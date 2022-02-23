CEE MARKETS-Czech crown gains on rate hike hopes, stocks firm with all eyes on Ukraine

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Wednesday with fresh data supporting the case for further policy tightening, while the forint eased slightly with the effect of Tuesday's rate hike by the Hungarian central bank waning slightly.

Tensions in eastern Europe have roiled central European assets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.

Investors held their breath on Wednesday, waiting to see what Russian President Vladimir Putin does next after he ordered the army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine on Monday.

"Yesterday's rate hike helped the forint," said brokerage Equilor in a note. It added that if there are signs that tensions calm in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the forint could strengthen.

The National Bank of Hungary tightened policy further on Tuesday as it fights against surging inflation that has hit a 15-year high. The bank raised its base rate by 50 basis points and said hikes would continue as long as necessary to curb inflation.

"The NBH underlined the significant upside surprise in the January inflation data against its expectations for deceleration on the back of a wide range of goods and services seeing an unusual repricing," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Companies across central Europe are trying to build increased energy costs, shipping costs and big wage rises into their prices this year, which fuels additional inflation pressures.

Data showed on Wednesday that Czech producer prices jumped at their fastest rate in three decades to start 2022 on the back of soaring energy costs, adding to arguments for further rate rises even after a series of sharp hikes started last year.

"Inflationary pressures from the manufacturing sector markedly increased at the start of the year, which also foreshadows a further rise in consumer inflation and also the further increase in interest rates from the side of the CNB," Jakub Seidler, chief economist of the Czech Banking Association, said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.2% at 24.4750 to the euro, while the forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 356.50 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was firmer by 0.3%, with investors focusing on developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Stock markets in the region, which plunged on Tuesday in early trade, rebounded slightly, with the Budapest bourse .BUX rising 0.93%.

Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU, which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, was up 1.65% at 0942 GMT, recouping some of its losses on Tuesday.

Shares in majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZP.PR rose 2.8%, putting them on course for their biggest one-day gain since December, after shareholder Belviport Trading Limited announced its intention to acquire a further 1.67% stake in an accelerated reverse bookbuilding.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4750

24.5155

+0.17%

+1.62%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.5000

355.5500

-0.27%

+3.62%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5370

4.5493

+0.27%

+1.19%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9462

-0.01%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5365

+0.02%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6050

+0.11%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1410.98

1397.0400

+1.00%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48618.12

48177.46

+0.91%

-4.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2095.86

2101.31

-0.26%

-7.55%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13149.47

13007.09

+1.09%

+0.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1207.29

1222.91

-1.28%

-3.84%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2106.36

2099.41

+0.33%

+1.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

851.57

853.69

-0.25%

+3.75%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.83

615.11

-0.05%

-3.28%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9760

-0.0270

+435bps

-7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2610

0.0250

+324bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0040

0.0800

+275bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6870

0.0020

+406bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0130

0.0430

+399bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9590

0.0490

+371bps

+4bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.72

5.96

5.87

4.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.75

4.84

4.80

3.48

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

