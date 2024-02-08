CEE MARKETS-Czech crown near lows ahead of expected rate cut

By 0857 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK=steadied against the euro at 24.97, after briefly slipping past the 25 per euro level for a second time this week. On Monday the currency hit 25.03, its weakest level since May 2022.

"The near-term performance will be affected by the CNB decision: a cut by 50 basis points may send the crown above 25.00 vs. euro in the next few days, while a cut by 25 basis points may calm the market and the crown could firm a bit," said Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac, who expected a 25 basis-point cut.

Markets will also be waiting for the CNB's comments and new quarterly macro forecast, he added.

In Prague, Komercni Banka BKOM.PRshares jumped over 5% after the lender lifted its dividend payout. The stock was on course for its biggest one-day jump since October 2022.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= took a breather after retreating for four straight sessions, and was flat at 388.15 per euro.

"Hungary's forint will be influenced today by the preliminary budget data ... which investors will eye to gauge whether the widening of Hungary's budget deficit continued into the new year," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.

He added that sentiment could be influenced by any government reaction to the European Union's decision to launch an infringement procedure over Hungary's so-called 'sovereignty protection law', passed on Tuesday.

The ruling Fidesz party says the law is needed to defend against undue political interference from abroad. The European Commission said on Wednesday that it violated EU law.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= held flat in the middle of its range of recent weeks, after ratesetters kept borrowing costs steady on Wednesday, with the central bank governor scheduled to speak in the afternoon.

"The zloty will probably remain stable around the level of 4.34 per EUR and the statements of the National Bank of Poland governor during today's press conference should remain market neutral," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9680

24.9750

+0.03%

-1.07%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.1500

388.3000

+0.04%

-1.28%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3430

4.3405

-0.06%

+0.03%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9760

4.9761

+0.00%

-0.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1100

117.1400

+0.03%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1462.05

1444.4700

+1.22%

+3.40%

Budapest

.BUX

64353.40

64345.88

+0.01%

+6.16%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2341.23

2347.31

-0.26%

-0.08%

Bucharest

.BETI

15748.70

15726.44

+0.14%

+2.46%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7890

0.0080

+116bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6500

0.0040

+141bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7590

-0.0190

+145bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9850

0.0170

+236bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2390

0.0390

+300bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3690

0.0260

+306bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.28

4.20

3.61

6.51

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.37

5.97

5.63

9.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.78

5.52

5.19

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

