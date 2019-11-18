CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaker, stocks grind higher amid U.S.-China trade hope

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Central European stocks pushed higher on Monday although currencies were on the back foot with investors cautiously awaiting developments in U.S.-China trade talks and watching a Hungarian interest rate decision on Tuesday where no change was expected.

Last week saw reports that the trade talks had hit a snag over how and when to reduce tariffs, and how much U.S. agricultural products China would commit to buy, but state media Xinhua said the countries had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday.

"It seems that market optimism was slightly subdued, because again there were no real events following Trump's optimistic narrative. So we remain in a demanding macro environment influenced by the trade war," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko wrote in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.2% against the euro to 4.287. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 334.45 and the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.1% to the weak side of 25.60.

Stock markets grinded higher, led by a 0.7% rise in Budapest .BUX at 0950 GMT.

Most central European economies reported slowing or below-expectation third-quarter growth figures last week, showing signs the slowdown in trade partners was starting to have an effect on the region. Growth has been buoyed this year by strong domestic demand.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday. Central Europe's most dovish central bank left its base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05% in October.

Hungary's central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday that average inflation was seen within the central bank's target range around 3% this year.

Polish benchmark 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 2.12%, while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR edged just over 1 basis point higher to 1.481%.

"We've got a bit higher yields across the curve ... the explanation is very simple, we've got a similar tendency on core markets," said Pekao economist Arkadiusz Urbanski.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6020

25.5860

-0.06%

+0.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

335.4500

334.5000

-0.28%

-4.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2870

4.2765

-0.24%

+0.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7740

4.7702

-0.08%

-2.51%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4370

7.4370

+0.00%

-0.36%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2800

117.4500

+0.14%

+0.87%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1084.28

1083.1100

+0.11%

+9.91%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43725.46

43384.63

+0.79%

+11.72%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2236.84

2233.87

+0.13%

-1.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9706.39

9692.51

+0.14%

+31.46%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

881.36

880.68

+0.08%

+9.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1981.90

1977.48

+0.22%

+13.33%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

769.64

769.32

+0.04%

+1.04%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

553.29

553.88

-0.11%

-6.93%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3900

0.0280

+202bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1940

-0.0190

+178bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4810

0.0130

+180bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4060

0.0070

+204bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8390

0.0110

+242bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1190

0.0190

+244bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.24

2.22

2.17

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.32

0.36

0.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.72

1.69

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

