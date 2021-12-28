CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms to 25 vs euro, other FX rise

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Tuesday to the key 25-per-euro level on the back of interest rate hikes, with other central and east European currencies edging higher in holiday-thinned trading.

Global risk appetite improved as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and Wall Street ended on a strong note overnight. [MKTs/GLOB] .N

Among CEE currencies, the crown EURCZK= led gains as it rose 0.3% to 25.00 versus the euro by 1008 GMT.

The crown had crossed that level briefly last week, the first time since February 2020, after the Czech central bank delivered a third straight hefty rate hike and left space for more tightening to come.

The currency has gained nearly 5% this year, outperforming regional peers. Analysts expect those gains to be maintained in 2022.

"The crown is becoming more sensitive to the widening interest rate differential (with the euro zone)," the CSOB said.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was flat on Tuesday. It has shed 1.8% in 2021, held back by worries including disputes between Budapest and the European Union.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also nudged up 0.1%, while Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 led gains in central Europe with a 1.0% rise, helped by upbeat global sentiment.

Prague stocks .PX touched a fresh 13-year high.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1108 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.0000

25.0670

+0.27%

+4.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.4500

369.4600

+0.00%

-1.82%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6001

4.6032

+0.07%

-0.89%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9503

+0.01%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5095

7.5025

-0.09%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1426.76

1422.8100

+0.28%

+38.91%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49780.28

49654.12

+0.25%

+18.22%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2249.50

2226.24

+1.04%

+13.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13002.25

12808.74

+1.51%

+32.60%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1264.78

1260.96

+0.30%

+40.40%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2052.72

2047.73

+0.24%

+18.02%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

826.08

828.99

-0.35%

+10.35%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

633.31

633.31

+0.00%

+41.51%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6700

0.0050

+430bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2990

0.0070

+378bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9710

0.0170

+320bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1550

-0.0360

+379bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.8960

0.0110

+437bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.5360

0.0000

+377bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.61

4.13

3.99

4.05

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.06

5.18

5.19

4.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.64

3.92

3.89

2.48

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.