CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaker, stocks grind higher amid U.S.-China trade hope
WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Central European stocks pushed higher on Monday although currencies were on the back foot with investors cautiously awaiting developments in U.S.-China trade talks and watching a Hungarian interest rate decision on Tuesday where no change was expected.
Last week saw reports that the trade talks had hit a snag over how and when to reduce tariffs, and how much U.S. agricultural products China would commit to buy, but state media Xinhua said the countries had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday.
"It seems that market optimism was slightly subdued, because again there were no real events following Trump's optimistic narrative. So we remain in a demanding macro environment influenced by the trade war," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko wrote in a note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.2% against the euro to 4.287. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 334.45 and the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.1% to the weak side of 25.60.
Stock markets grinded higher, led by a 0.7% rise in Budapest .BUX at 0950 GMT.
Most central European economies reported slowing or below-expectation third-quarter growth figures last week, showing signs the slowdown in trade partners was starting to have an effect on the region. Growth has been buoyed this year by strong domestic demand.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday. Central Europe's most dovish central bank left its base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05% in October.
Hungary's central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday that average inflation was seen within the central bank's target range around 3% this year.
Polish benchmark 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 2.12%, while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR edged just over 1 basis point higher to 1.481%.
"We've got a bit higher yields across the curve ... the explanation is very simple, we've got a similar tendency on core markets," said Pekao economist Arkadiusz Urbanski.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6020
25.5860
-0.06%
+0.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
335.4500
334.5000
-0.28%
-4.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2870
4.2765
-0.24%
+0.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7740
4.7702
-0.08%
-2.51%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4370
7.4370
+0.00%
-0.36%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.4500
+0.14%
+0.87%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1084.28
1083.1100
+0.11%
+9.91%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43725.46
43384.63
+0.79%
+11.72%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2236.84
2233.87
+0.13%
-1.75%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9706.39
9692.51
+0.14%
+31.46%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
881.36
880.68
+0.08%
+9.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1981.90
1977.48
+0.22%
+13.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
769.64
769.32
+0.04%
+1.04%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
553.29
553.88
-0.11%
-6.93%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3900
0.0280
+202bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1940
-0.0190
+178bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4810
0.0130
+180bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4060
0.0070
+204bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8390
0.0110
+242bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1190
0.0190
+244bps
+1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.24
2.22
2.17
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.32
0.36
0.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.72
1.69
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
