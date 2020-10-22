CEE MARKETS-Czech crown leads currencies lower as virus cases spike, shops close

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended losses on Thursday, with the Czech crown easing the most, by 0.4% versus the euro, after the government ordered most shops to close and tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As the second wave of the pandemic hit the Czech Republic especially hard, with a record one-day tally of almost 15,000 new infections reported on Thursday, investors will be eyeing the Czech central bank, which is expected to ease policy to help the economy.

Global sentiment has been eroded by a lack of clear progress in stimulus negotiations in the United States ahead of the U.S. presidential and congressional elections on Nov. 3.

"It can be assumed with some certainty that the fall in (Czech) GDP will be more pronounced again in Q4. Just how pronounced is difficult to tell right now," Commerzbank said in a note, adding the situation was "extremely fragile."

"That might bring the CNB into action, the bank has always underlined that it would only consider further monetary policy easing if the economy collapsed notably."

The Industry Confederation estimated the new restrictions will deepen the estimated full-year economic contraction by 2-4 percentage points, to a fall of 10-12%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.4% to 27.295 versus the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN=, along with the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, weakened 0.3%.

Hungary also reported a new record in the daily tally of infections, which rose to 2,032 on Thursday as the country increased testing.

Currencies in the region have been under pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new restrictions on the economy. The Hungarian government will hold a weekly news conference at 0830 GMT where it will assess the situation.

The Hungarian central bank will hold a weekly tender of the 1-week deposit facility and announce the interest rate at 0950 GMT. The bank sets the interest rate each week.

The bank has said it would use the one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment that has weighed on emerging market assets, including the forint. The rate currently at 0.75% NBHK is above the benchmark base rate which stands at 0.6% NBHI.

Most stock markets in the region opened lower but climbed back to positive territory. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were upp 0.1%. Prague's stocks .PX were down 0.4% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX edged up 0.2% at 0805 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0939 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2950

27.1930

-0.37%

-6.83%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.8000

363.6000

-0.33%

-9.23%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5840

4.5705

-0.29%

-7.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8741

-0.02%

-1.78%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5780

7.5735

-0.06%

-1.75%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

853.86

857.7100

-0.45%

-23.46%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33628.46

33696.73

-0.20%

-27.03%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1643.88

1641.42

+0.15%

-23.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8816.30

8804.34

+0.14%

-11.64%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

826.47

829.01

-0.31%

-10.73%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1597.62

1598.66

-0.07%

-20.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

689.13

689.13

+0.00%

-14.04%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

427.71

428.00

-0.07%

-24.72%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0930

-0.0090

+087bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5930

-0.0050

+138bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0270

-0.0080

+162bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0330

-0.0340

+074bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5150

0.0020

+131bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2780

0.0020

+187bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.26

0.29

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

0.97

0.99

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.16

0.16

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

