CEE MARKETS-Czech crown off 22-month high, other CEE currencies ease
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies started the final trading week of 2021 on softer footing, as worries over the economic impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on global assets, pushing the Czech crown off a 22-month high.
The crown had pierced the psychological 25 per euro level — the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - in thin holiday trade on Friday in the wake of the Czech central bank delivering a third straight hefty interest rate hike last week.
It retreated on Monday with rest of central Europe as local markets got back into action.
With the Czech central bank leaving scope for further hikes, though, analysts see another test of the 25-level in sight before the year-end.
"It is likely the crown will again test 25," CSOB said, adding a real break of that level was possible in the new year.
"The rate differential and easing of the pandemic is currently playing into this."
Coronavirus infections have eased in the past few weeks in central Europe although the region has yet to really face a spike on Omicron cases like in western Europe.
The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive among central Europe's rate setters this year as the region has turned to sharp policy tightening to tackle soaring inflation at multi-year highs.
The crown, in turn, has been the region's biggest gainer, up over 4.5% since the start of the year. It was down 0.3% at 25.08 to the euro at 0952 GMT.
Hungary's forint has dropped this year despite rising interest rates, with a six-month freeze of retail mortgage rates the latest concern for investors, adding to ongoing risks like Budapest's disputes with the European Union.
On Monday, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.3% to 371.19 to the euro, just off an all-time low of 372.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also slipped 0.1%.
Stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down half a percent and Prague .PX a touch in the red, while Budapest .BUX inched up.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.0800
25.0075
-0.29%
+4.58%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.1900
369.9400
-0.34%
-2.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6250
4.6201
-0.11%
-1.42%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9498
+0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5060
7.5125
+0.09%
+0.55%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1423.73
1425.2600
-0.11%
+38.61%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49803.23
49762.24
+0.08%
+18.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2215.85
2225.80
-0.45%
+11.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12671.49
12591.82
+0.63%
+29.23%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1250.29
1236.74
+1.10%
+38.79%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2047.79
2042.76
+0.25%
+17.74%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
827.43
828.20
-0.09%
+10.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
633.31
633.31
+0.00%
+41.51%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7140
0.0230
+436bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2870
0.0090
+378bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9710
0.0230
+320bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1870
-0.0060
+383bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.8740
-0.0120
+437bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.5530
0.0490
+378bps
+3bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.61
4.13
3.99
4.05
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.06
5.18
5.19
4.03
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.64
3.91
3.92
2.45
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
