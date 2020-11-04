CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken as U.S. vote count eyed, OTP shares shine

By Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Wednesday as the dollar firmed in choppy trade amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election with results proving far closer than polls had predicted.

Stock markets were mixed, with Budapest's main BUX index .BUX up by more than 2% at 0939 GMT, and Prague rising 0.7%. Shares in OTP Bank OTPB.BU led Hungarian stocks higher, extending sharp gains from Tuesday, rising a further 2.4%.

Warsaw's main index .WIG20 fell 1.2% as sentiment and trading remained volatile.

Investors initially bet that a possible Democratic sweep by Joe Biden could ease political risk and provide a huge boost to fiscal stimulus. The mood quickly changed as incumbent President Donald Trump snatched Florida and ran much closer in other battleground states than polls had predicted. nL1N2HQ18Z

"On the partial results of the US election the dollar started to firm, while emerging market currencies eased, including the forint," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

While local factors have been overshadowed by the election, investors are also watching lockdown measures across Central Europe as the region struggles to contain a fast rise in coronavirus infections.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced tighter measures late on Tuesday to curb the spread of the pandemic, closing entertainment venues and imposing a night-time curfew.

The National Bank of Hungary will release the minutes of its October meeting at 1300 GMT, while the Czech central bank meets on Nov. 5.

The bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, a Reuters poll showed. The main two-week repo rate stands at 0.25% after the central bank slashed it by 200 basis points in the spring to help the economy during the pandemic.

Poland's monthly Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday. Analysts had expected the MPC to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels.

"If anything, we could witness additional QE volumes or other lending support measures being announced," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Since the exchange rate has been weakening noticeably, we doubt that the MPC will loosen policy more directly at this meeting. We expect the zloty to remain weak," they added.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.6% to 4.5668 versus the euro while the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.3% to 26.9220 per euro. The forint dropped 0.25% to 364.40 from Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1006 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.9220

26.8500

-0.27%

-5.53%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.4000

363.5000

-0.25%

-9.13%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5668

4.5391

-0.61%

-6.80%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8675

4.8636

-0.08%

-1.63%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5580

7.5595

+0.02%

-1.49%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.5700

+0.00%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

860.27

856.5100

+0.44%

-22.89%

Budapest

.BUX

34338.79

33834.43

+1.49%

-25.48%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1618.56

1636.28

-1.08%

-24.72%

Bucharest

.BETI

8689.41

8701.40

-0.14%

-12.91%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

820.04

810.73

+1.15%

-11.43%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1576.42

1579.18

-0.17%

-21.86%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

698.88

701.77

-0.41%

-12.82%

Sofia

.SOFIX

427.20

427.36

-0.04%

-24.81%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0380

-0.0010

+084bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5580

-0.0250

+138bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0000

-0.0410

+165bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0410

-0.0570

+076bps

-5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3350

-0.0210

+116bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1380

-0.0370

+179bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.22

0.24

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.86

0.88

0.91

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.11

0.10

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.