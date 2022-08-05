CEE MARKETS-Czech crown eases after rate decision, Romania set to raise rates

By Joanna Plucinska and Robert Muller

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Czech crown weakened slightly on Friday after the central bank kept rates unchanged, becoming the first in central Europe to halt a year-long tightening cycle.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.06% and trading at 24.6060 per euro the day after the decision that left the key two-week repo rate at 7%, interrupting a series of nine consecutive rate hikes that started in June last year.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.34% on Thursday and trading at 24.566 per euro in the immediate aftermath of the decision.

The central bank is due to comment further on Thursday's decision, with the focus on the central bank's interventions in the foreign exchange market, where it is estimated to have sold around 20 billion euros since mid-May to prop up the crown.

Czech retail sales dropped 6% year-on-year in July, less than expected, according to statistics office data.

Romania's central bank also holds a rate-setting meeting on Friday and is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate by one percentage point to 5.75%.

The bank will also release new inflation forecasts for this year and next later this month.

Some analysts expect today's hike, the bank's eighth consecutive raise since October to be the last big one in this tightening cycle.

"With market rates already much higher, it might be the last significant hike in this cycle," ING Bank Romania chief economist Valentin Tataru said in a research note. "Given the expected downward sloping inflation profile, we expect the pace of future hikes to be much reduced."

Ahead of the release of labour market data in the United States on Friday, currencies in the region strengthened slightly.

The forint EURHUF= rose 0.11% to 394.75 per euro on Friday.

The zloty EURPLN= rose 0.33% to 4.709 against the common currency while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged up slightly by 0.05% to 4.926.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6060

24.5920

-0.06%

+1.08%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.7500

395.2000

+0.11%

-6.42%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7090

4.7245

+0.33%

-2.51%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9260

4.9283

+0.05%

+0.45%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5155

-0.05%

-0.02%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2800

117.3900

+0.09%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1230.35

1231.8900

-0.13%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

43495.35

43332.83

+0.38%

-14.25%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1674.71

1674.37

+0.02%

-26.12%

Bucharest

.BETI

12603.64

12563.31

+0.32%

-3.50%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1163.11

1153.65

+0.82%

-7.36%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1961.30

1961.30

+0.00%

-5.68%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

841.17

842.51

-0.16%

+2.48%

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.10

606.93

-0.30%

-4.81%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0280

0.0000

+566bps

-4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6310

-0.0850

+406bps

-10bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0730

0.1240

+326bps

+12bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7390

-0.1380

+637bps

-18bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0280

-0.1130

+546bps

-13bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5090

-0.1240

+470bps

-13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.37

7.34

6.94

7.31

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.06

13.08

12.73

12.03

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.16

7.14

6.90

7.02

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

