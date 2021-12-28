CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms to 25 vs euro, other FX rise
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Tuesday to the key 25-per-euro level on the back of interest rate hikes, with other central and east European currencies edging higher in holiday-thinned trading.
Global risk appetite improved as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and Wall Street ended on a strong note overnight. [MKTs/GLOB] .N
Among CEE currencies, the crown EURCZK= led gains as it rose 0.3% to 25.00 versus the euro by 1008 GMT.
The crown had crossed that level briefly last week, the first time since February 2020, after the Czech central bank delivered a third straight hefty rate hike and left space for more tightening to come.
The currency has gained nearly 5% this year, outperforming regional peers. Analysts expect those gains to be maintained in 2022.
"The crown is becoming more sensitive to the widening interest rate differential (with the euro zone)," the CSOB said.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was flat on Tuesday. It has shed 1.8% in 2021, held back by worries including disputes between Budapest and the European Union.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also nudged up 0.1%, while Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 led gains in central Europe with a 1.0% rise, helped by upbeat global sentiment.
Prague stocks .PX touched a fresh 13-year high.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1108 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.0000
25.0670
+0.27%
+4.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.4500
369.4600
+0.00%
-1.82%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6001
4.6032
+0.07%
-0.89%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9503
+0.01%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5095
7.5025
-0.09%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1426.76
1422.8100
+0.28%
+38.91%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49780.28
49654.12
+0.25%
+18.22%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2249.50
2226.24
+1.04%
+13.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13002.25
12808.74
+1.51%
+32.60%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1264.78
1260.96
+0.30%
+40.40%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2052.72
2047.73
+0.24%
+18.02%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.08
828.99
-0.35%
+10.35%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
633.31
633.31
+0.00%
+41.51%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6700
0.0050
+430bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2990
0.0070
+378bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9710
0.0170
+320bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1550
-0.0360
+379bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.8960
0.0110
+437bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.5360
0.0000
+377bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.61
4.13
3.99
4.05
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.06
5.18
5.19
4.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.64
3.92
3.89
2.48
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.