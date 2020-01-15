CEE MARKETS-Czech crown extends 2020 rally, tests post-intervention high

By Gergely Szakacs and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The crown EURCZK= firmed against the euro on Wednesday, testing a multi-year high and outperforming central European peers as markets weighed chances of whether Czech interest rates could rise this year.
The Czech National Bank has voted 5-2 at its last three monetary policy meetings to keep rates stable, with the minority wanting a hike, and is balancing domestic inflationary pressures with uncertainties abroad affecting.
Policymaker comments this week showed debate over tighter policy was still alive, helping push the crown towards the key 25 mark versus the euro from a 23-month high scaled on Tuesday. A spike in inflation, seen in data on Monday, has also boosted the market.
At 0929 GMT, the crown was 0.1% stronger at 25.124 per euro, just off its highest level of 25.120 seen since the central bank ended an intervention regime keeping the crown weak in 2017.
CSOB analysts said a break of that level would open space to a test of the psychological 25 per euro level.
"Continuing global optimism could help the crown move close to 25 in the coming days. But we are staying more cautious with the outlook for the whole year," CSOB said.
Most other central European currencies were unchanged or a tad weaker. The Czech unit is off to a blistering start, gaining over 1% versus the euro in the first two weeks of the year.
In contrast, the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, last year's worst performer in the region due in part to the National Bank of Hungary's loose policy stance, continued its struggles, already shedding another 0.6% against the euro.
The difference in policies was seen in central banker comments. Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda, a known hike supporter, said on Wednesday the bank has room to raise interest rates this year and it would be better to move sooner than later.
Vice-Governor Marek Mora, who voted in the minority for a hike in September but has backed stable rates since then, also said late on Monday he saw stable or mildly higher interest rates this year as the most likely case.
For the forint, there was little help from the Hungarian central bank, which has repeatedly said it had no exchange rate target and was only looking at long-term currency movements to assess whether they affected inflation trends.
While headline inflation rose to a seven-year-high in December, the central bank's preferred measure of lasting price trends ticked lower, further reducing the likelihood of any shift away from its commitment to keep policy accommodative.
After Tuesday's bounce to stronger levels, the forint resumed easing on Wednesday, shedding 0.3% in morning trade.
"The short-term trend is still pointing (to weakening), especially as long as the EUR/HUF remains above short-term moving averages," analysts at Erste Investment said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1029 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1240
25.1550
+0.12%
+1.23%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.1500
332.2200
-0.28%
-0.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2247
4.2185
-0.15%
+0.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7791
4.7805
+0.03%
+0.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4460
7.4463
+0.00%
-0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.5700
-0.03%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1137.04
1139.1000
-0.18%
+1.92%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45009.00
44960.31
+0.11%
-2.33%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2169.29
2182.96
-0.63%
+0.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10048.28
10035.47
+0.13%
+0.71%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
972.52
974.13
-0.17%
+5.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2051.99
2052.42
-0.02%
+1.71%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
794.15
801.82
-0.96%
-0.94%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
578.94
580.10
-0.20%
+1.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7800
0.0670
+237bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5460
-0.0660
+205bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7010
0.0000
+190bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5130
-0.0250
+210bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9430
-0.0270
+244bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2750
-0.0030
+247bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.28
2.28
2.27
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.34
0.42
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.75
1.76
1.78
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
Czech crownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Riog0Z
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Giles Elgood)
((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))
