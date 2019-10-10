CEE MARKETS-Czech crown drops with CPI surprise, Romanian leu steady before no-confidence vote

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday after consumer prices dropped the most on a monthly basis in 13 years, taking some pressure off the Czech National Bank to consider tightening its policy.
In Romania, the leu EURRON= was steady before a parliamentary no-confidence vote in which the centrist opposition is seeking to topple the Social Democrat government, one year before a general election.
Other currencies also hung in recent ranges, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gaining 0.2% to 333.50 to the euro and Poland's zloty EURPLN= was flat at 4.321.
The crown EURCZK= was the biggest mover, losing 0.2% to 25.855 to the euro by 0932 GMT after data showed prices dropped 0.6% month-on-month in September, pulling the headline year-on-year rate down to 2.7% and away from the upper end of the central bank's preferred range around its 2% target.
With central Europe's economies still on solid ground, and having not yet felt the full impact of a slowdown in Germany and the euro zone, central Europe's rate setters have largely shifted into wait-and-see mode on rates even as the European Central Bank eases policy.
The Czechs, though, have kept open a rate hike debate and the Czech National Bank board voted 5-2 on Sept. 25 to maintain the base rate at 2.00%.
The two dissenters pushed for a 25-basis-point increase and Governor Jiri Rusnok said the debate would continue at the next meeting in November.
"The November policy meeting will not be easy due to the data development and the new staff outlook (due)," Michal Brozka, economist at Komercni Banka, said.
"We still lean towards the worsening external situation and risk perception prevailing over faster inflation and the inflationary effect of domestic demand. We continue to expect rate stability through the whole of next year."
The leu EURRON= bid down just a touch at 4.751 to the euro just before Thursday's no-confidence vote. It has largely shrugged off politics.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's cabinet lost its majority in August after a coalition junior ally, ALDE, quit over policy disagreements, leaving her vulnerable to a censure motion.
"The uncertainty in (the) political governing solution will be extended to the coming months given a lack of parliamentary majority, with negative implications for fiscal policy too," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
"The political crisis may reflect negatively on financial markets, though the magnitude of such reaction may be limited taking past examples of political crises into account."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1132 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8550
25.8005
-0.21%
-0.57%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.5000
334.3150
+0.24%
-3.72%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3213
4.3215
+0.00%
-0.73%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7510
4.7500
-0.02%
-2.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4265
7.4270
+0.01%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.4600
-0.03%
+0.69%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
997.18
996.6200
+0.06%
+1.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39531.21
39544.62
-0.03%
+1.00%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2114.94
2134.37
-0.91%
-7.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9469.99
9514.48
-0.47%
+28.26%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
871.47
864.92
+0.76%
+8.36%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1933.22
1929.28
+0.20%
+10.54%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
747.56
747.93
-0.05%
-1.86%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
557.99
559.26
-0.23%
-6.13%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2540
-0.0110
+198bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0080
-0.0510
+177bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1620
-0.0250
+170bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5080
0.0050
+224bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.6760
0.0110
+244bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9080
0.0120
+244bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.22
2.17
2.06
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.31
0.34
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.72
1.67
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie and Timothy Heritage)
