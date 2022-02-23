CEE MARKETS-Czech crown gains on rate hike hopes, stocks firm with all eyes on Ukraine
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Wednesday with fresh data supporting the case for further policy tightening, while the forint eased slightly with the effect of Tuesday's rate hike by the Hungarian central bank waning slightly.
Tensions in eastern Europe have roiled central European assets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.
Investors held their breath on Wednesday, waiting to see what Russian President Vladimir Putin does next after he ordered the army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine on Monday.
"Yesterday's rate hike helped the forint," said brokerage Equilor in a note. It added that if there are signs that tensions calm in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the forint could strengthen.
The National Bank of Hungary tightened policy further on Tuesday as it fights against surging inflation that has hit a 15-year high. The bank raised its base rate by 50 basis points and said hikes would continue as long as necessary to curb inflation.
"The NBH underlined the significant upside surprise in the January inflation data against its expectations for deceleration on the back of a wide range of goods and services seeing an unusual repricing," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
Companies across central Europe are trying to build increased energy costs, shipping costs and big wage rises into their prices this year, which fuels additional inflation pressures.
Data showed on Wednesday that Czech producer prices jumped at their fastest rate in three decades to start 2022 on the back of soaring energy costs, adding to arguments for further rate rises even after a series of sharp hikes started last year.
"Inflationary pressures from the manufacturing sector markedly increased at the start of the year, which also foreshadows a further rise in consumer inflation and also the further increase in interest rates from the side of the CNB," Jakub Seidler, chief economist of the Czech Banking Association, said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.2% at 24.4750 to the euro, while the forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 356.50 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was firmer by 0.3%, with investors focusing on developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
Stock markets in the region, which plunged on Tuesday in early trade, rebounded slightly, with the Budapest bourse .BUX rising 0.93%.
Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU, which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, was up 1.65% at 0942 GMT, recouping some of its losses on Tuesday.
Shares in majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZP.PR rose 2.8%, putting them on course for their biggest one-day gain since December, after shareholder Belviport Trading Limited announced its intention to acquire a further 1.67% stake in an accelerated reverse bookbuilding.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4750
24.5155
+0.17%
+1.62%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.5000
355.5500
-0.27%
+3.62%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5370
4.5493
+0.27%
+1.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9462
-0.01%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5365
+0.02%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6050
+0.11%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1410.98
1397.0400
+1.00%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48618.12
48177.46
+0.91%
-4.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2095.86
2101.31
-0.26%
-7.55%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13149.47
13007.09
+1.09%
+0.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1207.29
1222.91
-1.28%
-3.84%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2106.36
2099.41
+0.33%
+1.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
851.57
853.69
-0.25%
+3.75%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.83
615.11
-0.05%
-3.28%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9760
-0.0270
+435bps
-7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2610
0.0250
+324bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0040
0.0800
+275bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6870
0.0020
+406bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0130
0.0430
+399bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9590
0.0490
+371bps
+4bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.72
5.96
5.87
4.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.75
4.84
4.80
3.48
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
