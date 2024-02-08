CEE MARKETS-Czech crown drops after bigger-than-expected rate cut

Updates after Czech rate cut, adds comment on forint

WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell about half a percent to hit a fresh 21-month low on Thursday after a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the central bank, while the forint firmed following the release of data showing a budget surplus for January.

The Czech National Bank cut its main repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.25%, a bigger reduction than many in the market had expected. It follows an initial 25 basis point reduction in December.

The crown EURCZK= fell as low as 25.12 to the euro, its weakest since May 2022, before settling at 25.095 by 1342 GMT.

Raiffeisen analyst Vratislav Zamis said the crown's move reflected split views on the anticipated size of the bank's cut, with a slight majority in a Reuters poll expecting a tamer move.

"We expect another rate cut of a similar size or bigger at the March meeting," he added.

Czech forward rate agreements dropped some 20 basis points at the shorter end after the decision.

Markets will also be waiting for the central bank's updated quarterly macro forecast, due later in the session.

On stock markets, Komercni Banka BKOM.PRshares jumped around 5% after the Czech lender lifted its dividend payout, putting it on track for its biggest one-day jump since October 2022.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= recovered its footing after falling for four straight sessions, firming by 0.2% to 387.5 per euro.

"Hungary's forint was influenced today by the preliminary budget data showing surplus for January... this calmed investors' worries about the state of the budget," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded flat, in the middle of its range of recent weeks, after rate setters kept borrowing costs steady on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1442 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.0950

24.9750

-0.48%

-1.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.5000

388.3000

+0.21%

-1.11%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3360

4.3405

+0.10%

+0.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9770

4.9761

-0.02%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1100

117.1400

+0.03%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1459.69

1444.4700

+1.05%

+3.23%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64441.21

64345.88

+0.15%

+6.30%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2318.81

2347.31

-1.21%

-1.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15740.53

15726.44

+0.09%

+2.40%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7970

0.0160

+114bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6700

0.0240

+140bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8000

0.0220

+146bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0010

0.0330

+234bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2580

0.0580

+299bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4110

0.0680

+307bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.27

4.20

3.61

6.51

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.32

5.85

5.55

9.12

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.82

5.54

5.23

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Christina Fincher)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

