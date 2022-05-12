CEE MARKETS-Czech central bank intervenes to stop crown fall; forint slips
By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank stepped into markets on Thursday to pull the crown off a two-month low hit this week on expectations rate hikes were ending, while the forint fell around 1% on signals that slower policy tightening was ahead.
The crown had dropped as much as 3.7% since Friday, when it was first reported that Czech central bank board member Ales Michl, who has opposed the bank's fast pace of rate hikes, would take over as its governor.
Those reports were confirmed on Wednesday when Czech President Milos Zeman officially appointed Michl, who at his naming ceremony called for an end to fast rate hikes used to fight the strongest inflation pressures in almost three decades.
The crown EURCZK= extended its losses on Thursday, trading down around 0.4% before the central bank announced at midday it had intervened in markets, sending it immediately up. By 1007 GMT it was up 0.9% on the day at 25.08 to the euro.
"The goal is to prevent a longer-term weakening of the crown in a situation of high inflation," the bank said in a statement.
The intervention - the second by the Czech central bank since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 - came amid new signs of an end or slower pace of tightening in central Europe that is putting pressure back on currencies at a time the U.S. dollar strengthens and the Federal Reserve hikes rates.
Hungary's central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday that the bank would continue its tightening cycle, but that the period of aggressive rate hikes was over and a more gradual approach can be expected.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.9% at 382.45 to the euro by midday, off a session low of 384.10.
"The forint's losses were cause by Virag's words," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This could add to the pressures on the forint and weaken it after the past weeks of relative calmness."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1207 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.0800
25.3040
+0.89%
-0.83%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.4500
379.0000
-0.90%
-3.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6820
4.6750
-0.15%
-1.94%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9479
+0.01%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5240
7.5365
+0.17%
-0.09%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.6100
+0.02%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1285.16
1298.7000
-1.04%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40233.04
40929.35
-1.70%
-20.68%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1667.05
1718.07
-2.97%
-26.46%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12036.83
12230.73
-1.59%
-7.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1106.51
1113.76
-0.65%
-11.86%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2089.54
2103.25
-0.65%
+0.49%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
819.06
819.91
-0.10%
-0.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.57
608.08
-0.08%
-4.42%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7450
0.0160
+569bps
+11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3620
-0.0420
+483bps
+10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1880
-0.0330
+433bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6510
-0.1410
+660bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1530
-0.1590
+662bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8090
-0.1360
+595bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.75
6.70
6.35
6.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.89
8.27
8.30
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.54
7.59
7.56
6.39
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
