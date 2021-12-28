CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms beyond 25 vs euro to hit 22-month high
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown on Tuesday firmed past the key 25-per-euro mark on the back of recent interest rate hikes and led gains among central and east European currencies in holiday-thinned trading.
The region's units were supported by an improvement in global risk appetite as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and Wall Street ended on a strong note overnight. [MKTs/GLOB] .N
Among CEE currencies, the crown EURCZK= was up 0.4% at 24.97 versus the euro by 1346 GMT after earlier hitting a 22-month high.
The crown had crossed the 25 level only briefly last week, the first time since February 2020, after the Czech central bank delivered a third straight hefty rate hike and left space for more tightening to come.
The currency has gained 5% this year, outperforming regional peers. Analysts expect those gains to be maintained in 2022.
"The crown is becoming more sensitive to the widening interest rate differential (with the euro zone)," Czech bank CSOB said.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was largely flat on Tuesday. It has shed 1.8% in 2021, held back by worries including disputes between Budapest and the European Union.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also nudged up less than 0.1%, while Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 led gains in central Europe with a 0.9% rise, helped by upbeat global sentiment.
Prague stocks .PX touched a fresh 13-year high.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1446 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9700
25.0670
+0.39%
+5.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.3000
369.4600
+0.04%
-1.78%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6010
4.6032
+0.05%
-0.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9499
4.9503
+0.01%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5025
-0.22%
+0.38%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1422.04
1422.8100
-0.05%
+38.45%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49784.69
49654.12
+0.26%
+18.23%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2245.77
2226.24
+0.88%
+13.20%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13000.84
12808.74
+1.50%
+32.59%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1266.19
1260.96
+0.41%
+40.56%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2056.97
2047.73
+0.45%
+18.26%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.21
828.99
-0.34%
+10.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
633.31
633.31
+0.00%
+41.51%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6700
0.0050
+431bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2990
0.0070
+379bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9740
0.0200
+321bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1790
-0.0120
+382bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9180
0.0330
+441bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.5360
0.0000
+378bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.61
4.13
3.99
4.05
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.06
5.18
5.19
4.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.66
3.90
3.89
2.48
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Aditya Soni)
