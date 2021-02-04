CEE MARKETS-Czech crown hovers near 11-month high ahead of c.bank meeting

By Alan Charlish and Jason Hovet

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat on Thursday, but was trading near a 11-month high, ahead of a central bank meeting which is expected to give clues on the future path of interest rates.

The Czech National Bank is likely to keep policy settings unchanged at a meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, but a majority of analysts now see the bank raising interest rates by the end of the year.

"The market does not expect any policy rate change and neither do we, but the new forecast and the presser will shed more light on the policy rate trajectory, mainly in the second half in 2021 and beyond," Komercni Banka rates trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.

Central bankers have already signalled chances of a rise in the key rate from the current level of 0.25%, and markets are pricing in expectations of a hike later in 2021.

At 0921 GMT, the crown was flat against the euro at 25.90, hovering around its highest level since March 2020 at 25.88, which it hit earlier in the week.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.16% at 4.492, after breaking through the 4.50 level that economists say could trigger a central bank intervention earlier in the week.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.1% on Wednesday and reiterated that it may intervene in the currency market to weaken the zloty.

"Even though the threat of an intervention may not be imminent everyone has to consider the risk of such an action," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.18% to 355.13. The currency has been hovering at this level, its 200-day moving average, since Tuesday.

"The forint is waiting. The euro-forint rate is still at the key 200-day moving average level, which is expected to stop the short-term forint strengthening trend," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1021 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9000

25.8980

-0.01%

+1.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.7600

355.1300

-0.18%

+1.96%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4920

4.4850

-0.16%

+1.50%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8750

+0.02%

-0.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5660

7.5675

+0.02%

-0.25%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1054.56

1049.8500

+0.45%

+2.67%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44388.08

44016.29

+0.84%

+5.42%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1951.68

1940.69

+0.57%

-1.63%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10482.34

10390.68

+0.88%

+6.90%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

949.26

945.42

+0.41%

+5.37%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1788.70

1787.49

+0.07%

+2.84%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

734.41

731.39

+0.41%

-1.90%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

501.52

502.50

-0.20%

+12.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2620

-0.0510

+097bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.9010

-0.0490

+160bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3770

-0.0190

+185bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0290

-0.0400

+074bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4230

-0.0290

+112bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2200

0.0090

+169bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.40

0.41

0.60

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.77

0.81

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.21

0.23

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

