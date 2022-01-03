CEE MARKETS-Czech crown hits 9-year high as currencies start 2022 with gains

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hit its highest level since 2012 and the forint rose on Monday, both gaining in new year trading from higher interest rates and data showing stronger manufacturing sentiment.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.69% and was trading at 366.86 per euro in thin liquidity as markets in Britain were closed for a holiday, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"I expect further firming ... when trading in the UK resumes because with the current interest rates the forint's healthy rate should be closer to 360 per euro," one trader said.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 4% last week, extending a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb rising inflation.

Earlier in December it had raised the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4%.

Strong PMI data published on Monday could also be helping the forint, as the data signalled a strong recovery could continue this year, traders said.

Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 64.8 in December, from 52.2 in November.

PMI data published in the Czech Republic and Poland also showed growth with output and orders rising the most in months, although supply snags and rising prices spelled uncertainty for the year ahead.

The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.32% and was trading at 24.820 to the euro after earlier breaking the key level of 24.774 and rising to its strongest since October 2012. The currency has been steadily firming since a hefty interest rate hike on Dec. 22.

"The market is rather illiquid today, but it can be expected to further strengthen, as it usually happens at the start of a year, that 'missed train syndrome' that some may want to jump on," an FX trader in Prague said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.15% firmer and trading at 4.5770 per euro as investors were watching the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expect a hike of 50 basis points to 2.25%.

The National Bank of Poland, along with its peers in the region, has been raising rates to fight inflation.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.

Most stocks in the region rose along with equities in Europe in a risk-on mood. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 firmed 0.63% while Budapest .BUX was 2.1% higher. Bucharest .BETI edged down 0.08%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1631 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8200

24.9000

+0.32%

+0.21%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.8600

369.4000

+0.69%

+0.69%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5770

4.5840

+0.15%

+0.31%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9494

+0.03%

+0.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5175

+0.02%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5600

117.5800

+0.02%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51739.79

50720.71

+2.01%

+2.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2281.23

2266.92

+0.63%

+0.63%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13050.92

13061.32

-0.08%

-0.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1266.99

1255.47

+0.92%

+0.92%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2128.54

2079.35

+2.37%

+2.37%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.78

820.78

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

635.68

635.68

+0.00%

+0.00%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7620

0.0240

+436bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3720

0.0210

+380bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9940

0.0160

+314bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.4410

0.0950

+404bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0110

0.0230

+444bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.7810

0.0760

+393bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.97

3.93

3.80

4.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.23

5.38

5.39

4.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.90

4.14

4.14

2.54

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague: Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)

