CEE MARKETS-Czech crown hovers near 11-month high ahead of c.bank meeting

By Alan Charlish and Jason Hovet
WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat on Thursday, but was trading near a 11-month high, ahead of a central bank meeting which is expected to give clues on the future path of interest rates.
The Czech National Bank is likely to keep policy settings unchanged at a meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, but a majority of analysts now see the bank raising interest rates by the end of the year.
"The market does not expect any policy rate change and neither do we, but the new forecast and the presser will shed more light on the policy rate trajectory, mainly in the second half in 2021 and beyond," Komercni Banka rates trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.
Central bankers have already signalled chances of a rise in the key rate from the current level of 0.25%, and markets are pricing in expectations of a hike later in 2021.
At 0921 GMT, the crown was flat against the euro at 25.90, hovering around its highest level since March 2020 at 25.88, which it hit earlier in the week.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.16% at 4.492, after breaking through the 4.50 level that economists say could trigger a central bank intervention earlier in the week.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.1% on Wednesday and reiterated that it may intervene in the currency market to weaken the zloty.
"Even though the threat of an intervention may not be imminent everyone has to consider the risk of such an action," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.18% to 355.13. The currency has been hovering at this level, its 200-day moving average, since Tuesday.
"The forint is waiting. The euro-forint rate is still at the key 200-day moving average level, which is expected to stop the short-term forint strengthening trend," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1021 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9000
25.8980
-0.01%
+1.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.7600
355.1300
-0.18%
+1.96%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4920
4.4850
-0.16%
+1.50%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8750
+0.02%
-0.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5660
7.5675
+0.02%
-0.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1054.56
1049.8500
+0.45%
+2.67%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44388.08
44016.29
+0.84%
+5.42%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1951.68
1940.69
+0.57%
-1.63%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10482.34
10390.68
+0.88%
+6.90%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
949.26
945.42
+0.41%
+5.37%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1788.70
1787.49
+0.07%
+2.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
734.41
731.39
+0.41%
-1.90%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
501.52
502.50
-0.20%
+12.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2620
-0.0510
+097bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.9010
-0.0490
+160bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3770
-0.0190
+185bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0290
-0.0400
+074bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4230
-0.0290
+112bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2200
0.0090
+169bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.40
0.41
0.60
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.77
0.81
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.21
0.23
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
