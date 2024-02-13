CEE MARKETS-Czech crown near 21-month low, zloty holds firm

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hovered above a 21-month low, while the Polish zloty held near recent highs, as markets awaited U.S. inflation data to steer global markets.

Investors will be eyeing the January U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, due later in the day, to gauge when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year.

At 1039 GMT, the Czech crown was up 0.1% against the euro at 25.23, pulling away from its weakest level since May 2022 hit on Monday after the Czech National Bank (CNB) eased rates more than expected last week.

"The market is awaiting data on U.S. inflation, as it may have an impact onglobal marketsentiment including the EUR/USD exchange rate, which could influence also Central European currencies," Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Czech current account data for December showed a surplus more than double that expected by analysts.

Jac said that had a "slightly positive" impact on the Czech crown, adding the market was now waiting for January inflation figures, due on Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= held flat against the euro at 4.317, staying near its strongest levels since March 2020.

"The zloty remains very strong, but at the same time stabilization is visible," XTB analyst Michal Stajniak wrote in a note.

"Tomorrow we will get GDP data for Q4, which may slightly increase the volatility of (currency) pairs with the zloty."

Last week the National Bank of Poland (NBP) held rates steady as expected, with the NBP governor saying it may remain on hold for the rest of the year amid "very high uncertainty" over the inflation outlook.

In Romania, where rate-setters are expected to keep policy unchanged later on Tuesday as the region's only hold-out, the leu EURRON= held steady at 4.9760 per euro.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was also flat at 387 per euro, mid-way within its range since late January, when Hungary's central bank further cut borrowing costs.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1139 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2300

25.2620

+0.13%

-2.09%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.0000

387.1000

+0.03%

-0.99%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3170

4.3160

-0.02%

+0.64%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9760

4.9765

+0.01%

-0.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1400

+0.00%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1466.53

1464.7100

+0.12%

+3.71%

Budapest

.BUX

65077.80

64763.57

+0.49%

+7.35%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2339.97

2345.13

-0.22%

-0.13%

Bucharest

.BETI

15760.61

15741.87

+0.12%

+2.53%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5900

-0.0980

+090bps

-9bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4830

-0.0760

+119bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7130

-0.0050

+136bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.7660

0.0000

+207bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2640

-0.0050

+297bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4330

0.0120

+308bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.85

3.89

3.25

6.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.19

5.82

5.51

9.01

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.79

5.59

5.29

5.87

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)

