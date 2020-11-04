CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken as U.S. vote count eyed, OTP shares shine
By Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Wednesday as the dollar firmed in choppy trade amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election with results proving far closer than polls had predicted.
Stock markets were mixed, with Budapest's main BUX index .BUX up by more than 2% at 0939 GMT, and Prague rising 0.7%. Shares in OTP Bank OTPB.BU led Hungarian stocks higher, extending sharp gains from Tuesday, rising a further 2.4%.
Warsaw's main index .WIG20 fell 1.2% as sentiment and trading remained volatile.
Investors initially bet that a possible Democratic sweep by Joe Biden could ease political risk and provide a huge boost to fiscal stimulus. The mood quickly changed as incumbent President Donald Trump snatched Florida and ran much closer in other battleground states than polls had predicted. nL1N2HQ18Z
"On the partial results of the US election the dollar started to firm, while emerging market currencies eased, including the forint," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
While local factors have been overshadowed by the election, investors are also watching lockdown measures across Central Europe as the region struggles to contain a fast rise in coronavirus infections.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced tighter measures late on Tuesday to curb the spread of the pandemic, closing entertainment venues and imposing a night-time curfew.
The National Bank of Hungary will release the minutes of its October meeting at 1300 GMT, while the Czech central bank meets on Nov. 5.
The bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, a Reuters poll showed. The main two-week repo rate stands at 0.25% after the central bank slashed it by 200 basis points in the spring to help the economy during the pandemic.
Poland's monthly Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday. Analysts had expected the MPC to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels.
"If anything, we could witness additional QE volumes or other lending support measures being announced," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"Since the exchange rate has been weakening noticeably, we doubt that the MPC will loosen policy more directly at this meeting. We expect the zloty to remain weak," they added.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.6% to 4.5668 versus the euro while the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.3% to 26.9220 per euro. The forint dropped 0.25% to 364.40 from Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1006 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9220
26.8500
-0.27%
-5.53%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.4000
363.5000
-0.25%
-9.13%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5668
4.5391
-0.61%
-6.80%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8675
4.8636
-0.08%
-1.63%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5580
7.5595
+0.02%
-1.49%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.5700
+0.00%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
860.27
856.5100
+0.44%
-22.89%
Budapest
.BUX
34338.79
33834.43
+1.49%
-25.48%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1618.56
1636.28
-1.08%
-24.72%
Bucharest
.BETI
8689.41
8701.40
-0.14%
-12.91%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
820.04
810.73
+1.15%
-11.43%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1576.42
1579.18
-0.17%
-21.86%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
698.88
701.77
-0.41%
-12.82%
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.20
427.36
-0.04%
-24.81%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0380
-0.0010
+084bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5580
-0.0250
+138bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0000
-0.0410
+165bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0410
-0.0570
+076bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3350
-0.0210
+116bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1380
-0.0370
+179bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.22
0.24
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.86
0.88
0.91
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.11
0.10
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
