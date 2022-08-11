CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaker despite oil pipeline flows resuming
By 1011 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% against the euro at 394.8500, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% and the Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% lower.
"Market rates remain at lower levels, especially in Poland, where the National Bank of Poland indicates an early end of the hiking cycle," ING Bank said in a research note.
"Moreover, in recent days we have seen more and more statements from the Polish government, which is clearly preparing for an open conflict with the European Commission over access to EU money. At the same time, we have not yet seen tangible progress in Hungary on this issue."
The forint is the region's worst performing currency this year, down 6.5% versus the euro, despite strong support for further tightening from central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag.
In the Czech Republic, where the crown has been supported recently by central bank interventions, inflation below expectations took pressure off from further policy tightening.
"(After Czech, U.S. inflation data) the CZK market is pricing in only loosening of the monetary policy from now on, starting as early as Q1 2023," a dealer at Komercni Banka said.
Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat. Analysts expect the central bank to scale back tightening moves at its two remaining meetings this year.
Stocks were mixed across the region, with Bucharest's bluechip index .BETI and Warsaw's .WIG20 up 1.0% and 0.5%, respectively. Prague's .PX edged 0.1% lower. In Budapest, MOL MOLB.BU shares were down 1.22%, while index .BUX fell 0.5%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1234 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3550
24.3250
-0.12%
+2.12%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.8500
393.7500
-0.28%
-6.45%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6835
4.6705
-0.28%
-1.98%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9055
4.9070
+0.03%
+0.87%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5129
7.5125
-0.01%
+0.06%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3100
117.3800
+0.06%
+0.23%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1248.32
1249.7300
-0.11%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
43907.69
44130.61
-0.51%
-13.43%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1702.12
1694.11
+0.47%
-24.91%
Bucharest
.BETI
12552.72
12424.57
+1.03%
-3.89%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1169.02
1165.49
+0.30%
-6.89%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1997.97
1987.72
+0.52%
-3.91%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
842.54
838.66
+0.46%
+2.65%
Sofia
.SOFIX
618.14
617.13
+0.16%
-2.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8470
0.0060
+529bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3740
-0.1750
+370bps
-21bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9470
-0.0500
+304bps
-7bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6180
0.0080
+606bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9290
0.0180
+525bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4950
0.0470
+459bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.29
7.19
6.79
7.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.55
13.34
13.09
12.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.46
7.34
6.97
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Pawel Florkiwicz in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by David Evans)
