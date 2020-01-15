CEE MARKETS-Czech crown extends 2020 rally, tests post-intervention high

By Gergely Szakacs and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The crown EURCZK= firmed against the euro on Wednesday, testing a multi-year high and outperforming central European peers as markets weighed chances of whether Czech interest rates could rise this year.

The Czech National Bank has voted 5-2 at its last three monetary policy meetings to keep rates stable, with the minority wanting a hike, and is balancing domestic inflationary pressures with uncertainties abroad affecting.

Policymaker comments this week showed debate over tighter policy was still alive, helping push the crown towards the key 25 mark versus the euro from a 23-month high scaled on Tuesday. A spike in inflation, seen in data on Monday, has also boosted the market.

At 0929 GMT, the crown was 0.1% stronger at 25.124 per euro, just off its highest level of 25.120 seen since the central bank ended an intervention regime keeping the crown weak in 2017.

CSOB analysts said a break of that level would open space to a test of the psychological 25 per euro level.

"Continuing global optimism could help the crown move close to 25 in the coming days. But we are staying more cautious with the outlook for the whole year," CSOB said.

Most other central European currencies were unchanged or a tad weaker. The Czech unit is off to a blistering start, gaining over 1% versus the euro in the first two weeks of the year.

In contrast, the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, last year's worst performer in the region due in part to the National Bank of Hungary's loose policy stance, continued its struggles, already shedding another 0.6% against the euro.

The difference in policies was seen in central banker comments. Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda, a known hike supporter, said on Wednesday the bank has room to raise interest rates this year and it would be better to move sooner than later.

Vice-Governor Marek Mora, who voted in the minority for a hike in September but has backed stable rates since then, also said late on Monday he saw stable or mildly higher interest rates this year as the most likely case.

For the forint, there was little help from the Hungarian central bank, which has repeatedly said it had no exchange rate target and was only looking at long-term currency movements to assess whether they affected inflation trends.

While headline inflation rose to a seven-year-high in December, the central bank's preferred measure of lasting price trends ticked lower, further reducing the likelihood of any shift away from its commitment to keep policy accommodative.

After Tuesday's bounce to stronger levels, the forint resumed easing on Wednesday, shedding 0.3% in morning trade.

"The short-term trend is still pointing (to weakening), especially as long as the EUR/HUF remains above short-term moving averages," analysts at Erste Investment said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1029 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1240

25.1550

+0.12%

+1.23%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

333.1500

332.2200

-0.28%

-0.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2247

4.2185

-0.15%

+0.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7791

4.7805

+0.03%

+0.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4460

7.4463

+0.00%

-0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5700

-0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1137.04

1139.1000

-0.18%

+1.92%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45009.00

44960.31

+0.11%

-2.33%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2169.29

2182.96

-0.63%

+0.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10048.28

10035.47

+0.13%

+0.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

972.52

974.13

-0.17%

+5.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2051.99

2052.42

-0.02%

+1.71%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

794.15

801.82

-0.96%

-0.94%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

578.94

580.10

-0.20%

+1.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7800

0.0670

+237bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5460

-0.0660

+205bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7010

0.0000

+190bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5130

-0.0250

+210bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.9430

-0.0270

+244bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2750

-0.0030

+247bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.28

2.28

2.27

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.34

0.42

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.75

1.76

1.78

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

Czech crownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Riog0Z

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Giles Elgood)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.