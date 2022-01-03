CEE MARKETS-Czech crown hits 9-year high as currencies start 2022 with gains
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hit its highest level since 2012 and the forint rose on Monday, both gaining in new year trading from higher interest rates and data showing stronger manufacturing sentiment.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.69% and was trading at 366.86 per euro in thin liquidity as markets in Britain were closed for a holiday, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"I expect further firming ... when trading in the UK resumes because with the current interest rates the forint's healthy rate should be closer to 360 per euro," one trader said.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 4% last week, extending a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb rising inflation.
Earlier in December it had raised the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4%.
Strong PMI data published on Monday could also be helping the forint, as the data signalled a strong recovery could continue this year, traders said.
Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 64.8 in December, from 52.2 in November.
PMI data published in the Czech Republic and Poland also showed growth with output and orders rising the most in months, although supply snags and rising prices spelled uncertainty for the year ahead.
The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.32% and was trading at 24.820 to the euro after earlier breaking the key level of 24.774 and rising to its strongest since October 2012. The currency has been steadily firming since a hefty interest rate hike on Dec. 22.
"The market is rather illiquid today, but it can be expected to further strengthen, as it usually happens at the start of a year, that 'missed train syndrome' that some may want to jump on," an FX trader in Prague said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.15% firmer and trading at 4.5770 per euro as investors were watching the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expect a hike of 50 basis points to 2.25%.
The National Bank of Poland, along with its peers in the region, has been raising rates to fight inflation.
Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.
Most stocks in the region rose along with equities in Europe in a risk-on mood. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 firmed 0.63% while Budapest .BUX was 2.1% higher. Bucharest .BETI edged down 0.08%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1631 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8200
24.9000
+0.32%
+0.21%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.8600
369.4000
+0.69%
+0.69%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5770
4.5840
+0.15%
+0.31%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9494
+0.03%
+0.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5175
+0.02%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.5800
+0.02%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51739.79
50720.71
+2.01%
+2.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2281.23
2266.92
+0.63%
+0.63%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13050.92
13061.32
-0.08%
-0.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1266.99
1255.47
+0.92%
+0.92%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2128.54
2079.35
+2.37%
+2.37%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.78
820.78
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
635.68
635.68
+0.00%
+0.00%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7620
0.0240
+436bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3720
0.0210
+380bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9940
0.0160
+314bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.4410
0.0950
+404bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0110
0.0230
+444bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.7810
0.0760
+393bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.97
3.93
3.80
4.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.23
5.38
5.39
4.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.90
4.14
4.14
2.54
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague: Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
