.09% +10.53% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 633.31 633.31 +0.00% +41.51% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.7140 0.0230 +436bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.2870 0.0090 +378bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 2.9710 0.0230 +320bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 3.1870 -0.0060 +383bps -5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 3.8740 -0.0120 +437bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 3.5530 0.0490 +378bps +3bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.61 4.13 3.99 4.05 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 5.06 5.18 5.19 4.03 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 3.64 3.91 3.92 2.45 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.