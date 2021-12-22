CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms ahead of cenbank meeting on rate hike expectations

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged higher on Wednesday, outperforming its regional peers ahead of a central bank rate meeting later in the day where another hefty rate hike was expected as the bank is fighting soaring inflation.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.08% and trading at 25.225 versus the common currency ahead of the meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB). A Reuters poll of analysts sees a 75-basis-point raise of the key two-week repo rate.

"The central bank has a long list of reasons for raising the main interest rate more than recommended in the rather hawkish November outlook. We count on 75 basis points (hike today)," Raiffeisen wrote.

Komercni Banka fixed-income trader Marek Lesko said the market was expecting an at least 75-basis-point hike with the consensus now leaning towards a hike of 100 bps.

Central European policymakers have been lifting interest rates to contain inflation, which has surged to multi-year highs. The Czechs have been one of the most aggressive, delivering rate hikes totalling 200 basis points at the last two policy meetings.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.1% and was trading at 367.75 per euro in low liquidity ahead of the holidays, while investors were eyeing one more rate hike at the central bank's one-week deposit tender on Thursday.

"Markets expect another hike of the one-week rate, the usual size. Business as usual," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Last week the bank raised the one-week rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 3.6%, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb rising inflation.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.19% to 4.6290 per euro.

Higher tariffs and energy prices, higher inflation and thus higher rates "should support further zloty appreciation from the new year, when normal trade returns," ING BSK wrote in a note.

Stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 0.65%. Budapest .BUX firmed 0.15% while Prague .PX was 0.34% higher. Bucharest .BETI added 0.41%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2250

25.2450

+0.08%

+3.98%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.7500

367.4000

-0.10%

-1.37%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6290

4.6200

-0.19%

-1.51%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5215

+0.02%

+0.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1417.00

1412.1600

+0.34%

+37.96%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50645.18

50571.05

+0.15%

+20.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2199.58

2185.47

+0.65%

+10.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12406.16

12349.32

+0.46%

+26.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1231.14

1234.23

-0.25%

+36.66%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2032.77

2035.40

-0.13%

+16.87%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.50

828.43

+0.13%

+10.81%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

636.33

635.57

+0.12%

+42.19%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5360

0.0190

+423bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.1330

-0.0020

+368bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.8270

-0.0020

+311bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1420

-0.0280

+383bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.7600

0.0130

+430bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.5070

0.0430

+379bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.40

4.13

3.99

3.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.04

5.14

5.12

3.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.63

3.90

3.86

2.40

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

