CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms to six-week high after hefty rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed to a six-week high on Wednesday after the central bank surprised markets with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point interest rate hike to fight soaring inflation.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.37% on the day and trading at 25.152 per euro, up from 25.225 before the announcement the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI would be raised to 3.75%, the highest since February 2008.
A Reuters poll of analysts predicted a 75-basis-point hike.
"The CNB's larger hike suggests it does not want to see koruna weaker amid rising inflationary risks. We think another front-loading (if it is a front-loading also from the staff perspective) could keep our forecast of CNB's terminal policy rate level at 4.25% in Q1-2022," Citi's Jaromir Sindel wrote.
Central European policymakers have been raising interest rates to contain inflation, which has surged to multi-year highs. The Czechs have been one of the most aggressive.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.46% and was trading at 369.10 per euro, about a percent off its record low of 372 that it hit in November.
One factor weighing on the currency was Prime Minister Viktor Orban's announcement that retail mortgage rates would be frozen at end-Octover levels, an FX trader in Budapest said.
Hungarian bank OTP's OTPB.BU shares fell to five-month lows after the announcement. The bank's shares were down over 7% by 1436 GMT. Budapest's stocks .BUX weakened 2.79%, dragged down by the fall in OTP.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.18% to 4.6285 per euro.
Higher tariffs and energy prices, higher inflation and thus higher rates "should support further zloty appreciation from the new year, when normal trade returns," ING BSK wrote in a note.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.58%. Prague .PX was 0.5% higher while Bucharest .BETI added 0.81%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1542 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1520
25.2450
+0.37%
+4.28%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.1000
367.4000
-0.46%
-1.73%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6285
4.6200
-0.18%
-1.50%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9500
+0.00%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5215
+0.03%
+0.38%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1419.26
1412.1600
+0.50%
+38.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49157.97
50571.05
-2.79%
+16.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2198.11
2185.47
+0.58%
+10.79%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12449.50
12349.32
+0.81%
+26.96%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1234.75
1234.23
+0.04%
+37.06%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2043.01
2035.40
+0.37%
+17.46%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.54
828.43
+0.13%
+10.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
631.37
635.57
-0.66%
+41.08%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5360
0.0190
+422bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.1840
0.0490
+372bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.8470
0.0180
+313bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1840
0.0140
+387bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.7620
0.0150
+430bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.5120
0.0480
+380bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.46
4.13
3.99
3.46
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.03
5.12
5.10
3.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.57
3.84
3.81
2.40
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.