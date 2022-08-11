CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaker despite oil pipeline flows resuming

By 1011 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% against the euro at 394.8500, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% and the Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% lower.

"Market rates remain at lower levels, especially in Poland, where the National Bank of Poland indicates an early end of the hiking cycle," ING Bank said in a research note.

"Moreover, in recent days we have seen more and more statements from the Polish government, which is clearly preparing for an open conflict with the European Commission over access to EU money. At the same time, we have not yet seen tangible progress in Hungary on this issue."

The forint is the region's worst performing currency this year, down 6.5% versus the euro, despite strong support for further tightening from central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag.

In the Czech Republic, where the crown has been supported recently by central bank interventions, inflation below expectations took pressure off from further policy tightening.

"(After Czech, U.S. inflation data) the CZK market is pricing in only loosening of the monetary policy from now on, starting as early as Q1 2023," a dealer at Komercni Banka said.

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat. Analysts expect the central bank to scale back tightening moves at its two remaining meetings this year.

Stocks were mixed across the region, with Bucharest's bluechip index .BETI and Warsaw's .WIG20 up 1.0% and 0.5%, respectively. Prague's .PX edged 0.1% lower. In Budapest, MOL MOLB.BU shares were down 1.22%, while index .BUX fell 0.5%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1234 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3550

24.3250

-0.12%

+2.12%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.8500

393.7500

-0.28%

-6.45%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6835

4.6705

-0.28%

-1.98%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9055

4.9070

+0.03%

+0.87%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5129

7.5125

-0.01%

+0.06%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3100

117.3800

+0.06%

+0.23%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1248.32

1249.7300

-0.11%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

43907.69

44130.61

-0.51%

-13.43%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1702.12

1694.11

+0.47%

-24.91%

Bucharest

.BETI

12552.72

12424.57

+1.03%

-3.89%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1169.02

1165.49

+0.30%

-6.89%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1997.97

1987.72

+0.52%

-3.91%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

842.54

838.66

+0.46%

+2.65%

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.14

617.13

+0.16%

-2.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8470

0.0060

+529bps

-3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3740

-0.1750

+370bps

-21bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9470

-0.0500

+304bps

-7bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6180

0.0080

+606bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9290

0.0180

+525bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4950

0.0470

+459bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.29

7.19

6.79

7.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.55

13.34

13.09

12.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.46

7.34

6.97

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Pawel Florkiwicz in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by David Evans)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

