CEE MARKETS-Czech crown heads for biggest monthly gain since 2008

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were on track for their best month in years on Monday, as central European currencies gained amid increased optimism about a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year.

The crown and zloty were heading for their biggest monthly gains since 2008 and 2012 respectively, at the end of a month when news regarding coronavirus vaccines and a U.S. presidential election results seen by many economists as favourable for the global economy encouraged investors to return to riskier assets.

"The Czech crown, as well as other regional currencies, benefited from improvement in global sentiment in past weeks," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE in Prague.

"The Czech crown outperformed against the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty, as it weakened quite a lot since late August, so there was a room for a recovery, as the crown was undervalued."

At 1012, GMT the crown was up 0.15% against the euro at 26.16. The zloty gained 0.10% to trade at 4.4781. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.47% to 359.95.

In Romania, where markets were closed for a holiday, the leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8725.

Stocks we mainly down, with the biggest losses on Poland's WIG 20 index, which was down 1.45%.

"We are seeing a little profit-taking," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, the continuation of a process that started last week after a strong performance in November.

Czech CZ10YT=RR and Polish PL10YT=RR 10-year yields were both down around 1 basis point at 1.265% 1.231% respectively. In Poland, the finance ministry was due to announce debt supply for December at 1400 GMT.

"The finance ministry will probably confirm its intention to issue bonds at one switching auction on Dec. 11," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.

"Low supply of securities will support bond prices until the end of the year."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1112 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1600

26.1980

+0.15%

-2.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.9500

361.6500

+0.47%

-8.00%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4781

4.4826

+0.10%

-4.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8725

4.8753

+0.06%

-1.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5530

7.5553

+0.03%

-1.42%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

969.56

968.3200

+0.13%

-13.09%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38949.63

39308.90

-0.91%

-15.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1825.91

1852.69

-1.45%

-15.08%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9286.11

9286.11

+0.00%

-6.93%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

892.24

885.46

+0.77%

-3.63%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1691.50

1686.79

+0.28%

-16.16%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

714.20

715.55

-0.19%

-10.91%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

425.79

425.70

+0.02%

-25.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1470

0.0580

+090bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7980

0.0030

+156bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2650

-0.0140

+185bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0360

-0.0320

+079bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4440

-0.0590

+121bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2310

-0.0090

+181bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.44

0.53

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.71

0.72

0.73

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

