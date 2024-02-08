CEE MARKETS-Czech crown drops after bigger-than-expected rate cut

Updates after Czech rate cut, adds comment on forint
WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell about half a percent to hit a fresh 21-month low on Thursday after a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the central bank, while the forint firmed following the release of data showing a budget surplus for January.
The Czech National Bank cut its main repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.25%, a bigger reduction than many in the market had expected. It follows an initial 25 basis point reduction in December.
The crown EURCZK= fell as low as 25.12 to the euro, its weakest since May 2022, before settling at 25.095 by 1342 GMT.
Raiffeisen analyst Vratislav Zamis said the crown's move reflected split views on the anticipated size of the bank's cut, with a slight majority in a Reuters poll expecting a tamer move.
"We expect another rate cut of a similar size or bigger at the March meeting," he added.
Czech forward rate agreements dropped some 20 basis points at the shorter end after the decision.
Markets will also be waiting for the central bank's updated quarterly macro forecast, due later in the session.
On stock markets, Komercni Banka BKOM.PRshares jumped around 5% after the Czech lender lifted its dividend payout, putting it on track for its biggest one-day jump since October 2022.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= recovered its footing after falling for four straight sessions, firming by 0.2% to 387.5 per euro.
"Hungary's forint was influenced today by the preliminary budget data showing surplus for January... this calmed investors' worries about the state of the budget," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded flat, in the middle of its range of recent weeks, after rate setters kept borrowing costs steady on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1442 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.0950
24.9750
-0.48%
-1.57%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.5000
388.3000
+0.21%
-1.11%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3360
4.3405
+0.10%
+0.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9770
4.9761
-0.02%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1100
117.1400
+0.03%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1459.69
1444.4700
+1.05%
+3.23%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64441.21
64345.88
+0.15%
+6.30%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2318.81
2347.31
-1.21%
-1.03%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15740.53
15726.44
+0.09%
+2.40%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7970
0.0160
+114bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6700
0.0240
+140bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8000
0.0220
+146bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0010
0.0330
+234bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2580
0.0580
+299bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4110
0.0680
+307bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.27
4.20
3.61
6.51
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.32
5.85
5.55
9.12
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.82
5.54
5.23
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Christina Fincher)
