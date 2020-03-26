CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaker, Czech central bank seen cutting rates

By 0910 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= traded 0.2 percent down against the euro at 27.5300.
So far, potential quantitative easing plans have supported markets, and analysts said they helped boost demand at a state bond auction on Wednesday, where several times more debt than planned was sold.
Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.5% against the euro at 355.7800.
Hungary may have to raise its budget deficit target this year as the government revises its 2020 budget to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Thursday.
Hungary has kept is budget deficit well below the European Union's limit -- 3% of gross domestic product -- in recent years as Orban's government worked to wrestle down some of the largest debt in central Europe.
"The 2020 Hungarian budget has substantial reserves, so we have resources to tap now as trouble has reared its head," Mihaly Varga said in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday.
"However, if this is not enough, sticking staunchly to a deficit below 3% would be a mistake."
The Monetary Council left interest rates on hold on Tuesday and moved to pump more money into the banking system by introducing a massive fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument.
It provided 43.1 billion forints ($132.06 million) worth of funds to banks at its first collateralised loan tender on Wednesday, offering liquidity to banks at a fixed rate of 0.9%, it said.
The Czech, Polish and Romanian central banks have cut their benchmark rates and announced further measures to shore up economic activity.
Romania too was likely to raise its deficit target at a budget revision in April, the finance minister said, but unlike its Hungarian neighbour, Bucharest is already running a deficit above EU limits, leaving it more vulnerable to investor flight.
On Thursday, the ministry said it plans to tap foreign markets for further issues worth 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) by 2022.
The Romanian leu EURON= was down 0.1% versus the euro, as was the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which traded at 4.5773.
Poland's central bank will carry out its third treasury bond buy-back operation later on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0950 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5300
27.4690
-0.22%
-7.62%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.7800
353.9200
-0.52%
-6.92%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5773
4.5726
-0.10%
-7.01%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8377
4.8350
-0.06%
-1.02%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6060
7.6119
+0.08%
-2.11%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4200
117.4600
+0.03%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
801.85
807.6500
-0.72%
-28.13%
Budapest
.BUX
32882.24
32690.45
+0.59%
-28.65%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1443.87
1441.83
+0.14%
-32.85%
Bucharest
.BETI
7598.80
7621.00
-0.29%
-23.84%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
720.90
727.51
-0.91%
-22.14%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1408.33
1423.61
-1.07%
-30.19%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
641.67
629.80
+1.88%
-19.96%
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.66
426.13
-0.58%
-25.43%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2350
0.0120
+183bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5210
0.0810
+202bps
+10bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8300
0.2110
+214bps
+23bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9030
-0.0720
+150bps
-8bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2830
-0.0330
+178bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8040
-0.0440
+211bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.62
0.47
0.41
1.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.32
0.29
0.31
0.50
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.61
0.48
0.47
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Larry King)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
