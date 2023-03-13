CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken, stocks fall amid global SVB market rout

Central European currencies eased on Monday while stocks across the region fell as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank continued to hit global markets, with Hungary's OTP shares also down 3.5% in morning trade.

Stock markets were under the most pressure, with Prague .PX down 2.4%, falling a third consecutive day and dropping the most since October 2022, dragged lower by banking stocks.

Budapest .BUX hit its lowest since November, and Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 fell to a three-month low.

U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. Market turmoil led investors to speculate the U.S. Federal Reserve will no longer raise interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points this month, hitting the dollar and limiting losses in central Europe's currencies.

A Prague FX trader said "there is a bit of a bitter taste from the SVB case" but the weaker dollar was providing some comfort.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.6% to 385.05 versus the euro by 1019 GMT, while the Czech crown EURCZK= also dropped 0.2%.

In Hungary, investors were also eyeing any fallout from a policy dispute between the central bank and the government over tackling inflation that erupted last week.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday the National Bank of Hungary's cuts to money supply were too drastic as inflation has probably peaked and price growth was driven by energy costs and sanctions on Russia. The comments came after sharp criticism by the central bank chief of the government's economic policy.

On Monday, the Hungarian central bank declined to comment on whether NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy had met with Orban, or whether any meeting was in the pipeline.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was also weaker by 0.3% at 4.689 to the euro.

"The dollar is weaker across the board... and that means that zloty-dollar, forint-dollar, crown-dollar etc are cheaper as well and if they are cheaper this is an opportunity for importers," said a Warsaw-based dealer.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1119 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6600

23.6140

-0.19%

+2.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.0500

382.7500

-0.60%

+3.74%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6890

4.6760

-0.28%

+0.01%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9146

4.9135

-0.02%

+0.57%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3300

+0.11%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1343.18

1376.2300

-2.40%

+11.77%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42383.05

43077.69

-1.61%

-3.22%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1746.25

1799.58

-2.96%

-2.55%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12255.01

12354.76

-0.81%

+5.07%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1187.61

1194.66

-0.59%

+13.24%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

892.98

894.40

-0.16%

+8.29%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

620.74

632.75

-1.90%

+3.20%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5010

-0.2830

+278bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0360

-0.1200

+268bps

+15bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6510

-0.1730

+237bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9330

-0.2440

+321bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9510

-0.1660

+360bps

+11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9740

-0.1500

+370bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.20

6.89

6.26

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.90

13.22

12.02

16.29

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.86

6.59

6.17

6.93

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.