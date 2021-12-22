CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms to six-week high after hefty rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed to a six-week high on Wednesday after the central bank surprised markets with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point interest rate hike to fight soaring inflation.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.37% on the day and trading at 25.152 per euro, up from 25.225 before the announcement the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI would be raised to 3.75%, the highest since February 2008.

A Reuters poll of analysts predicted a 75-basis-point hike.

"The CNB's larger hike suggests it does not want to see koruna weaker amid rising inflationary risks. We think another front-loading (if it is a front-loading also from the staff perspective) could keep our forecast of CNB's terminal policy rate level at 4.25% in Q1-2022," Citi's Jaromir Sindel wrote.

Central European policymakers have been raising interest rates to contain inflation, which has surged to multi-year highs. The Czechs have been one of the most aggressive.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.46% and was trading at 369.10 per euro, about a percent off its record low of 372 that it hit in November.

One factor weighing on the currency was Prime Minister Viktor Orban's announcement that retail mortgage rates would be frozen at end-Octover levels, an FX trader in Budapest said.

Hungarian bank OTP's OTPB.BU shares fell to five-month lows after the announcement. The bank's shares were down over 7% by 1436 GMT. Budapest's stocks .BUX weakened 2.79%, dragged down by the fall in OTP.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.18% to 4.6285 per euro.

Higher tariffs and energy prices, higher inflation and thus higher rates "should support further zloty appreciation from the new year, when normal trade returns," ING BSK wrote in a note.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.58%. Prague .PX was 0.5% higher while Bucharest .BETI added 0.81%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1542 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1520

25.2450

+0.37%

+4.28%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.1000

367.4000

-0.46%

-1.73%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6285

4.6200

-0.18%

-1.50%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9500

+0.00%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5215

+0.03%

+0.38%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1419.26

1412.1600

+0.50%

+38.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49157.97

50571.05

-2.79%

+16.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2198.11

2185.47

+0.58%

+10.79%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12449.50

12349.32

+0.81%

+26.96%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1234.75

1234.23

+0.04%

+37.06%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2043.01

2035.40

+0.37%

+17.46%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.54

828.43

+0.13%

+10.81%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

631.37

635.57

-0.66%

+41.08%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5360

0.0190

+422bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.1840

0.0490

+372bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.8470

0.0180

+313bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1840

0.0140

+387bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.7620

0.0150

+430bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.5120

0.0480

+380bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.46

4.13

3.99

3.46

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.03

5.12

5.10

3.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.57

3.84

3.81

2.40

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.