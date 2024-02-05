News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown hits 21-month past 25/euro level as dollar weighs on FX

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

February 05, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A stronger dollar pressured Central Europe's currencies on Monday, knocking the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint off recent highs and pushing the Czech crown to a 21-month low beyond the psychological 25 per euro level.

The shift downward comes before a few interest rate meetings in the region this week.

On Thursday, markets are betting the Czech central bank will follow up a December rate cut with a bigger 50 basis point reduction, although a slight majority of analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the bank to be more cautious as it awaits inflation data from the start of the year that is due out later this month.

In Poland, the central bank is likely to continue a pause in its own easing cycle on Wednesday.

"We see a slightly higher probability of a 25-basis-point cut, as the Czech central bank may prefer to remain cautious before seeing January’s inflation footprint," Erste Group Bank analysts said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= extended losses in afternoon trade on Monday to hit a 21-month low of 25.032 to the euro, before bouncing back to trade at 24.98 at 1340 GMT, down 0.2% on the day.

Some Czech central bankers have said in the past week they could back a sharper rate cut this week now that the bank has joined peers in Central Europe in easing policy as inflation slows.

A Prague trader said more crown weakening was likely on the cards going into the meeting, but likely not enough to deter the central bank from continuing policy easing or even possibly opting for a bigger cut on Thursday.

"I think they have good space for cuts... Board members will have serious reason for slower rate cuts when the crown-euro exchange rate will be around 26, but not earlier," the trader added.

On stock markets, Prague's PX index .PX inched up to a fresh 2-year high on Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, markets were driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar as traders clawed back bets for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

A U.S. jobs report last week far exceeding market expectations reinforced Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement that a March rate cut is unlikely.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.341 to the euro, down 0.1% and falling a touch further from a seven-week high of 4.3065 hit last Thursday.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded at 386.5, and was off a nearly two-week high of 382.30 touched at the end of last week.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1540 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9840

24.9400

-0.18%

-1.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

386.0500

384.3500

-0.44%

-0.74%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3405

4.3230

-0.40%

+0.09%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9747

4.9739

-0.02%

-0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1350

+0.05%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1464.71

1457.3100

+0.51%

+3.58%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65130.64

65290.31

-0.24%

+7.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2350.65

2350.44

+0.01%

+0.33%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15761.31

15640.73

+0.77%

+2.54%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7930

0.0320

+119bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6120

0.0470

+139bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7590

0.0140

+146bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9980

0.0360

+240bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1830

0.0930

+296bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3230

0.0240

+302bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.46

4.11

3.57

6.52

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.39

5.69

5.54

9.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.76

5.47

5.13

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich)

