CEE MARKETS-Czech crown heads for biggest monthly gain since 2008

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were on track for their best month in years on Monday, as central European currencies gained amid increased optimism about a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year.
The crown and zloty were heading for their biggest monthly gains since 2008 and 2012 respectively, at the end of a month when news regarding coronavirus vaccines and a U.S. presidential election results seen by many economists as favourable for the global economy encouraged investors to return to riskier assets.
"The Czech crown, as well as other regional currencies, benefited from improvement in global sentiment in past weeks," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE in Prague.
"The Czech crown outperformed against the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty, as it weakened quite a lot since late August, so there was a room for a recovery, as the crown was undervalued."
At 1012, GMT the crown was up 0.15% against the euro at 26.16. The zloty gained 0.10% to trade at 4.4781. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.47% to 359.95.
In Romania, where markets were closed for a holiday, the leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8725.
Stocks we mainly down, with the biggest losses on Poland's WIG 20 index, which was down 1.45%.
"We are seeing a little profit-taking," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, the continuation of a process that started last week after a strong performance in November.
Czech CZ10YT=RR and Polish PL10YT=RR 10-year yields were both down around 1 basis point at 1.265% 1.231% respectively. In Poland, the finance ministry was due to announce debt supply for December at 1400 GMT.
"The finance ministry will probably confirm its intention to issue bonds at one switching auction on Dec. 11," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.
"Low supply of securities will support bond prices until the end of the year."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1112 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1600
26.1980
+0.15%
-2.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.9500
361.6500
+0.47%
-8.00%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4781
4.4826
+0.10%
-4.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8725
4.8753
+0.06%
-1.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5530
7.5553
+0.03%
-1.42%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
969.56
968.3200
+0.13%
-13.09%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38949.63
39308.90
-0.91%
-15.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1825.91
1852.69
-1.45%
-15.08%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9286.11
9286.11
+0.00%
-6.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
892.24
885.46
+0.77%
-3.63%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1691.50
1686.79
+0.28%
-16.16%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
714.20
715.55
-0.19%
-10.91%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.79
425.70
+0.02%
-25.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1470
0.0580
+090bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7980
0.0030
+156bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2650
-0.0140
+185bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0360
-0.0320
+079bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4440
-0.0590
+121bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2310
-0.0090
+181bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.44
0.53
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.71
0.72
0.73
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)
