CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken, stocks fall amid global SVB market rout

Central European currencies eased on Monday while stocks across the region fell as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank continued to hit global markets, with Hungary's OTP shares also down 3.5% in morning trade.
Stock markets were under the most pressure, with Prague .PX down 2.4%, falling a third consecutive day and dropping the most since October 2022, dragged lower by banking stocks.
Budapest .BUX hit its lowest since November, and Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 fell to a three-month low.
U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. Market turmoil led investors to speculate the U.S. Federal Reserve will no longer raise interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points this month, hitting the dollar and limiting losses in central Europe's currencies.
A Prague FX trader said "there is a bit of a bitter taste from the SVB case" but the weaker dollar was providing some comfort.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.6% to 385.05 versus the euro by 1019 GMT, while the Czech crown EURCZK= also dropped 0.2%.
In Hungary, investors were also eyeing any fallout from a policy dispute between the central bank and the government over tackling inflation that erupted last week.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday the National Bank of Hungary's cuts to money supply were too drastic as inflation has probably peaked and price growth was driven by energy costs and sanctions on Russia. The comments came after sharp criticism by the central bank chief of the government's economic policy.
On Monday, the Hungarian central bank declined to comment on whether NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy had met with Orban, or whether any meeting was in the pipeline.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was also weaker by 0.3% at 4.689 to the euro.
"The dollar is weaker across the board... and that means that zloty-dollar, forint-dollar, crown-dollar etc are cheaper as well and if they are cheaper this is an opportunity for importers," said a Warsaw-based dealer.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1119 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6600
23.6140
-0.19%
+2.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.0500
382.7500
-0.60%
+3.74%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6890
4.6760
-0.28%
+0.01%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9146
4.9135
-0.02%
+0.57%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3300
+0.11%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1343.18
1376.2300
-2.40%
+11.77%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42383.05
43077.69
-1.61%
-3.22%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1746.25
1799.58
-2.96%
-2.55%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12255.01
12354.76
-0.81%
+5.07%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1187.61
1194.66
-0.59%
+13.24%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
892.98
894.40
-0.16%
+8.29%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
620.74
632.75
-1.90%
+3.20%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5010
-0.2830
+278bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0360
-0.1200
+268bps
+15bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6510
-0.1730
+237bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9330
-0.2440
+321bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9510
-0.1660
+360bps
+11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9740
-0.1500
+370bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.20
6.89
6.26
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.90
13.22
12.02
16.29
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.86
6.59
6.17
6.93
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
