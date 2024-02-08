CEE MARKETS-Czech crown near lows ahead of expected rate cut

By 0857 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK=steadied against the euro at 24.97, after briefly slipping past the 25 per euro level for a second time this week. On Monday the currency hit 25.03, its weakest level since May 2022.
"The near-term performance will be affected by the CNB decision: a cut by 50 basis points may send the crown above 25.00 vs. euro in the next few days, while a cut by 25 basis points may calm the market and the crown could firm a bit," said Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac, who expected a 25 basis-point cut.
Markets will also be waiting for the CNB's comments and new quarterly macro forecast, he added.
In Prague, Komercni Banka BKOM.PRshares jumped over 5% after the lender lifted its dividend payout. The stock was on course for its biggest one-day jump since October 2022.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= took a breather after retreating for four straight sessions, and was flat at 388.15 per euro.
"Hungary's forint will be influenced today by the preliminary budget data ... which investors will eye to gauge whether the widening of Hungary's budget deficit continued into the new year," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.
He added that sentiment could be influenced by any government reaction to the European Union's decision to launch an infringement procedure over Hungary's so-called 'sovereignty protection law', passed on Tuesday.
The ruling Fidesz party says the law is needed to defend against undue political interference from abroad. The European Commission said on Wednesday that it violated EU law.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= held flat in the middle of its range of recent weeks, after ratesetters kept borrowing costs steady on Wednesday, with the central bank governor scheduled to speak in the afternoon.
"The zloty will probably remain stable around the level of 4.34 per EUR and the statements of the National Bank of Poland governor during today's press conference should remain market neutral," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9680
24.9750
+0.03%
-1.07%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.1500
388.3000
+0.04%
-1.28%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3430
4.3405
-0.06%
+0.03%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9760
4.9761
+0.00%
-0.03%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1100
117.1400
+0.03%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1462.05
1444.4700
+1.22%
+3.40%
Budapest
.BUX
64353.40
64345.88
+0.01%
+6.16%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2341.23
2347.31
-0.26%
-0.08%
Bucharest
.BETI
15748.70
15726.44
+0.14%
+2.46%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7890
0.0080
+116bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6500
0.0040
+141bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7590
-0.0190
+145bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9850
0.0170
+236bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2390
0.0390
+300bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3690
0.0260
+306bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.28
4.20
3.61
6.51
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.37
5.97
5.63
9.14
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.78
5.52
5.19
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.