CEE MARKETS-Czech crown leads currencies lower as virus cases spike, shops close
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended losses on Thursday, with the Czech crown easing the most, by 0.4% versus the euro, after the government ordered most shops to close and tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
As the second wave of the pandemic hit the Czech Republic especially hard, with a record one-day tally of almost 15,000 new infections reported on Thursday, investors will be eyeing the Czech central bank, which is expected to ease policy to help the economy.
Global sentiment has been eroded by a lack of clear progress in stimulus negotiations in the United States ahead of the U.S. presidential and congressional elections on Nov. 3.
"It can be assumed with some certainty that the fall in (Czech) GDP will be more pronounced again in Q4. Just how pronounced is difficult to tell right now," Commerzbank said in a note, adding the situation was "extremely fragile."
"That might bring the CNB into action, the bank has always underlined that it would only consider further monetary policy easing if the economy collapsed notably."
The Industry Confederation estimated the new restrictions will deepen the estimated full-year economic contraction by 2-4 percentage points, to a fall of 10-12%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.4% to 27.295 versus the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN=, along with the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, weakened 0.3%.
Hungary also reported a new record in the daily tally of infections, which rose to 2,032 on Thursday as the country increased testing.
Currencies in the region have been under pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new restrictions on the economy. The Hungarian government will hold a weekly news conference at 0830 GMT where it will assess the situation.
The Hungarian central bank will hold a weekly tender of the 1-week deposit facility and announce the interest rate at 0950 GMT. The bank sets the interest rate each week.
The bank has said it would use the one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment that has weighed on emerging market assets, including the forint. The rate currently at 0.75% NBHK is above the benchmark base rate which stands at 0.6% NBHI.
Most stock markets in the region opened lower but climbed back to positive territory. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were upp 0.1%. Prague's stocks .PX were down 0.4% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX edged up 0.2% at 0805 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0939 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2950
27.1930
-0.37%
-6.83%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.8000
363.6000
-0.33%
-9.23%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5840
4.5705
-0.29%
-7.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8741
-0.02%
-1.78%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5780
7.5735
-0.06%
-1.75%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
853.86
857.7100
-0.45%
-23.46%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33628.46
33696.73
-0.20%
-27.03%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1643.88
1641.42
+0.15%
-23.54%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8816.30
8804.34
+0.14%
-11.64%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
826.47
829.01
-0.31%
-10.73%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1597.62
1598.66
-0.07%
-20.81%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
689.13
689.13
+0.00%
-14.04%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.71
428.00
-0.07%
-24.72%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0930
-0.0090
+087bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5930
-0.0050
+138bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0270
-0.0080
+162bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0330
-0.0340
+074bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5150
0.0020
+131bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2780
0.0020
+187bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.26
0.29
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
0.97
0.99
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.16
0.16
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by William Maclean)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.