CEE MARKETS-Czech crown eases after rate decision, Romania set to raise rates
By Joanna Plucinska and Robert Muller
WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Czech crown weakened slightly on Friday after the central bank kept rates unchanged, becoming the first in central Europe to halt a year-long tightening cycle.
The crown EURCZK= was down 0.06% and trading at 24.6060 per euro the day after the decision that left the key two-week repo rate at 7%, interrupting a series of nine consecutive rate hikes that started in June last year.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.34% on Thursday and trading at 24.566 per euro in the immediate aftermath of the decision.
The central bank is due to comment further on Thursday's decision, with the focus on the central bank's interventions in the foreign exchange market, where it is estimated to have sold around 20 billion euros since mid-May to prop up the crown.
Czech retail sales dropped 6% year-on-year in July, less than expected, according to statistics office data.
Romania's central bank also holds a rate-setting meeting on Friday and is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate by one percentage point to 5.75%.
The bank will also release new inflation forecasts for this year and next later this month.
Some analysts expect today's hike, the bank's eighth consecutive raise since October to be the last big one in this tightening cycle.
"With market rates already much higher, it might be the last significant hike in this cycle," ING Bank Romania chief economist Valentin Tataru said in a research note. "Given the expected downward sloping inflation profile, we expect the pace of future hikes to be much reduced."
Ahead of the release of labour market data in the United States on Friday, currencies in the region strengthened slightly.
The forint EURHUF= rose 0.11% to 394.75 per euro on Friday.
The zloty EURPLN= rose 0.33% to 4.709 against the common currency while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged up slightly by 0.05% to 4.926.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6060
24.5920
-0.06%
+1.08%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.7500
395.2000
+0.11%
-6.42%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7090
4.7245
+0.33%
-2.51%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9260
4.9283
+0.05%
+0.45%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5155
-0.05%
-0.02%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.3900
+0.09%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1230.35
1231.8900
-0.13%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
43495.35
43332.83
+0.38%
-14.25%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1674.71
1674.37
+0.02%
-26.12%
Bucharest
.BETI
12603.64
12563.31
+0.32%
-3.50%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1163.11
1153.65
+0.82%
-7.36%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1961.30
1961.30
+0.00%
-5.68%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
841.17
842.51
-0.16%
+2.48%
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.10
606.93
-0.30%
-4.81%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0280
0.0000
+566bps
-4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6310
-0.0850
+406bps
-10bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0730
0.1240
+326bps
+12bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7390
-0.1380
+637bps
-18bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0280
-0.1130
+546bps
-13bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5090
-0.1240
+470bps
-13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.37
7.34
6.94
7.31
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.06
13.08
12.73
12.03
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.16
7.14
6.90
7.02
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Christina Fincher)
