CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaker, Czech central bank seen cutting rates

By 0910 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= traded 0.2 percent down against the euro at 27.5300.

So far, potential quantitative easing plans have supported markets, and analysts said they helped boost demand at a state bond auction on Wednesday, where several times more debt than planned was sold.

Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.5% against the euro at 355.7800.

Hungary may have to raise its budget deficit target this year as the government revises its 2020 budget to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Hungary has kept is budget deficit well below the European Union's limit -- 3% of gross domestic product -- in recent years as Orban's government worked to wrestle down some of the largest debt in central Europe.

"The 2020 Hungarian budget has substantial reserves, so we have resources to tap now as trouble has reared its head," Mihaly Varga said in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"However, if this is not enough, sticking staunchly to a deficit below 3% would be a mistake."

The Monetary Council left interest rates on hold on Tuesday and moved to pump more money into the banking system by introducing a massive fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument.

It provided 43.1 billion forints ($132.06 million) worth of funds to banks at its first collateralised loan tender on Wednesday, offering liquidity to banks at a fixed rate of 0.9%, it said.

The Czech, Polish and Romanian central banks have cut their benchmark rates and announced further measures to shore up economic activity.

Romania too was likely to raise its deficit target at a budget revision in April, the finance minister said, but unlike its Hungarian neighbour, Bucharest is already running a deficit above EU limits, leaving it more vulnerable to investor flight.

On Thursday, the ministry said it plans to tap foreign markets for further issues worth 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) by 2022.

The Romanian leu EURON= was down 0.1% versus the euro, as was the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which traded at 4.5773.

Poland's central bank will carry out its third treasury bond buy-back operation later on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0950 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5300

27.4690

-0.22%

-7.62%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.7800

353.9200

-0.52%

-6.92%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5773

4.5726

-0.10%

-7.01%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8377

4.8350

-0.06%

-1.02%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6060

7.6119

+0.08%

-2.11%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4200

117.4600

+0.03%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

801.85

807.6500

-0.72%

-28.13%

Budapest

.BUX

32882.24

32690.45

+0.59%

-28.65%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1443.87

1441.83

+0.14%

-32.85%

Bucharest

.BETI

7598.80

7621.00

-0.29%

-23.84%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

720.90

727.51

-0.91%

-22.14%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1408.33

1423.61

-1.07%

-30.19%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

641.67

629.80

+1.88%

-19.96%

Sofia

.SOFIX

423.66

426.13

-0.58%

-25.43%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2350

0.0120

+183bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5210

0.0810

+202bps

+10bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8300

0.2110

+214bps

+23bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9030

-0.0720

+150bps

-8bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2830

-0.0330

+178bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8040

-0.0440

+211bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.62

0.47

0.41

1.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.32

0.29

0.31

0.50

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.61

0.48

0.47

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Larry King)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.