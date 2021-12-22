CEE MARKETS-Czech crown firms ahead of cenbank meeting on rate hike expectations
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged higher on Wednesday, outperforming its regional peers ahead of a central bank rate meeting later in the day where another hefty rate hike was expected as the bank is fighting soaring inflation.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.08% and trading at 25.225 versus the common currency ahead of the meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB). A Reuters poll of analysts sees a 75-basis-point raise of the key two-week repo rate.
"The central bank has a long list of reasons for raising the main interest rate more than recommended in the rather hawkish November outlook. We count on 75 basis points (hike today)," Raiffeisen wrote.
Komercni Banka fixed-income trader Marek Lesko said the market was expecting an at least 75-basis-point hike with the consensus now leaning towards a hike of 100 bps.
Central European policymakers have been lifting interest rates to contain inflation, which has surged to multi-year highs. The Czechs have been one of the most aggressive, delivering rate hikes totalling 200 basis points at the last two policy meetings.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.1% and was trading at 367.75 per euro in low liquidity ahead of the holidays, while investors were eyeing one more rate hike at the central bank's one-week deposit tender on Thursday.
"Markets expect another hike of the one-week rate, the usual size. Business as usual," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Last week the bank raised the one-week rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 3.6%, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb rising inflation.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.19% to 4.6290 per euro.
Higher tariffs and energy prices, higher inflation and thus higher rates "should support further zloty appreciation from the new year, when normal trade returns," ING BSK wrote in a note.
Stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 0.65%. Budapest .BUX firmed 0.15% while Prague .PX was 0.34% higher. Bucharest .BETI added 0.41%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2250
25.2450
+0.08%
+3.98%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.7500
367.4000
-0.10%
-1.37%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6290
4.6200
-0.19%
-1.51%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9500
+0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5215
+0.02%
+0.37%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1417.00
1412.1600
+0.34%
+37.96%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50645.18
50571.05
+0.15%
+20.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2199.58
2185.47
+0.65%
+10.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12406.16
12349.32
+0.46%
+26.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1231.14
1234.23
-0.25%
+36.66%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2032.77
2035.40
-0.13%
+16.87%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.50
828.43
+0.13%
+10.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
636.33
635.57
+0.12%
+42.19%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5360
0.0190
+423bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.1330
-0.0020
+368bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.8270
-0.0020
+311bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1420
-0.0280
+383bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.7600
0.0130
+430bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.5070
0.0430
+379bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.40
4.13
3.99
3.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.04
5.14
5.12
3.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.63
3.90
3.86
2.40
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
