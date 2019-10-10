CEE MARKETS-Czech crown drops with CPI surprise, Romanian leu steady before no-confidence vote

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday after consumer prices dropped the most on a monthly basis in 13 years, taking some pressure off the Czech National Bank to consider tightening its policy.

In Romania, the leu EURRON= was steady before a parliamentary no-confidence vote in which the centrist opposition is seeking to topple the Social Democrat government, one year before a general election.

Other currencies also hung in recent ranges, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gaining 0.2% to 333.50 to the euro and Poland's zloty EURPLN= was flat at 4.321.

The crown EURCZK= was the biggest mover, losing 0.2% to 25.855 to the euro by 0932 GMT after data showed prices dropped 0.6% month-on-month in September, pulling the headline year-on-year rate down to 2.7% and away from the upper end of the central bank's preferred range around its 2% target.

With central Europe's economies still on solid ground, and having not yet felt the full impact of a slowdown in Germany and the euro zone, central Europe's rate setters have largely shifted into wait-and-see mode on rates even as the European Central Bank eases policy.

The Czechs, though, have kept open a rate hike debate and the Czech National Bank board voted 5-2 on Sept. 25 to maintain the base rate at 2.00%.

The two dissenters pushed for a 25-basis-point increase and Governor Jiri Rusnok said the debate would continue at the next meeting in November.

"The November policy meeting will not be easy due to the data development and the new staff outlook (due)," Michal Brozka, economist at Komercni Banka, said.

"We still lean towards the worsening external situation and risk perception prevailing over faster inflation and the inflationary effect of domestic demand. We continue to expect rate stability through the whole of next year."

The leu EURRON= bid down just a touch at 4.751 to the euro just before Thursday's no-confidence vote. It has largely shrugged off politics.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's cabinet lost its majority in August after a coalition junior ally, ALDE, quit over policy disagreements, leaving her vulnerable to a censure motion.

"The uncertainty in (the) political governing solution will be extended to the coming months given a lack of parliamentary majority, with negative implications for fiscal policy too," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.

"The political crisis may reflect negatively on financial markets, though the magnitude of such reaction may be limited taking past examples of political crises into account."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1132 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8550

25.8005

-0.21%

-0.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

333.5000

334.3150

+0.24%

-3.72%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3213

4.3215

+0.00%

-0.73%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7510

4.7500

-0.02%

-2.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4265

7.4270

+0.01%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.4600

-0.03%

+0.69%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

997.18

996.6200

+0.06%

+1.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39531.21

39544.62

-0.03%

+1.00%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2114.94

2134.37

-0.91%

-7.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9469.99

9514.48

-0.47%

+28.26%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

871.47

864.92

+0.76%

+8.36%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1933.22

1929.28

+0.20%

+10.54%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

747.56

747.93

-0.05%

-1.86%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

557.99

559.26

-0.23%

-6.13%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2540

-0.0110

+198bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0080

-0.0510

+177bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1620

-0.0250

+170bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5080

0.0050

+224bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6760

0.0110

+244bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9080

0.0120

+244bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.22

2.17

2.06

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.31

0.34

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.72

1.67

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie and Timothy Heritage)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))

