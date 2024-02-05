CEE MARKETS-Czech crown hits 21-month past 25/euro level as dollar weighs on FX

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A stronger dollar pressured Central Europe's currencies on Monday, knocking the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint off recent highs and pushing the Czech crown to a 21-month low beyond the psychological 25 per euro level.

The shift downward comes before a few interest rate meetings in the region this week.

On Thursday, markets are betting the Czech central bank will follow up a December rate cut with a bigger 50 basis point reduction, although a slight majority of analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the bank to be more cautious as it awaits inflation data from the start of the year that is due out later this month.

In Poland, the central bank is likely to continue a pause in its own easing cycle on Wednesday.

"We see a slightly higher probability of a 25-basis-point cut, as the Czech central bank may prefer to remain cautious before seeing January’s inflation footprint," Erste Group Bank analysts said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= extended losses in afternoon trade on Monday to hit a 21-month low of 25.032 to the euro, before bouncing back to trade at 24.98 at 1340 GMT, down 0.2% on the day.

Some Czech central bankers have said in the past week they could back a sharper rate cut this week now that the bank has joined peers in Central Europe in easing policy as inflation slows.

A Prague trader said more crown weakening was likely on the cards going into the meeting, but likely not enough to deter the central bank from continuing policy easing or even possibly opting for a bigger cut on Thursday.

"I think they have good space for cuts... Board members will have serious reason for slower rate cuts when the crown-euro exchange rate will be around 26, but not earlier," the trader added.

On stock markets, Prague's PX index .PX inched up to a fresh 2-year high on Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, markets were driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar as traders clawed back bets for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

A U.S. jobs report last week far exceeding market expectations reinforced Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement that a March rate cut is unlikely.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.341 to the euro, down 0.1% and falling a touch further from a seven-week high of 4.3065 hit last Thursday.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded at 386.5, and was off a nearly two-week high of 382.30 touched at the end of last week.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1540 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2024 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.9840 24.9400 -0.18% -1.13% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 386.0500 384.3500 -0.44% -0.74% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3405 4.3230 -0.40% +0.09% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9747 4.9739 -0.02% -0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.0800 117.1350 +0.05% +0.14% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2024 .PX Prague .PX 1464.71 1457.3100 +0.51% +3.58% .BUX Budapest .BUX 65130.64 65290.31 -0.24% +7.44% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2350.65 2350.44 +0.01% +0.33% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 15761.31 15640.73 +0.77% +2.54% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.7930 0.0320 +119bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.6120 0.0470 +139bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.7590 0.0140 +146bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 4.9980 0.0360 +240bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.1830 0.0930 +296bps +3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.3230 0.0240 +302bps -5bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 5.46 4.11 3.57 6.52 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 7.39 5.69 5.54 9.17 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 5.76 5.47 5.13 5.85 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich) ((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

