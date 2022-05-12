CEE MARKETS-Czech central bank intervenes to stop crown fall; forint slips

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank stepped into markets on Thursday to pull the crown off a two-month low hit this week on expectations rate hikes were ending, while the forint fell around 1% on signals that slower policy tightening was ahead.

The crown had dropped as much as 3.7% since Friday, when it was first reported that Czech central bank board member Ales Michl, who has opposed the bank's fast pace of rate hikes, would take over as its governor.

Those reports were confirmed on Wednesday when Czech President Milos Zeman officially appointed Michl, who at his naming ceremony called for an end to fast rate hikes used to fight the strongest inflation pressures in almost three decades.

The crown EURCZK= extended its losses on Thursday, trading down around 0.4% before the central bank announced at midday it had intervened in markets, sending it immediately up. By 1007 GMT it was up 0.9% on the day at 25.08 to the euro.

"The goal is to prevent a longer-term weakening of the crown in a situation of high inflation," the bank said in a statement.

The intervention - the second by the Czech central bank since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 - came amid new signs of an end or slower pace of tightening in central Europe that is putting pressure back on currencies at a time the U.S. dollar strengthens and the Federal Reserve hikes rates.

Hungary's central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday that the bank would continue its tightening cycle, but that the period of aggressive rate hikes was over and a more gradual approach can be expected.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.9% at 382.45 to the euro by midday, off a session low of 384.10.

"The forint's losses were cause by Virag's words," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This could add to the pressures on the forint and weaken it after the past weeks of relative calmness."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1207 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.0800

25.3040

+0.89%

-0.83%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.4500

379.0000

-0.90%

-3.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6820

4.6750

-0.15%

-1.94%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9479

+0.01%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5365

+0.17%

-0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.6100

+0.02%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1285.16

1298.7000

-1.04%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40233.04

40929.35

-1.70%

-20.68%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1667.05

1718.07

-2.97%

-26.46%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12036.83

12230.73

-1.59%

-7.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1106.51

1113.76

-0.65%

-11.86%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2089.54

2103.25

-0.65%

+0.49%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

819.06

819.91

-0.10%

-0.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.57

608.08

-0.08%

-4.42%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7450

0.0160

+569bps

+11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3620

-0.0420

+483bps

+10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1880

-0.0330

+433bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6510

-0.1410

+660bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1530

-0.1590

+662bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8090

-0.1360

+595bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.75

6.70

6.35

6.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.89

8.27

8.30

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.54

7.59

7.56

6.39

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.