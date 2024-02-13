CEE MARKETS-Czech crown near 21-month low, zloty holds firm

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hovered above a 21-month low, while the Polish zloty held near recent highs, as markets awaited U.S. inflation data to steer global markets.
Investors will be eyeing the January U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, due later in the day, to gauge when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year.
At 1039 GMT, the Czech crown was up 0.1% against the euro at 25.23, pulling away from its weakest level since May 2022 hit on Monday after the Czech National Bank (CNB) eased rates more than expected last week.
"The market is awaiting data on U.S. inflation, as it may have an impact onglobal marketsentiment including the EUR/USD exchange rate, which could influence also Central European currencies," Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Czech current account data for December showed a surplus more than double that expected by analysts.
Jac said that had a "slightly positive" impact on the Czech crown, adding the market was now waiting for January inflation figures, due on Thursday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= held flat against the euro at 4.317, staying near its strongest levels since March 2020.
"The zloty remains very strong, but at the same time stabilization is visible," XTB analyst Michal Stajniak wrote in a note.
"Tomorrow we will get GDP data for Q4, which may slightly increase the volatility of (currency) pairs with the zloty."
Last week the National Bank of Poland (NBP) held rates steady as expected, with the NBP governor saying it may remain on hold for the rest of the year amid "very high uncertainty" over the inflation outlook.
In Romania, where rate-setters are expected to keep policy unchanged later on Tuesday as the region's only hold-out, the leu EURRON= held steady at 4.9760 per euro.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was also flat at 387 per euro, mid-way within its range since late January, when Hungary's central bank further cut borrowing costs.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1139 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2300
25.2620
+0.13%
-2.09%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.0000
387.1000
+0.03%
-0.99%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3170
4.3160
-0.02%
+0.64%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9760
4.9765
+0.01%
-0.03%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1400
+0.00%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1466.53
1464.7100
+0.12%
+3.71%
Budapest
.BUX
65077.80
64763.57
+0.49%
+7.35%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2339.97
2345.13
-0.22%
-0.13%
Bucharest
.BETI
15760.61
15741.87
+0.12%
+2.53%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5900
-0.0980
+090bps
-9bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4830
-0.0760
+119bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7130
-0.0050
+136bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.7660
0.0000
+207bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2640
-0.0050
+297bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4330
0.0120
+308bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.85
3.89
3.25
6.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.19
5.82
5.51
9.01
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.79
5.59
5.29
5.87
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.