CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms beyond 25 vs euro to hit 22-month high

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown on Tuesday firmed past the key 25-per-euro mark on the back of recent interest rate hikes and led gains among central and east European currencies in holiday-thinned trading.

The region's units were supported by an improvement in global risk appetite as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and Wall Street ended on a strong note overnight. [MKTs/GLOB] .N

Among CEE currencies, the crown EURCZK= was up 0.4% at 24.97 versus the euro by 1346 GMT after earlier hitting a 22-month high.

The crown had crossed the 25 level only briefly last week, the first time since February 2020, after the Czech central bank delivered a third straight hefty rate hike and left space for more tightening to come.

The currency has gained 5% this year, outperforming regional peers. Analysts expect those gains to be maintained in 2022.

"The crown is becoming more sensitive to the widening interest rate differential (with the euro zone)," Czech bank CSOB said.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was largely flat on Tuesday. It has shed 1.8% in 2021, held back by worries including disputes between Budapest and the European Union.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also nudged up less than 0.1%, while Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 led gains in central Europe with a 0.9% rise, helped by upbeat global sentiment.

Prague stocks .PX touched a fresh 13-year high.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1446 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9700

25.0670

+0.39%

+5.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.3000

369.4600

+0.04%

-1.78%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6010

4.6032

+0.05%

-0.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9499

4.9503

+0.01%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5025

-0.22%

+0.38%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1422.04

1422.8100

-0.05%

+38.45%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49784.69

49654.12

+0.26%

+18.23%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2245.77

2226.24

+0.88%

+13.20%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13000.84

12808.74

+1.50%

+32.59%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1266.19

1260.96

+0.41%

+40.56%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2056.97

2047.73

+0.45%

+18.26%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

826.21

828.99

-0.34%

+10.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

633.31

633.31

+0.00%

+41.51%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6700

0.0050

+431bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2990

0.0070

+379bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9740

0.0200

+321bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1790

-0.0120

+382bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9180

0.0330

+441bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.5360

0.0000

+378bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.61

4.13

3.99

4.05

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.06

5.18

5.19

4.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.66

3.90

3.89

2.48

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Aditya Soni)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

